Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello fam! Lee Sanders back with you on this very cold Friday here in Washington, D.C. Hope you all are doing well and staying warm. Shoutout to Ryan Ciocco filling in for me last week. On paper we have us a well-rounded edition of AEW Rampage as tonight’s action sees the following:

-The Vendetta in action

-Ricochet vs. Komander (Continental Classic – Gold League)

-Daniel Garcia vs. The Beast Mortos (Continental Classic – Blue League)

-Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada (Continental Classic – Blue League)

A night full of singles action pretty much? Oh sign me up! Let’s jump right into the action!