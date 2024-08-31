Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back with you all on this Fantastic Friday! We are going into Labor Day weekend here in the United States. With that weekend comes great food, friends, and wrestling! Lots of wrestling going down this weekend from many promotions. Speaking of action, we’ve got a new edition of AEW Rampage. Tonight’s card sees the following:

Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush vs. The Beast Mortos

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Mina Shirakawa in action

Nyla Rose in action

Before we go any further, I want to offer my thoughts, prayers, and condolences to fans, family, friends, and colleagues of Sid Eudy, better known as Sid Justice aka Sycho Sid aka Sid Vicious. Sid lost his battle to cancer after several years and passed away this week at the age of 63. Truly one of my favorites growing up. There won’t be another one like Sid!

Venue: State Farm Arena

City: Champaign, Illinois

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

Can’t believe that next Saturday will be ALL OUT! Insane as I wish there was more build-up. Anyway, Quen takes flight and crashes into Undisputed Kingdom as they spill onto the floor. Bennett comes back with a shot to Quen after rebounding. Kassidy is jumped by Taven as Jarrett and Lethal finally are tagged. Lethal with a hip toss and dropkick on Taven. Lethal goes for the figure-four leg lock as Private Party interferes. Lethal is interrupted multiple times as eventually he’s jumped by Bennett. The attack sets up Taven to rebound on the offense as we head into commercials. We see back as for the last few minutes Lethal has been isolated but not anymore as Double J has been tagged! Jarrett has Taven fly into the corner as Jarrett slugs him with right hands. Taven gets a rollup as Jarrett kicks out. Superkick on Jarrett as Quen hits a 450 splash on Taven for a near fall. Everyone hits their signature on one another. Jarrett hits a figure-four on Taven as Lethal hits his on Bennett as both men two out at the same time.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener. Jeff Jarrett looks good for 57 years old as the man can still go! I’m really glad to see him getting his flowers at this stage of his life. And to think there was a period of time (in TNA) when everyone hated his guts!

MATCH 2: Mina Shirakawa vs Missa Kate

Mina with a nice Russian leg sweep takedown followed by a pin attempt. Missa kicks out as she backs her into the corner. Mina slips in-between the ropes to hit a enziguri. Mina hits a frog splash for a kickout. Mina follows up with a glamor driver as Kate hits a thrust kick for the counter. Pin attempt gets Kate a near fall. Mina reverses a full nelson attempt and hits a backfist combo. Mina hits the glamor driver to end this bad boy.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa (3 minutes)

Rating:*

Okay match. I can’t believe Missa Kate is still wrestling as I’ve been watching her career off & on for years it feels. That Mina is growing on me as she is the future of AEW’s women’s division for sure!

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway have a hard-hitting response to Willow Nightingale’s Chicago Street Fight challenge at ALL OUT next week. Watch below!

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1829706514916847935/video/1

MATCH 3: The Outrunners vs Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Truth Magnum and Gibson open this match before Drake is tagged. Drake with a nice arm lock before Magnum hits a body slam. Turbo Floyd is tagged as he hits a scoop slam before Gibson is tagged back in. Gibson spits in his face as they scuffle for a bit before Outrunners hit a double elbow drop. Gibson tags Drake as we head into our next set of commercials.