Join 411’s Live Impact Under Siege Coverage

Good evening Impact Wrestling fans, we are just a few weeks removed from Impact’s most recent PPV Rebellion and already we’re ready to follow up with an explosive live event for their Impact+ subscribers. We will see plenty of championship action tonight when Ace Austin defends his newly won X-Division championship against former champ Trey Miguel as he cashes in his rematch clause. We will see Tasha Steelz defend her Knockouts championship against Havok, VBD defend the Impact Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes, Taya Valkyrie will defend her Reigna de Reignas championship against Deonna Purrazzo and in the main event Josh Alexander will defend his Impact World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii. We’ll also see some solid matchups between Chris Sabin and Steve Maclin, Alex Shelley and Mike Bailey and Bullet Club vs. Honor No More in a 10 man tag. Having just come off a PPV event a few weeks ago kudos to Impact for putting together such a solid card for their Impact Plus Subscribers.

Pre Show:

Heath & Rhino def. Shera & Raj Singh following a gore from Rhino to Raj for the victory.

Rich Swann def. Laredo Kid & Mike Bailey in a triple threat after pinning Laredo Kid following the Phoenix Splash. Not sure if Bailey is still set to face Shelley and is doing double duty or what the story is here.

Madison Rayne vs. Gisele Shaw

These two have had a couple of interesting exchanges over the last few weeks leading to this match up. Shaw has played a heel for most of her run in Impact as far as I know so I am a bit surprised to see the heel/heel match to kick off the show. Shaw is accompanied by Alisha Edwards which is interesting given their history but Alisha offered to back up Shaw following her issues with the Influence and she accepted Edwards took her spotlight during the entrance so clearly they’re not besties. Lockup to start, Shaw with a wristlock but Rayne rolls through into a wristlock of her own, Shaw with a forearm and a springboard armdrag, she follows with another armdrag then an uppercut in the corner. Shaw looking impressive early. She connects with a second but misses the third uppercut. Shaw with a frontflip armdrag sending Rayne to the outside. Shaw leapfrogs onto the apron then back into the ring with a twisting splash onto Rayne and covers her for a two count. Shaw calls for Rayne to get up, she distracts the ref allowing Tenille to get involved. Rayne with the snapmare into a headlock. Alisha on the outside getting the crowd to get behind Shaw. Shaw fights free but runs right into a facebuster and a neck breaker, Rayne covers for two. Rayne sets Shaw up on the ropes and uses the five count to her advantage, she then distracts the ref allowing Tenille to choke Shaw as well. Rayne with the headlock into a norther lights and bridges for a two count. Rayne covers again but again Shaw kicks out. Rayne to the top looking for a dive but Shaw cuts her off and hits a superplex off the top. Both women slow to their feet, they exchange forearms, Rayne drops Shaw with a stiff forearm, Shaw with one of her own then an uppercut, Shaw with a kick to the midsection, Shaw with an enziguri to Rayne sending her into the corner then hitting a spinning kick tot he back of the head. Shaw with an elevated DDT and covers for a VERY CLOSE two count. Shaw gets the crowd behind her and sets Rayne up for a suplex but Rayne counters out. Rayne with a wheelbarrow slam then covering Shaw for a two count. Shaw with a spinebuster on Rayne, and she heads to the top rope, Tenille grabs her leg while the referee is distracted, Alisha with the save allowing Shaw to drop Tenille with the knee, Rayne with the roll up and the tights, she gets a two, Shaw with a roll up for two, Shaw with the running knee and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a great opener and proved me wrong in a lot of ways. The heel/heel match makes sense when the idea is to turn Shaw face. I didn’t think they’d be able to do it as her in ring work has not impressed but she absolutely made me a fan here. Her team with Alisha is a nice addition to the Knockouts tag division and does way more for Shaw than she was doing before. Great opener. Funny to note that Rehwoldt called Alisha and Shaw besties to close out their match so that shuts me up.

