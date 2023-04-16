Join 411’s Live Impact Rebellion Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s fifth annual Rebellion. I’ll be honest, when I first heard about this event I had no idea why it was called Rebellion. Who was the Big Bad in Impact that needed rebelling against? Then I looked up the history and noticed that the first Rebellion took place at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario. So they named it after the building, I suppose. Circumstances intervened and Rebellion was hosted in Nashville for two years, then they went to Poughkeepsie, but now Rebellion is back in its original home of Toronto.

I learned something today!

Anywho, we’ve got nine big matches tonight, with two of them guaranteed to crown new champions. Josh Alexander & Mickie James are out due to injury, so we’ll have a new Impact World Champion & Impact Knockouts Champion crowned tonight. No matter what happens, history will be made in Toronto! Won’t be the first time, won’t be the last. Let’s gooooooooooo pre-shoooowwww

Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Shera: I can’t believe that a random thrown-together team like Heath & Rhino is still going all these years later. And people say tag teams never last! Pretty tight looking venue here with the lighting and trons all over the place, I must say. Heath & Singh start, and Singh stuffs some money in his tights. He offers it to Heath, who has kids! Heath turns it down, so he must be on a good contract here. He’s got a good forearm too. One in the corner, and another. Singh drops to his knees to take a punch. Heath works the left arm, then asks if the crowd wants Rhino. They do, so Rhino gets the tag. Shera tags in as well as we get an ECDub chant in 2023. Probably will have more later, I suppose. Shera & Rhino exchange punches. Rhino wins the shoulderblock battle. Shera with a kick to the gut, teases the back rake and doesn’t deliver, truly an evil man. Rhino with a clothesline, a shoulderblock in the corner, teases the Gore but Singh trips him up. Shera chokes Rhino on the ropes then makes the tag to Singh. Singh does a couple of strikes, then tags Shera in for the chinlock. Rhino fights out, clotheslines Shera down. Shera breaks up the potential tag by knocking Heath off the apron into the barricade. Singh in to eat the belly to belly suplex, and Heath gets the tag. Knocks Shera off the apron, punches Singh, flying clothesline, big kick, powerslam by Heath. Shera gets clotheslined over the top rope, a schoolboy on Singh gets two. A counter by Singh with some assistance from Shera gets the three count.

Winners: Champagne Singh & Shera (6:08 via pinfall)

Rhino still hits the GORE GORE GORE afterwards, so the people aren’t too displeased.

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) (c) vs. The Death Dollz (Rosemary & JesSICKa): Taylor might be a witch these days, but she’s still on her home turf of Toronto. If I was a betting man I’d take The Coven (+115). Taylor & Rosemary start. No, they don’t since Jessicka tags in. KiLynn tags in, and the powerhouses talk some trash. Forearms are traded. KiLynn slips out of a slam attempt, but gets clotheslined over the top. KiLynn lands on her feet though, and kicks Jessicka on the apron. Back in the ring, Jessicka headbutts KiLynn, and that leads to some DeathDollz double teaming. Rosemary tries to bite the face, but King fights that off. Rosemary knocks King down with a running punch. KiLynn with a jawbreaker and clothesline. Tag to Wilde, who hits the ol’ PK for two. Taylor with some Wilde punches on Rosemary that mostly get blocked. Rosemary is sent into the middle turnbuckle, then the Coven corner. Well, the Coven tried to get the ref distracted, but she came back when they actually did something. Whoops. In any event. KiLynn chops Rosemary down in the corner. Snap mare, then the vertical suplex by King gets two. Tag to Taylor, who does a boot choke before tagging King back in for some double teaming. Innovative headscissors by Taylor on the top rope ends up in a two count. Rosemary gets kicked in the head by King, Wilde tags back in, hits a Codebreaker on Rosemary and a big kick. Rosemary rises up as she tends to do. Taylor keeps striking, Rosemary keeps fighting, hits an exploder on Wilde. Tag to King, then Jessicka, who runs the woman over. Some flip, flop & fly from Jessicka, then a slam. Taylor gets slammed on top of KiLynn. Running crossbody from Jessicka gets two. Rosemary tags back in, and bites KiLynn’s face. A spear on KiLynn gets two. King fights back, boots Jessicka off the apron. Wilde gets the tag, but Rosemary doesn’t see it as she spears King for an alleged three count. Wilde Ride by Taylor, then the Witch’s Wrath ends things in favor of The Coven.

Winners: The Coven (9:38 via pinfall)

Time for the main show! We start off with some Ultimate X.

