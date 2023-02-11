Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey folks it’s Friday and you know what that means! Time for a new AEW RAMPAGE! I’m Lee Sanders and it’s great to be with you all again as we head into the weekend. Nothing to plug this week except it’s great to hear that Jerry Lawler is on the road to making a full recovery after his health scare earlier this week. On that note, let’s jump into some RAMPAGE action!

MATCH 1:Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castanogli vs Kip Sabian, Butcher, Blade

This match is already underway as Sabian, Butcher and Blade are doing a solid job isolating Yuta. Nice running senton by Kip as Butcher and Blade double team on young Yuta. Butcher now the legal man as he rubs the neck of Yuta’s across the top rope for some raking action! Blade tagged in now as fans are chanting for Wheeler to get back into the game. Sabian tags back as as Yuta possibly has an opening for a tag after connecting with a dropkick. It’s successful as Moxley is tagged in as he delivers hard and heavy strikes to Sabian. Nice bite to the forehead, and a drop-step to apply a rolling submission Kimora lock. Elbow strikes laying down on the neck of Sabian as Moxley fights off Butcher and Blade in the corner. The henchmen take advantage of the cheap shots Moxley took on them as they grab him by the ankles to ram his groin into the steel post after swiping his vertical footing. Sabian delivers a kick to the jaw followed by a back moonsault as we head into a commercial break. Our opening contest is back as Moxley is in trouble on top of the turnbuckle. Moxley somehow is able to deliver an avalanche powerbomb off the ropes! Kip makes the tag to Butcher as Moxley delivers a haymaker lariat to ground him. Claudio and Blade get the tags at the same time as both men are going at it now. Claudio with a dropkick followed by a series of uppercuts. Now forearm strikes being delivers like a machine gun by Claudio. It’s the perfect setup for the giant swing as Kip sweeps the legs out from Claudio. Sabian isn’t the legal man as Claudio delivers the giant swing to him. Blade comes from behind for a rollup as Claudio kicks out, reverses the hold for a half Boston crap submission. It’s interrupted by a kick to the face from Butcher while Moxley delivers a cutter to him. Meanwhile, Kip delivers a dropkick to Moxley from the top rope! Claudio tosses Kip outside as Butcher and Blade combine for a lariat/pin combo. It’s interrupted by Yuta who delivers a deadlift German suplex to Butcher! Yuta is tossed outside by Blade. Blade picks up Claudio as Claudio counters and picks him up for a Death Valley driver that’s a two count fall. Yuta is thrown by Claudio outside the ring to crash into. Utcher while Moxley delivers a cutter to Sabian! Claudio meanwhile delivers a devastating uppercut to Blade for the victory!

Winners: Yuta, Moxley, Castanogli (14:00)

Rating: ***

Video package is shown as Darby Allin tells Samoa Joe his word is his bound. He won’t challenge for the TNT title so long as Samoa Joe is champion. Darby reminds Ortiz that he has his back since Ortiz had his a few weeks ago. Far as what’s next for he and Sting? Sting tells Darby they will be going out in a blaze of glory!

The Impractical Jokers are now in the house as they still are in possession of Chris Jericho’s bat. They mock how small the bat is as they thought it be bigger. Chris Jericho is at commentary still as he tells them that he may have a small bat but at least he has big balls. They tell him he can have his bat back anytime he wants. Jericho tells them he’ll take it back at anytime but for now he’ll have his boys retrieve it for him. Matt Mernard, Luke, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guverra assault the Impractical Jokers. They are planted through a table as the JSA celebrates. I get the crossover but I could care less about this folks. Yawn!

Backstage video package is shown of Dustin Rhodes is shown with Lexi as he tells Swerve Strickland he will not tarnish the Rhodes name. Dustin is the last of his kind in this business. He’s coming for Swerve as soon his promo is interrupted by Parker and Ink Face who beat him down. Swerve shows up afterwards to accept the challenge as hell see him next week. Swerve also wishes him a happy Black History month! Haha!

