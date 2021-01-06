Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, Impact fans! It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for another episode of Impact Wrestling. I’m Jeremy, and y’all know how this works. Or actually, you don’t because this is going to be a little different. I will not be able to do a full recap as normal this week, as Impact is no longer sending out screeners and I can’t live recap as full and focus on news posting. As such, this will be a much briefer coverage than usual. We’re looking for someone who can give you weekly live coverage. Either way, I’ll still be watching weekly because dammit, this company has won me over in the past six months. Anyway, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Previously on Impact: The Good Brothers feud with the Motor City Machine Guns and ally with Kenny Omega, who gets involved after Karl Anderson’s win on the last live episode. The Brothers and Kenny leave the Guns and Rich Swann lying to end that episode, leading to the six-man tag match being created for Hard to Kill.

Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro vs. Crazzy Steve

Happy to see Ace back! I’ve missed him over the last several weeks. Steve jokes around with Navarro and Christian and gets knocked down, the veterans fight on the outside while Christian and Navarro do some aerial work on the inside. Austin trips Navarro off the ropes and pulls him out for a beatdown, then slides in and faced off with Blake. Fulton with the distraction and Ace attacks. Austin eats a kick to the face and a headscissors takedown, Austin counters and kicks in the corner. Irish whip and Steve sends KC out of the ring, locks in Upside Down on Ace for four. He’s up and leaps off into a fist to the gut, Ace with punches but gets whipped into KC. KC with a rana to Steve, off the ropes and he hangs Austin on the ropes. Springboard apron dropkick, he goes up but Blake shoves him to the floor. Ace with a kick to Blake’s head, he goes up, superplex attempt stopped by Steve who goes for a powerbomb but gets blocked and knocked down. Blake slips out the back of a superplex, kicks Ace and dives onto Navarro. He punches Ace in the gut but eats a kick from the apron. Steve and Ace fight, Austin knocked to the floor. KC dives through the ropes onto Blake, Austin back in and he dives onto Blake and KC. Steve and Ace now fighting, Steve in control in the corner. He goes up to the second rope, but gets punched off the rope, pin by Ace gets two. KC in and he takes Ace down with a neckbreaker off the ropes for a two-count. Black takes KC down, springboard but misses Ace, caught with a standing Spanish Fly, frog splash gets two, broken up by Steve. Steve on Blake now, and he splashes Ace. Runs at Blake but eats a boot. He charges and gets caught into a tree of woe over Ace. KC comes in, gets caught with a short-arm reversal and a DVD onto Blake AND Ace! Steve with a diving DDT off the top, pinfall.

Winner: Crazzy Steve (7:08)

Rating: ** 1/2

* Josh and Madison hype Genesis and then talk the Hard to Kill main event. Omega’s bus is here again, with Callis on it. Rayne hypes up tonight’s Knockouts Tag Team Title semifinal tournament with Grace and Jazz facing Havok and Nevaeh.

* Sami Callihan video time. Joy. He does the hacker thing and says everything in life has a purpose. Eddie Edwards’ purpose is to show the world anything is possible if you work hard and play by the rules. But Sami is here for the reality check: we don’t win in a fair world, and bad guys win in the end. He gives Eddie advice for tonight: make sure Alisha isn’t at ringside. Thumbs up, thumbs down.

A new AEW ad has Tony and Tony wishing Happy New Year’s and talking about helping the less fortunate (Impact) during the holiday season. They hype Night One of New Year’s Smash on Dynamite tomorrow including Snoop Dogg, Wardlow vs. Jake Hager, Shida defending the Women’s Title against Abadon, the Bucks and SCU vs. TH2 and The Acclaimed, and the weigh-ins for Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage. Also, Sting and the return of Jon Moxley, Cody vs. Matt Sydal, and Kenny Omega defending the World Title against Rey Fenix. Khan hypes up Fenix and talks trash about how Callis said he was partially responsible for the creation of AEW while hyping up Omega and calling Callis a parasite. He calls himself a patron of wrestling and says he’ll buy another ad using the $100 from his grandmother’s Christmas Card. That’s delightful.

* Omega, Callis, and the Good Brothers are in the trailer celebrating with all their gold. Callis talks about the six-man tag match at Hard to Kill and says they have to win it. Kenny says it’s a foregone conclusion. He says Swann and the Guns have no history or chemistry. They’re fueled by hate and jealousy. They’re a team, but Kenny and the Brothers are a family. Callis wants a belt.