Impact World Tag Team Championship Ultimate X Match: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin): Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt are our hosts and they show off some merchandise prior to the bell. Austin & Bey are now going by ABC, which is drilled into our heads within a minute. Some miscommunication between Shelley & Sabin early, who were busy last night in Washington DC. Shelley grabs the ankles of ABC while Sabin tries to scale the ropes & grab the belts. Doesn’t work, but it’s a nice idea. Austin & Bey hit dives on Shelley & Sabin. Bey gets knocked off the cable, which affects his ankle & the Guns notice. Austin climbs, gets yanked off the cable, his arm is attacked by the Guns. We’ve got a story here, with the Guns taking out the arm of Austin & the leg of Bey. Smart. Austin still tries to climb the UX structure, Sabin follows him up and works that arm. Meanwhile, Shelley works the leg of Bey with the Figure 4. Sabin tries to climb up, but Austin breaks that up along with the Figure 4. Sabin gets double clotheslined, but Shelley double clotheslines ABC. The Guns work ABC into a double submission, Sabin tries to go up top while Shelley holds on to it. Doesn’t work. More miscommunication in the corner for the Guns. Austin gets kicked down by Sabin. Shelley goes back to Bey’s knee, gets kicked for his trouble. Bey faceplants off an Irish whip, then gets sent to the apron, but can hit a DDT. Can also hit a kick to Sabin, and a springboard moonsault to the floor. Shelley eats a knee from Bey & a missile dropkick from Austin. Austin kicks Sabin in the face, vaults out of a move and hits a Soar To Glory on the Guns! ABC taking over on the Guns back in the ring. Bey eats kicks from the Guns while Austin scales the ropes with his leg strength. Dream Sequence from the Guns to Austin. We end up with all four scaling the cables, there’s a lot of kicking going on, all four drop off. Kicks down in the ring. ABC wins the exchange. The 1 & 2 are hit on Sabin. Ace lifts Bey up to the cables! He’s there, but Sabin isn’t far behind! Not close enough though, as Bey gets both belts down eventually.

Winners: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (13:07 via retrieving the belts)

Steve Maclin talks about how everything sucks, including Canada. He recaps his war history, which doesn’t sound fun. It’s the biggest night of his & Kushida’s careers. We are looking at the next Impact Champion when we look at him.

Dirty Dango, Joe Hendry & Santino Marella vs. The Design (Deaner, Angels, Kon & Callihan): Smart to have the babyfaces make their entrances first, as it’d look ridiculous if the Design had to stand outside while all those guys did their respective things, which are enjoyable for a crowd. The fans believe in Joe Hendry! Hendry makes the connection between Deaner & C. Montgomery Burns. The fans believe in the team of Joe Hendry, Dirty Dango, and, making his return to PPV for the first time in 9 years, the one, the only, Santino Marella! Santino’s Ontario ties are deep, so it’s nice to see him make a return here. Santino’s son is wearing Mr. Incredible gear at ringside. Dango & Angels start, Dango with the early advantage. The fans want Santino and they get him! Santino gets the advantage on Angels, who tags in Callihan. Santino does well until the Design attacks more than one at a time. Angels talks trash at Santino’s kid, the man should really know better given his experience with Negative One. Santino with a Saito suplex. Hendry tags in, he’s got slams for Angels & Deaner. He fallaway slams Callihan! Hendry has Kon up for a slam, but Angels breaks that up. Deaner with the suplex on Hendry. Dango & Callihan tag in. Dango shuffles all over the place, but he ends up in peril pretty soon. Kon’s a big man, he tries to slam Dango through the mat. Some back elbows in the corner from Kon, then he tries to stomp a mudhloe. Deaner gets him some, then there’s Angels. Angles blocks the atomic drop attempt, his foray into the face corner doesn’t go well and Dango hits a backdrop. Santino & Deaner tag in, and Santino hits the splits into hip toss! Kon smacks him down, and now everybody’s hitting moves. Hendry fallaway slams Angels & Deaner, but Callihan piledrives him. Dango with a dive to Kon & Angels & it’s a hootenanny! Deaner with the discus clothesline on Santino in the ring, he calls Callihan in to hit the piledriver. Maybe not, as Deaner grabs a baseball bat from under the ring. Deaner wants Callihan to smack Santino like he has so many men before. That doesn’t happen! Callihan smacks Deaner with the bat! WHAT THE HELL? (OK, I’m not that surprised) Callihan walks out! Santino & Deaner are in the ring, as is the Cobra sock puppet! COBRA! We need to wait for a referee to run down, but there’s a three count.

Winners: Dirty Dango, Joe Hendry & Santino Marella (10:47 via pinfall)

Gia Miller talks to Tommy Dreamer & his team about their upcoming match. His mom had a brain bleed this week, but he has to keep on living so he can’t waste away. Tonight is his utopia. He’s going away for a bit after tonight, so he’s going to enjoy this moment. I admit to being a little skeptical whenever Tommy cuts a promo given history, so if he was shooting here about his mom and going away for awhile and enjoying the people he was around it was pretty great stuff.

