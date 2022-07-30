Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Good Friday y'all! Lee Sanders here and what a great week it's been for wrestling fans! Tonight sees a new AEW RAMPAGE as this weekend is also WWE SUMMERSLAM, and Ric Flair's Last Match! Meantime, onwards to AEW RAMPAGE as tonight marks the conclusion of FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN.

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross

Match 1: Satnam Sighn, Jay Lethal, Sunjay Dutt vs Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Barretta

Trent ans Lethal begin with a lockup as Trent gets the upper hand and attempts a rollup. Quick kick-out by Lethal. Another quick lockup as Lethal quickly maneuvers himself behind Trent and goes for backslide pin attempt that’s a near fall as Barretta counters with a pin of his own that receives a near fall as both men are at a stalemate. Jay demands Trent tags in Cassidy as he wants a piece of him. Cassidy, cocky and full of confidence tells Lethal he doesn’t want him as he points at the giant Satnam Sighn. Sunjay gets tagged in as the man is still wearing his three-piece suit. He only takes off his toe and blazer as Cassidy takes off his pants and goes for his pockets. Cassidy lightly kicks Sunjay’s ankles as Dutt tags in Satnam. Cassidy attempts a dropkick as Satnam doesn’t budge. Satnam picks up Cassidy and puts him in the corner like a bag of groceries! Satnam plants Cassidy to the ground with a mighty chop as Chuck and Trent try to double team on the giant but they are no match. Big Giant Satnam takes them down as well as he head into our first set of ad breaks.