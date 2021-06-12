Join 411’s Live Impact Against All Odds Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

This month’s IMPACT Plus event is rather spicy as Against All Odds emanates from two locations tonight, with the main event taking place in AEW’s home field, Daily’s Place. This is quite possibly the biggest match IMPACT can book, and we’re getting it a month before Slammiversary, where the winner will face Sami Callihan.

Blockbuster main event aside, we will also see Callihan team with a returning Tommy Dreamer (again) to face The Good Brothers, Japanese wrestling veterans, Joe Doering and Satoshi Kojima meet on American soil, and an X-Division contenders match that should display the full capabilities of the division today.

TAG TEAM STREET FIGHT

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) vs. Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer

Interesting to kick things off with this match. No tags here as they brawl to start. Callihan takes a chair to Doc’s back. Callihan and Dreamer utilize a broom and a ring bell to continue their momentum. Callihan and Doc trade shots with Callihan sending him out with a bicycle kick. Dreamer leads him to the back where they gather a plethora of weapons. Doc gains an advantage with a chair but Callihan tries to hog tie him. Karl saves him and The Good Brothers get back on track with a frying pan. They floor Dreamer with assistance from a steel chair. Callihan is kept outside as Karl whacks Dreamer with a cookie sheet. Dreamer hits a cutter followed by a DDT for a near fall. Karl hits a spinebuster but Callihan shoves the ref to break the count. The Brothers set up a table and deliver a Magic Killer to Dreamer. They pin him but Callihan comes out of nowhere for the save. Callihan finds his bat and nails Karl to score the pinfall win.

WINNERS: Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan

**1/2

That was definitely decent but nothing crazy. Callihan looked good and got the needed win.

*We get an overhead look of Daily’s Place

SINGLES

Joe Doering (w/Violent by Design) vs. Satoshi Kojima (w/Eddie Edwards)

They trade shots early on with Doering getting toppled by a shoulder block. He returns the favor and floors him. Doering grounds him with chokes and punches. Doering looks comfortable tossing Kojima with a scoop slam and a grin on his face. Kojima goes nuts with chops and nails Doering in the corner with an elbow. He hits another elbow from the top rope for a near fall. Doering hits a big spinebuster to send Kojima outside. Kojima trips him on the apron but Rhino attacks him with the ref distracted. Kojima reverses and DDT’s Doering in the ring for a near fall. Doering crushes him with a crossbody for a close one. Kojima clubs his back and hits a cutter. He hits the ropes but Doering hits a DVD and clothesline combo for a near fall. Doering wastes no time and hits a spinning sit-out bomb to win.

WINNER: Joe Doering

***1/4

That was a really fun bombfest and an amusing matchup. Good stuff here, matches like this is what IMPACT Plus shows should be all about. Doering gets a good singles performance.

FIVE-WAY X-DIVISION CONTENDERS

Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel

No Madman Fulton tonight as he was Super Canadian Destroyer’d on IMPACT.