MATCH 2: Marina Shafir vs Ruby Soho

Nice, heavy handed chops and punches by Ruby with a flurry to the midsection. The offense from both women is on point so far as Marina showed some great arm holds and transitions as we head to another set of ad breaks. We are back as Ruby goes in for a cover after connecting with a capture suplex for a near fall. Ruby climbs onto the top turnbuckle and leaps as Marina roll out of the way in time. Ruby tries looking for the No Future but Marina counters as Ruby comes back with a kick to the face to set her up for Destination Unknown to end this one.

Winners: Ruby Soho (5:00)

Rating: *

Post-match Toni Storm and Saraya come out to try and have a few words with Ruby when they are jumped by Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter! Referees coming out to separate the girls as we have nothing but chaos before our eyes. Excalibur mentions how he just heard from Tony Khan as coming up on DYNAMITE will be Ruby vs Baker vs Storm in a three-way match!

Lexi is backstage with Mark Briscoe as it’s revealed he’ll be making his in-ring debut on next Friday’s AEW RAMAPGE. Mark Sterling wants to represent Briscoe as it’s declined when Sterling throws a few insults Briscoe’s way. Mark Briscoe is about to pounce when Josh Woods steps in and tells Briscoe to be careful who he puts his hands on before they all walk away.

MATCH 3: Ryan Nemeth vs Jack Perry

Annnnnnnd it’s over in under 1:15. Heck just happened???

Winners:Jack Perry (1:00)

Rating: NR

Rene Paquette is with Hangman Adam Page as he cuts her off. Hangman is still reeling from his last encounter with Jon and that Moxley stole that win. Kip Sabian interrupts to ask why is he moaning and groaning? Kip tells him he needs to grow up as Hangman was ready to beat him up but excuses himself as he storms off.

MATCH 4: AEW All-Atlantic Championship-Orange Cassidy(c) vs Lee Morarity

Very nice hearing Jim Ross and Chris Jericho wish Jerry Lawler a speedy recovery as this main event match is underway. Lee tries going for a few stomps on Cassidy as Cassidy escapes the attempts all while his hands are in his pockets. The champion delivers a nice dropkick to Lee as Cassidy runs to one side of the ring, to come charging at Lee. Morarity uses the momentum to send Cassidy over the top rope. Cassidy rebounds to quickly get back in the ring and setup Lee’s head to be pounded on the turnbuckle pad repeatedly. Cassidy to the top now as he misses of which Lee punts Cassidy’s head off! Nice side kick from Lee as Cassidy goes over and under as the action spills to the side apron just outside the ring. Cassidy is looking for Beach Break as Lee reverses it with a sweeping STO to set up our last set of ad breaks! We are back as Cassidy connects with a Mitchinoku Driver for a near fall! Cassidy calls for the Orange Punch but decides to climb on the top rope instead. Lee plants him with a nice arm drag as Cassidy comes back with the Stun Dog Millionaire! Cassidy is behind Lee now looking for a sleeper hold as Lee powers out of it and applies the Border City Stretch. Cassidy manages to escape by rolling out of the ring as he senses danger. Stokley Hathaway tries to come over as Danhausen curses him! Danhausen goes for an attack but his hand hits the casted arm of Stokley. Meanwhile, Casidy crashes into Lee with a tope/swinging ddt from in- between the ropes! Lee is tossed back in the ring as Cassidy connects with a diving ddt! Cassidy not done yet as he’s calling for the Orange Punch! Lee captures him and plants him with a lariat as soon Cassidy counters with Beach Break! Cassidy once again calls for Orange Punch and connects finally! Slow to captailize, turns out Lee was playing possum as he gets Cassidy in the Border City Stretch! Cassidy somehow counters it into a rollup for the 1…2…and 3 for the win!

Post-match Satnam Sighn comes out at the top of the stage ramp as Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett attack Cassidy and Danhausen from behind! Best Friends come out but they are laid out as well! Jarrett is about to take a guitar to Cassidy when The Acclaimed come out for the save as the heels retreat.

Winners: Orange Cassidy (12:00)

Rating: ***

End of Show

