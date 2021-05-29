Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Hey kids! Tony’s working the streets tonight, so you’ve got the ol’ knucklehead from back in the day covering the Friday night Dynamite action. Should be a hoot!

Light the fuse! Drink the booze! Dynamite!

JR tells us it’s Friday night and you know what that means. He’s joined by Tony Schiavone & Excalibur.

Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Cezar Bononi (w/The Wingmen): Darby’s ribs are taped, he & Sting clear the ring of the truculent trio. Tieup in the corner, Allin gets some chops on Bononi but the big man gets the advantage eventually with a shot to the ribs. Allin looking for an armbar, gets two knees to the gut. Looks like more fans in Daily’s Place than usual as Bononi works Allin over in the corner. HOSS TOSS! Bononi tossing Allin around like yesterday’s garbage here. Allin ends up on the ramp. Another one of those tosses, and Bononi goes for multiple covers but Aubrey Edwards can only count to two. Bononi goes for a reverse suplex, Darby reverses into a sleeper, while smothering the fella for a few seconds. Allin clubbing, goes for that armbar, ends up in the corner. Diamond Dust by Allin, dropkick into the corner, Coffin Drop and it’s over.