Last Rites Match: PCO vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards): It’s a casket match, if you’re scoring at home or even if you’re alone. PCO with the cannonball onto Eddie on the floor. Eddie fights back with chops, but PCO wins that battle…until Eddie dives onto PCO. Gonna be that kind of match and I’m ok with it. Back in the ring, Eddie with some shots in the corner, PCO fights back, Eddie with a jab. Splash in the corner by Edwards. PCO meets him in the opposite corner and hits a DDT. Gutbuster in the other corner by PCO, then a legdrop to the back of Eddie’s head. Oh no. PCO going for the cannonball on the apron…he hits it! He’s got less than a .300 batting average on that. There’s the goozle, and PCO sends Eddie to the ramp. The casket is on the entrance ramp. Eddie blocks, sends PCO shoulder-first into the turnbuckle and hits a Tiger Driver. It’s dislocated. Jesus. Eddie with a German suplex. PCO gets back to his feet, then his voices talk to him and he puts his shoulder back into place using the ringpost. OK then. PCO exposes his chest for some chops, as does Eddie. Eddie fires a bunch, then PCO does a bunch. Palm strike time! These are not well people! PCO mounts Eddie in the corner, which leads to a buckle bomb from Eddie. Doesn’t matter, PCO pops up and clotheslines Eddie. Reverse DDT from PCO. PCOsault! The casket is opened, so Eddie rolls off the ramp to the floor to avoid current doom. PCO cannonballs Eddie on the floor. Eddie’s still fighting since he’s out of his mind, then PCO chokebreaks him off the side of the ramp. Eddie closes the casket, so PCO bounces Eddie’s head off of it. PCO motions for the chokeslam, but Eddie kicks him between the legs, knocking him off the ramp to the floor. Eddie positions PCO towards the casket, but that’s not happening yet. They fight up the ramp. Eddie finds Kenny the kendo stick, hits PCO with him, then Tiger drives PCO on the ramp! Boston Knee Party! Eddie loads PCO into the casket…PCO’s arm & foot block! PCO goozles Eddie, but here’s Alisha with the shovel! PCO no-sells, sends Eddie’s foot into Alisha, then chokeslams Eddie into the casket! There’s the Last Rites!

Winner: PCO (13:43 via casket closure)

Gia Miller tried to interview Trey Miguel but there was no sound. Nothing of value was lost.

Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey: All of the Anthem folks are at ringside tonight, and they seem to be pleased. I might have knocked Trey’s speaking ability a minute ago, but this will be good. Some go-behinds and arm work attempted early as they try to avoid the typical three-way trope of one guy disappearing. Double hip toss by Bailey & Gresham to Bailey results in a two count, as I’m told that this is an old-school triple threat elimination rules match. Interesting idea. Gresham & Bailey go at it in the ring and Miguel tries to dive onto them from the ramp and misses. Miguel gets the advantage though, hits big strikes in the corner from both. Northern Lights suplex on Gresham gets two. Miguel isolates Gresham while keeping Bailey on the outside. Bailey with a missile dropkick that Miguel avoids so it can hit Gresham. Bailey with some kicks to Miguel, then locks Gresham in a reverse figure four while dropping Miguel on his head. Doesn’t work, but was a nice idea. Gresham & Bailey exchange strikes. Miguel keeps trying to get involved but both men keep knocking him down. Gresham with multiple moves on Miguel, gets a near-fall on a Falcon Arrow. Bailey with the reverse rana on Gresham. Miguel gets the same treatment over the ropes to the floor, without the same head impact. We’ve reached the point where I can’t call these guys. Gresham nearly gets eliminated on a springboard cutter in the ring. Gresham gets Bailey in the Figure 4. Trey up top, Meteora to Gresham, who gets eliminated at 9:35. Miguel gets Bailey into his own Figure 4. Bailey reverses for a second, but it gets flipped again. Trey does some chops too. Hold gets broken. Bailey favoring that left leg. He can still chop though. Trey’s chops aren’t bad, but he won’t win this battle. Bailey with a flip through crossbody for two after some strikes. Bailey with some kicks. Tornado kick in the corner, Bailey goes to the middle rope, misses the Ultimate Weapon, gets kicked outside. Trey goes for the sunset flip bomb, Bailey blocks, hits the double knees. Back in the ring, Bailey up top, misses that Ultimate Weapon. We go into a roll-through sequence, Miguel gets the tights and the three count.

Winner: Trey Miguel (13:52 via pinfall)

Well, you need one long-reigning champion if you’re a wrestling company in 2023.