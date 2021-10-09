Join 411’s Live Impact Knockouts Knockdown Coverage

Hey kids! Tonight we’ve got ourselves an all-Knockout show, as Impact Wrestling presents Knockouts Knockdown on Impact Plus. As somebody that’s been a Knockouts fan from Day One (sup, Traci?), I’m pretty excited to be here to present you with the best that Impact Wrestling has to offer. There’s a lot of big matches tonight, so let’s hook ’em up!

Cook’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown 10.9.21 Review

We open with Gail Kim & all the Knockouts in the ring together. Many of the male members of the Impact roster are standing outside the ring. Gail dedicates the show to all the wrestlers who have passed, and welcomes Lexie Fyfe, who is representing the friends & family of Daffney. Lexie introduces a 10-bell salute in honor of Daffney. Lexie leads a “Thank You Daffney” chant.

An opening montage features many of the past Knockouts.

Melissa Santos ring announces. Veda Scott & Mickie James are on the call.

Knockouts Championship #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering: Tieup, Rachael gets the advantage into the corner. Another tieup, another standoff in the corner. Fistbump! Mutual respect! Ellering with the wristlock, Frost flips and reverses. Ellering reverses that, takes her down into an armbar. Ellering with the headlock, shoulderblock to Frost. Nearfall, another takedown by Ellering takes two. Headlock takeover, Frost is going to need to come up with something, and she gets the headscissors. Rachael gets out, goes back to the headlock. Frost finally finds some advantage with a headscissors, and kicks Ellering out of the ring. Frost teases the dive, but telegraphs it, and Ellering gets back into the ring and hits the elbow block for two. Big chop to Frost, and another one after the fans ask for it. Sadistic folks they are. Ellering with more shots in the corner. Big chop in the corner. Frost kicks one away and answers with chops of her own, reversals lead to a senton by Ellering for two. Whip into the corner, Frost does a nifty cartwheel into a dropkick for two. Now we’re seeing that gymnast background from Frost. Handstand double knees lead to two. Standing moonsault gets another two. Frost goes up top, but Ellering takes her off the ropes. Kicks missed, Frost hits one, but Ellering answers with a lariat and both are down. Both work their way up, Frost hits a forearm in the corner, then they follow each other into the corner with strikes. Ellering gets 2.9 with a spinning legdrop. Frost knocks Ellering into the corner with two kicks, hits a big move but Ellering fights right back. Rachael hits a spine on the pine for two. Frost selling that back and goes out to the apron. The referee wants some separation, but sure enough, Frost takes advantage. She hits a blockbuster for two. Frost going up top again, but Rachael blocks, gets her in the electric chair, drops her on the corner, then hits the Bosswoman Slam for the three count!

Winner: Rachael Ellering (approximately 12 minutes)

We get a video package setting up Renee Michelle & Chelsea Green.

Knockouts Championship #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Renee Michelle vs. Chelsea Green: >: Renee is all about those diva poses. Chelsea is all about being a hot mess and winning tournaments, like she did at NWA Empowerrr. Tight lockup with these two. They rolling on the mat in a lockup here. No winner. Chelsea wins the second lockup by out-smarting Renee. Renee does not approve of people hurting her face. Can’t argue with her there. Renee leapfrogs nothing and ends up in a headlock takeover. Gets the reversal to the headscissors, but Chelsea goes back to the headlock. Shoulderblock, another headlock takeover. Japanese arm drag, shots in the corner, possibly cast-assisted. Now Renee’s targeting that arm after it goes into the post. She stomps Chelsea’s fingers, which might make it tougher for her to Tweet. Renee trips Chelsea up off the ropes and keeps targeting that arm. Bridging top wristlock! Chelsea fights out, but Renee with another shot to the arm. Chelsea answers with a pump kick, and both women are down. Chelsea goes for some covers to end the match. They don’t work. Chelsea with some clotheslines with the good arm. PK gets two. Renee blocks the Unprettier, hits a spin kick for two. That referee giving Renee the business. Renee’s neckbreaker is fought out of, and Chelsea hits the Unprettier for three.

Winner: Chelsea Green (approximately 9 minutes)

Mercedes Martinez does some talking. Brandi Lauren, not so much.

Knockouts Championship #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez: >: In case you haven’t been paying attention since whenever she was last in EVOLVE, Brandi has become possessed by Su Yung. These things happen in Impact Wrestling. Mercedes wastes no time hitting some offensive moves. Brandi does fight back. Hits a neck snap, does a zombie situp and stomps a mudhole in Mercedes. Martinez fights back, hits some moves while Brandi is on the middle rope. Hits the OG drop for the three count.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez (approximately 3 minutes)

Tasha Steelz & Jamie Senegal talk their upcoming match.

Knockouts Championship #1 Contender Tournament First Round Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal: I’m personally not familiar with Jamie, but she definitely looked up to Daffney and the announcers love her. Steelz with the headlock, Senegal reverses. Series of reversals here. Tasha has the agressiveness advantage, but Senegal has the power behind her. Senegal goes outside, Steelz knocks her loopy with a kick. Senegal fights back briefly, but Steelz maintains the advantage. Back into the ring and a rear chinlock by Tasha. Senegal fights back, big kick, but Tasha nearly knocks her out of the ring. Senegal gets bent in half on the ropes and finally falls out of the ring. Tasha hits some big stomps on Jamie’s shoulder, which was hurt on the previous move. Some shots in the corner by Steelz. PK gets two. Big forearms by Tasha. Jamie fights back. Hosaka kick gets a two count. Modified 21 plex gets a 2 count for Senegal. Jamie goes for sliced bread, but Tasha sends her into the ropes. Big knee strikes, followed by a bulldog out of the corner for 2.8. Schoolgirl gets 2 for Jamie, but Tasha hits a Diamond Cutter for 2. Jamie blocks suplex attempts, but Tasha hits a crucifix bomb for three!

Winner: Tasha Steelz

Tasha will face Chelsea Green in a semi-final.

Gia Miller talks to Gail Kim backstage. Gail is impressed with all the new competitors that have come in. They only pick the best of who’s out there. Gia asks Gail who will win the tournament, Gail gives a great non-answer.

Pick Your Poision Match: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (w/Matthew Rehwoldt) vs. Masha Slamovich: