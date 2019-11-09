Join 411’s Live AEW Full Gear Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s AEW Full Gear 2019 Review

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

BREAKING NEWS: Excalibur reportedly competed in his first match since 2007, defeating Jimmy Havoc in a brawl in Jimmy’s Seafood via submission.

They open with some footage on the Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz that aired on the Countdown to Full Gear special, you can read my review at this link.

Next is the hype video stuff for Moxley vs. Omega.

We now turn to hype for Cody vs. Le Champion Chris Jericho, the youngest champion in AEW history.

Excalibur, Taz, & Golden Boy are on commentary for the Buy In.

We get a hype video for Dr. Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestly.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestly : they brawl at the bell and to he floor. Priestly runs, and back in, Baker follows with a Thesz press and strikes. Priestly battles back but Baker cuts her off and follows with strikes and looks for lockjaw, but Priestly escapes and kicks her in the head. Priestly whips her to the buckles and bends her around the post. Priestly then chokes her out in the ropes, and follows with an elbow to the back for 2. Priestly grounds the action, and follows with a head kicks for 2. Priestly grounds things working a body scissors as she continues to work the lower back. Baker escapes, fires back as they trade. They work into a double down as we see Darby Allin in the crowd. They get to their feet, trade strikes and Baker starts to pickup the pace with clotheslines, elbows and a knee strike. Sling blade follows and Baker hits the fisherman’s neck breaker for 2. Priestly attacks the back, heads up top and Baker follows her up. The superplex follows, but Baker’s back gives her trouble until she hits a desperation cutter for 2. Priestly counters back into a German and capture suplex for 2. The STF follows, but Baker fights and makes the ropes. Priestly pops up top and hits a double stomp on Baker on the apron. Back in and the cover gets 2. Priestly looks to end things, but Baker counters the ocean cyclone suplex and hits a destroyer for 2. Baker follows with a superkick and lockjaw is countered as Priestly cradles her for 2. Superkick by Baker and lockjaw follows as Priestly taps. Dr. Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestly @ 11:30 via submission

– Kong (in new gear) & Brandi Rhodes arrive. Priestly is still in the ring and Kong hits the spinning back fist and hand Brandi… a knife. Kong hits the implant buster Brandi hands the knife to Kong as they chop off some of Priestly’s hair.