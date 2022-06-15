Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Wednesday, and I am here to say that I can neither confirm nor deny that writer Len Archibald was paid an undisclosed amount of hush money by me to keep recent happenings under wraps. My lawers have told me to simply say “No Comment.”

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!



Match 1: Hair vs Hair Match

Ortiz vs Chris Jericho

Regal is on commentary. Hager, Parker, Menard and Garcia are with Jericho while Kingston is ringside for Ortiz.

We are starting off hot with a lionsault from Jericho and a cover, but Ortiz reverses and hits a right, then a pin for 1..NO!!! Ortiz sends Jericho to the outside. Huge chop to the chest. Ortiz whips Jericho into the barricade, hard. Whip into the corner, and Ortiz hits a huge chop. He rolls off the top rope, hits a dropkick, covers for 1..2.NO!!! Jericho knees Ortiz in the fae, corners him with a right hand, Ortiz hits a headbutt, but Jericho with a flurry of fists. He sits Ortiz up on the corner, chops the chest hard, then climbs up the corner. Jericho rties for a rana, Ortiz holds on, and powerbombs him!

We see a barber ringside.

Jericho is on the apron. He locks the head of Ortiz. HOLY SHIT HE HITS A SUPLEX OFF THE APRON ONTO THE FLOOR DOWN ON THE MAT!!!!

We are back and Kingston is cheering Ortiz on as Jericho slaps him in the face. Ortiz fires back, hits a right, chop, right hand, chop, Jericho ducks, so Ortiz comes back with a hard clothesline! Jericho with a chop! Ortiz removes his tank top and chops Jericho back into the corner with a barrage of right forearms! Ortiz whips, follows with a run, Jericho kicks him out of the corner then heads to the top rope. Ortiz catches him! He grabs the head and hits a cutter off the top rope! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Jericho with a surporise rollup, counters into a Walls attempt, but Ortiz cradles and get s a 1..2..NO!!! Jericho tries for a suplex, Ortiz escapes, headbutts the shoulder, DDT!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Ortiz flies off the top rope with a spinning elbow, but Jericho dodges! Crowd is hot for Ortiz. Jericho hooks the arm, Ortiz with a backslide! 1..2..NO!!!!! Hops up for a rana, but Jericho holds the legs and gets in the Walls of Jericho!!!! Ortiz reaches for ropes, Kingstone yells at Hager to stay back. Ortiz crawls his way to the bottom rope!!! He breaks the hol! Parker gets involved, so Kingston attacks!!!

JAS attacks Kingston into the crowd, but here comes Santana and Wheeler Yuta!!! Kingston and Hager g at it while Yuta and Santana go wild.

Kingston slides under the rope! Jericho turns! SPINNING BACKFIST FROM KINGSTON!!!! COVER! 1….2……..NO!!!! SO CLOSE!!!!

Ortiz grabs the head of Jericho. Hager hops on the apron, Kingston grabs his boot, FUEGO DEL SOL HAS A BAT AND SLIDES INTO THE RING!!

HE ATTACKS ORTIZ!!! The ref doesn’t see! Jericho covers! 1..2….3!!!!!



Winner: Chris Jericho

Wowza. Sometimes, I give Jericho shit for being sluggish and a little on the slow side, but this…this was him going out there and giving Ortiz his all. Solid match with an outcome that was obvious. Even so, they had me going with that Spinning Backfist from Kingston. Damn good opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:06

Fuego looks a little different…

IT’S SAMMY GUEVARA!!!!!!

Ortiz grabs the clippers from the barber, but Kingston has something to say.

Ortiz has some scissors. He cuts his hair then shaves it himself.

Kingston calls him a man of his word. He tells Jericho this aint done.

“Blood and Guts,” says Ortiz over and over as he shaves his head.

We switch gears to an AWESOME video package for Sterling vs Wardlow ala People’s Court.

Wardlow is backstage, readying himself for the 20 on 1.



Match 2: Wardlow vs Future WWE Main Event Roster

Wardlow starts by sending a bunch of dudes off the apron, and they are announced as eliminated. They then pile on Wardlow until he explodes, sending a few more flying through the ropes. Wardlow then powerbombs a guy over the top rope onto a bunch of people who are outside. Wardlow chokeslams someone and pins with his foot, while also choking someone out. He then stacks up a bunch of guys and eliminates them. He hooks the head of another and hits a powerbomb, then another dude and another. He piles those guys up and covers and we’ve got 9 people eliminated so far. Chokeslam to a few more, kick and another powerbomb. Wardlow piles these four dudes on one another and covers. Another poor soul comes in and gets powerbombed, then another.

