Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello you beautiful people! Lee Sanders with you all on this Saturday night as we’re getting three live hours of AEW programming. That’s right, three hours of AEW programming as it’s going head-to-head with WWE Survivor Series tonight. Not sure that will fair well in the ratings but let’s see what happens. Either way it’s a great night for wrestling fans who like a little variety. AEW live coverage begins with RAMPAGE as tonight sees Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander vs. Diamante with more to be announced.

Hope you all had a lovely Thanksgiving for those who celebrated it and was able to get out there and support local businesses. Let’s jump right into the action!

Location: Pittsburgh

Venue: Petersen Events Center

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

MATCH 1: HOOK vs Rocky Romero

We begin with a lockup as both men continue reversing one another. HOOK with a nice takedown followed by a judo toss from over his shoulders. Rocky reverses with a series of chops before HOOK counters with chops of his own. HOOK with a nice pickup as he plants Rocky on his hips. HOOK looking for a suplex but it’s reversed as HOOK and Rocky go into the ropes and clothesline each other at the same time! HOOK comes to his feet first as he connects with a big time German suplex. HOOK tries picking him on as the action moves to the side apron but no mas as Rocky hits him with avertical suplex after a knee to the face. Rocky follows up with a big double stomp from the apron as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as it’s been a very high impact match as HOOK connects with a judo throw, followed by body blows like a boxer. HOOK has the arms hooked as he gets in a northern lights for a near fall. Romero with a kick to HOOK to set him up between ropes for a John Whoo dropkick to the head. It’s a quick out by HOOK as Rocky thought he had the match won. Rocky connects with the big strike for another kickout. HOOK is still into this one as Rocky isn’t sure what to do. HOOK with a leg trio from out of nowhere! Rocky tired for slice bread but HOOK reverses it into REDRUM for the finish!

Winner:HOOK (11 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid opener. Love that HOOK as he’s been missing from television on the regular. Let’s hope this is the start of going back to basics and more tv time for the young man. Wouldn’t mind seeing HOOK and Rocky run this back.

Video package shown Wheeler Yuta vs Shibata is shown as it’s our main event match for tonight’s RAMPAGE.

MATCH 2: Kris Statlander vs HOOK vs Diamanté

Nice wristlock control early on by Diamanté as Statlander reverses it briefly. Diamanté in control again before Statlander reverses it and tosses her, Diamanté wants to do a test of strength as she trips Statlander‘s leg to take her down. Lot of grounded moves here as it’s a great showing from both women in this opening contest. Statlander with a shoulder tackle as Diamanté misses a back elbow but connects with a hurricana. Statlander with a powerslam as she gets a near fall. What’s this? Mercedes Martinez is walking down the ramp talking trash to Statlander as we head into our next set of commercials.