– The Briscoes are backstage with Gia and they promise to take the championships off of VBD. Jay says he’ll knock any of the three of them out and tonight dem boys will leave the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

Maclin and Sabin have had issues for a while now ever since Maclin attempted to assist Team Impact vs. Honor No More. Maclin attacked Sabin and other members of Team Impact after it was revealed that Eddie Edwards was the one who was the snake. Maclin is also looking to prove he deserves an Impact Championship opportunity, a win here would go a long way in solidifying that. Maclin and Sabin grapple early with neither gaining a clear advantage. They break for a moment and back to the grappling with a test of strength. Maclin gains the upperhand for a moment but while taunting Sabin, he counters and drops Maclin to his knees then hits him with a series of armdrags. Sabin sends Maclin to the outside, he looks for a dive Maclin back in goes for a clothesline but Sabin ducks it and takes him to the mat with a wristlock. Sabin sends Maclin into the top turnbuckle shoulder first. He charges Maclin but he catches Sabin and sets him up in the tree of woe, Maclin attempts the spear but Sabin ducks it, Maclin avoids the pole and heads to the outside. Sabin with a dive Maclin catches him and drops Sabin back first on the apron. He then picks Sabin up and sends him face first into the ring apron. Maclin slides into the ring and covers for two. Maclin sends Sabin into the ropes and hits him with a forearm to the lowerback. The referee checks in on Sabin as Maclin plays it up. Sabin says hes good to go and walks right into a double underhook backbreaker combo from Maclin. Maclin covers for two, Sabin has to struggle to kick out. Sabin with a forearm to Maclin, Maclin sends him into the ropes, Sabin with a sunset flip but he cant drop Maclin, Sabin to his feet he hits Maclin with a couple strikes then the forearms. Maclin sent into the ropes and returns with the knee to the face and a clothesline. Maclin looks to suplex Sabin off the ramp, Sabin counters but gets sent face first into the ring post for his efforts. Maclin with an elbow drop off the ramp onto Sabin on the outside. Back on the inside, Maclin looks for mayhem for all Sabin counters, Sabin with a tornado DDT on Maclin, both men to their feet, Maclin misses a right Sabin hits one and drops Maclin with a neckbreaker, another. Sabin off the ropes with a forearm to the back of the neck then a DDT. Sabin covers, Maclin narrowly kicks out. Sabin with a spinning neckbreaker on the outside and both men down yet again. Sabin sends Maclin back into the ring and heads to the top rope, Sabin with a missal dropkick to the back and spine of Maclin, Sabin covers, and Maclin with another kickout. Sabin to the top he dives for the crossbody, Maclin rolls through and hits Sabin with a suplex. Sabin sits up and gets hit with a running clothesline from Maclin. Maclin covers but Sabin kicks out at two and Maclin is questioning how he can end this. Maclin to his feet and calls for the end, he lifts Sabin up for Mayhem for all Sabin with a roll up counter for two. Sabin looks for the Cradleshock, Maclin rolls him up for a three count but he had the ropes and the official catches him. Sabin to his feet and hits Maclin but Maclin counters with a running knee strike and both men down while the referee begins his count. Both men to their feet, they exchange forearms, then Sabin with the right hands, then the knees the to face of Maclin. Maclin drops to a knee Sabin runs right into an elbow, Maclin with a clothesline in the corner. Maclin caught with a boot in the opposing corner. Maclin bounces out and they both go for lariats neither budges. Sabin runs into a suplex from Maclin, Sabin with a clothesline. Sabin to the top and hits a tornado DDT. Maclin lifted up and Sabin with the cradleshock for the victory!

Rating: ****1/4

Review: What a freakin banger of a match between these two. I was hoping Maclin would win and take that next step up in the Impact pecking order but I don’t mind him losing in this fashion. They were given plenty of time and delivered a hell of a show. Sabin continues to be a guy who must be taken seriously whenever put in a singles match because he can always win one. Love that they’ve opened with two matches that could go either way.

– Gia is backstage with Deonna Purrazzo and asks her if she believes she can get the job done. Deonna is offended at Gia’s question and runs down her many accomplishments while explaining to Gia that she’s proven she can get the job done regardless of the opportunity. Deonna says she respects the history of Taya and Mercedes but the tides of history only sway one way and she plans to show that again tonight. Deonna really is one of the best in the world and always delivers her future will be exciting to watch regardless of what it holds.