* Cousin Jake is in the ring with Rhino and says it’s been the hardest few weeks of his life and that betrayal from family cuts deep. He pleads for Cody to fix this, and then calls out Eric Young and Joe Doering. Here they come, with Cody bearing a shaved head. Joe has the most ridiculous fur coat of all time and I am HERE FOR IT.

EY says Cody answers to him now, because he showed him the truth. They’re looking at the real world and the design. The trio walk to the ring, and they get in. It’s match time.

Cousin Jake & Rhino vs. Cody Deaner & Joe Doering

Jake pleads with Cody and gets attacked. Cody is beating on Jake like a man possessed and stomps him down, then chokes him in the corner. He manhandles Jake and chokes him against the rope as EY barks orders. Joe tagged in and he kicks Jake in the head, then stars to beat on him Jake ducks a clothesline but gets crossbodies and we’re on break.

Back from break and Cody is choking and stomping Jake in the corner. He picks Jake up, slams him into the corner, charges in with a clothesline. More stomps and he chokes Jake in the center of the ring for a four-count. Jake slips out the back of a suplex and tags in Rhino, who comes in hot. Belly to Belly Suplex. Jake in and is pleading with Cody, but Joe attacks Rhino and EY distracts Jake allowing Cody to hit the low blow. DDT and the pinfall.

Winner: Cody Deaner (7:53)

Rating: ** 1/4

They attack Cody after but Dreamer comes out with a kendo stick to make the save and run off the heels. Dreamer gets a mic and says EY betrayed him so he knows what it’s like. He calls them out for a six-man tag match at Hard to Kill under Old School Rules.

* Gia Miller welcomes Matthew Palmer and asks about his three-minute challenge with Moose. Palmer says he didn’t mean to rip Moose’s shirt and drove ten hours there to get his foot in the door. The way he sees it he has two choices: cower and be ashamed or get in the ring with Moose, possibly get his butt kicked, and hold his head up with pride. If he lasts the three minutes, the whole world will know who he is.

* Johnny Swinger is in an office when Detective Acey Romero comes in. Acey wants to get to the bottom of how Larry was set up. He says Steve told him that Swinger has information, and Swinger suggests he talk to the Knockouts. “Just barge into the locker room, I do it all the time.” Good luck there, Acey.

* Deonna and Kimber walk down to the ring. Deonna gets a mic and says she doesn’t know what Taya Valkyrie’s problem is. She notes that Taya got angry after Deonna beat Rosemary and then Deonna and Kimber cost Taya and Rosemary their tournament spot. She says the question is what happens when she locks in her submission moves and puts over all her accomplishments and names. She says the only question at Hard to Kill is whether Taya finally accepts reality.

Taya then comes out with Rosemary and they walk down arm in arm and you cannot convince me they are not a couple in storyline. Taya says Deonna is delusional but she’ll make it easy: she’s the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in Impact history and Deonna has never faced her. She says she’s seemed distracted with everything, but she never lost focus and she wants the Knockouts Champion. Deonna says she lost the title to Grace, who she beat. Deonna says it’s only a matter of time before Rosemary leaves and Rosmeary is pissed. She says to look around at everything she’s done and calls this the Age of the Virtuosa. She mocks Taya’s Longest Reigning claim and says when she breaks Taya’s arm at Hard to Kill, that won’t matter anymore. Taya gets up in her face and shoves Kimber down. She says a husband jab is not very original and says Deonna is scared of her, the unknown, and that she’s going to humiliate Deonna when she becomes a two-time Knockouts Champion and ends the Age of the Virtuosa and opens the Era de la Wera.

* Rohit walks up to Bey and says he’s been thinking of a New Year’s Resolution. He forgives Bey for wanting an X-Division Title shot at Hard to Kill. He says they’re even now, but Bey says they aren’t even until he’s X-Division Champion again. He says he’s not here to squabble; he came here in peace. Their problem is Manik and if they unmask him it’ll be down to them. Bey likes that and asks where he is; Rohit says they should go find him and off they go.

* TJP is backstage reading a magazine anbd Rohit and Bey walk up, asking if he’s seen Manik. TJP says he’s probably close by but he hasn’t seen him. Rohit says they want a tag match of Manik & TJP against Bey and Rohit. TJP says he doesn’t get along with Manik, but if he sees him he’ll let him know.