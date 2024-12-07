wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
December 6, 2024 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Hello fam! Lee Sanders back with you on this very cold Friday here in Washington, D.C. Hope you all are doing well and staying warm. Shoutout to Ryan Ciocco filling in for me last week. On paper we have us a well-rounded edition of AEW Rampage as tonight’s action sees the following:
-The Vendetta in action
-Ricochet vs. Komander (Continental Classic – Gold League)
-Daniel Garcia vs. The Beast Mortos (Continental Classic – Blue League)
-Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada (Continental Classic – Blue League)
A night full of singles action pretty much? Oh sign me up! Let’s jump right into the action!
More Trending Stories
- Note on Plans For RAW and Smackdown Commentary Changes in January
- Ted DiBiase On the Pros & Cons Of Wrestling On Christmas Night
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’