One security guard actually climbs the top rope and looks to fly with a crossbody, but Wardlow catches him and powerbombs him onto the rest of the crew. Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Wardlow

I could have done without this segment, but it was also a quick way to close the Sterling chapter. Then again, I feel like the segment after this would have done just enough, if not more, for Wardlow.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 4:09

Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky are in a Skybox, and Lambert says if you mess with one member of his crew, the rest of the team messes with you. So look over your shoulder, because there may be some legendary UFC Champions in the crowd right now. Lambert announces Hughes and Tyrone Woodley and tells them to get in the ring and take out the garbage.

These two dudes hop into the ring.

Wardlow says they’re fom St. Louis, right? Wardlow says as a fellow hard-working Midwesterner, he knows they are smarter than to take orders of some rich asshole in a sky box. So they can fight if you want, but he thinks they’re cut from the same cloth.

Taylor tosses Sterling into Wardlow and gets a powerbomb.



Match 3: Will Ospreay vs Dax Hardwood

Arm drag to start by Will. He works the arm, Dax escapes, gets his own, Will flips out of it.

LOCK UP!!! Side headlock from Dax, hits the ropes, tackle from Dax, leap frog from Will, Dax misses a clothesline, rana sends Dax down hard. Will works the left arm of Dax. He sends Dax into the corner. Hits a chop. Another. Dax with a fast snap suplex, leg drop, cover for 1..NO!!!! Dax whips. Back body drop! Will goes high! Dax covers for 1..2.NO!!!! Side headlock takedown. Elbow strike from Will. Will to the apron. Dax locks the head, Will slaps the kidneys a few times. Dax hops ot the apron. Chop, chop, holds the head, wants a suplex, but Will lands in the ring, slides thorugh the legs, then pulls the legs out from under him, and Dax lands on the apron! SHOTGUN DROPKICK OUTTA NOWHERE FROM OSPREAY INTO THE STEPS!!!!

We are back and Dax has waist control! Suplex! AGAIN!!! AGAIN!!! THE FOURTH ONE ITS HARD! BUT THE FIFTH ONE COMES WITH A RELEASE! Dax to the top rope! He flies and gets NOTHING! Will to the outside after he drops Dax hard! He heads to the top rope! 450 Splash and a cover for 1…2…NO!!! Will to the tiop again, Dax is up, hits a right hand. Chop to Will. Right from Will, they go back and forth, with Will up above! One hit from Da and Will drops to the apron. Dax pulls Will up onto the top rope, seated, He locks up for a side suplex off the top, but Will counters into. Crossbody, mid air! 1..2…NO!!! Dax counters for 1..2..NO!!!! Will up, kick, locks the head, powerbomb to Dacx, into a bridge, but Dax holds the legs and pins for 1..2…NO!!!! Dax to the apron. To the floor. Will flies over the top rope onto Dax! He sends Dax into the ring, heads to the top rope yet again, dives off with a huge elbow to the back of the head!!!!! Dax looks to be out cold! Cover from Will for 1..2….NO!!!! DAX KICKS OUT!!! Will looks to shoot into the ropes, but Da hits a forearm to the bacak of the head, pulls the pants and hits another, Will goes for a Cutter, Dax stops him, up on the shoulders for Will, he spins, SPRINGBOARD POWERBOMB TO WILL!!!!!! 1…..2…….NO!!!!!! Both men on their knees. They headbutt each other! They stand. Right forearms from each. Dax gets the upperhand, Will tries to motivate himself, runs into a punch, hits a kick to the back of the head, Dax with a HUGE CLOTHESLINE to Will! Dax is up, staring at his pray. He rmeoves the elbow pad. Dax whips, tries for a short clothesline, Will spins over the move, hits a surprise Liger Bomb into a pin for 1..2.NO!!!!!

OSPREAY CUTTER!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!! THE CROWD IS SO ALIVE!!! Will calls for the Hidden Blade! Dax on his knees! Will with The Hidden Blade!!!

Winner: Will Ospreay

Son of a…..BITCH that was good!!! Dax doesn’t miss, and having someone like Will in the ring with him only makes him look even better. Amazing. I haven’t even caught my breath yet.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:43

Cobb and Co look to attack Dax, but here come Cash, Trent, and Rocky!!! They enter to stop the barrage. Will is in the corner, not attacking anyone.

ORANGE FUCKING CASSIDY!!

He’s back!!!! Orange enters the ring! Will is standing in the middle of the ring.

Orange circles him, ignoring him, then turns his attention to the back of Will. Will turns, gets in the face of Orange, Rocky, Cash, Dax, and Trent stand by his side, so Will rolls out of the ring.

Jon Moxley and Tanahashi video package, sayin this is three years in the making. Jon says he is the best wrestler on planet earth. He IS The Forbidden Door.