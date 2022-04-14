Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

With less than two weeks before Impact’s next big PPV event Rebellion things are starting to kick into high gear. Last week we got a recap of all the matches from Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event. This week we continue the run to the big show with a couple of high profile matches including Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley, JONAH vs. PCO and Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero. With all this and more lined up it’s sure to be an eventful show.

– W. Morrisey opens the show and discusses the lowest point in his life and career being the last time he was at the 2300 arena in Philly. He suffered a seizure and was taken out by paramedics but now he’s returned and he’s clean. It’s an emotional moment as Morrisey receives a round of applause from the crowd as he says he’s in the best shape of his entire life. Morrisey says for the first time in over 34 years he can admit that he is not alone thanks to the Impact faithful. Morrisey says he’s been given a chance and a new opportunity from the Impact management to continue his career. He’s interrupted by none other than Brian Meyers.

Meyers asks Morrisey if everyone should feel sorry for him after fumbling away a wrestling career the boys in the back could only dream of. Meyers says Morrisey pissed it all away for a good time yet keeps trying to sabotage his commentary career. Meyers says if Morrisey keeps coming for him then history will repeat itself and he’ll end up half dead on this arena floor once again. Morrisey charges him but Meyers dodges and says another place another time. Morrisey cuts him off and charges Meyers around ringside before getting his hands on him. We see a broken table at ringside and Tom tells us Morrisey threw Kaleb with a K through that earlier. Morrisey catches Meyers and drops him on the ring apron before setting up a new table. Meyers calls for the powerbomb but Chelsea Green hits the ring to make the save, Morrisey is confused and this allows Cardona to catch him from the side with the digital media championship. Meyers asks Morrisey if he knows who they are, Cardona tells him to get him up and they pull Morrisey onto the apron for the double powerbomb through the table, Morrisey hangs onto the ropes but Chelsea with a slap is the last bit it takes to send him through the table. I’ll admit, I wasn’t a big fan of the Morrisey/Meyers angles leading up to this, but this is a great example of why you should give stuff some time before you totally condemn it. This was a really awesome segment and sets up a great match between Morrisey and Meyers who have a history. Their first few meetings were a bit less clear in terms of alignment but now it’s more clear and the angle is pretty great.

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Taya Valkyrie recently returned and challenged Deonna for the Triple A Reigna de Reignas championship at rebellion but before she gets there she has to get through Willow Nightingale. Wow this is such a smart booking decision. Willow was part of the interim ROH Women’s World Championship match and came up short to Mercedes Martinez. Now she’s challenging for Deonna’s ROH Women’s World Championship. Deonna sends Willow into the corner early and lays into her with a couple of chops, Willow with a chop of her own but Deonna lays into her with strikes bringing her to the mat before the referee breaks things up. Deonna goes to send Willow into the opposing corner but she does a cartwheel and hits Deonna with a superkick. Willow covers for a two count and is clearly frustrated when Deonna kicks out.

Back from break and Deonna’s in control dropping willow with a short armed lariat, we get a replay of Willow being sent face first into the top turnbuckle during commercial. Deonna with a cover for two but Willow kicks out at two. Willow to her feet and she fights free with strikes, Willow off the ropes but runs right into an elbow from Deonna, Deonna off the ropes into a bulldog from Willow. Both women down and the referee begins his ten count. The crowd is behind Willow, both women to their feet and Willow with some lariats of her own. Both women bounce off the ropes, Willow with a pounce on Deonna, Willow hypes up she catches Deonna in the corner with a cannonball, Willow with the cover but Deonna kicks out at two. Willow lifts Deonna up but she fights free, big boot to the face of Willow, Deonna with a standing moonsault and covers for two, Willow lifts Deonna up looking for a powerbomb but she holds onto the leg, Willow lifts Deonna up and hits her with the DVD and covers for a two count. Willow heads to the top looking for a moonsault but Deonna cuts her off with a powerbomb. Deonna sets up for the queens gambit but Willow fights out, bounces off the second rope with a clothesline but Deonna counters right into an armbar. Deonna locks in both arms forcing Willow to submit in 9:32.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a fantastic match and for a moment they had me thinking, gee would they really do a title switch here? Likely not but you never know with a new person in control of ROH and the politics behind it all. They did a great job, Willow is going to be awesome wherever she goes and Deonna is really on a fantastic run.

– We see a replay of Mickie and Nick Aldis defeating the Cardona’s last week. Mickie is backstage with Gia and says she’s far from finding peace with Chelsea as things are just starting between those two. Mickie says she’s going to treat Chelsea like her little sister once again and beat her ass like a big sister should. She insults Meyers and Cardona before Chelsea comes up and says she doesn’t need anyone to kick her ass. A brawl breaks out and Mickie takes control before Cardona grabs her and holds her back for Chelsea to get a cheap shot in. Chelsea gets a second cheapshot in with her purse before standing with Cardona and Meyers smiling over their dirty work.

– Gia is backstage with Tasha Steelz and asks how she feels about defending her championship against Rosemary. Steelz says they have a lot of history that goes all the way back to 2021 when Rosemary took Tasha’s Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship. Tasha says that she’s ready for the mindgames and as she says that Rosemary takes over the set and says that it’s been a while. They remind Tasha they have their own flavor and that it’s DECAY. DECAY. DECAY! Well alright then, at least Tasha just sold it like someone who was pissed off not scared.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero

Gresham has issues right now with Eddie Edwards of Honor No more but before he gets his hands on him at Rebellion he’s got Rocky Romero in a singles match. Handshake between Rocky and Gresham to kick this off, chain wrestling early with neither taking control, the crowd with a nice little applause to show respect for the work. Gresham looking for a wristlock but Rocky counters out with a dropkick and a little shoulder taunt ala Eddie Guerrero. They lock up and exchange chops in the center of the ring, Gresham taking the worst of it being dropped to the mat with a chop from Rocky. Rocky looks to toss Jonathan into the corner but Gresham counters and hits a unique toss across the ring and follows up with a dropkick and a taunt as we go to commercial.

Back from break both men exchanging submissions with Gresham taking control not allowing Rocky to counter initially. Eddie Edwards watches on as Rocky counters out with an armdrag. Both men to their feet and they exchange chops again but Rocky turns to strikes and nails Gresham with a forearm to the face. Rocky with a little chacha after a chop to Gresham in the corner. Rocky with the forever clotheslines, Gresham catches him on the other side with a chop, they continue exchanging finally Rocky turns Gresham inside out with a clothesline and both men are down. Rocky to his feet first he helps Gresham up and hits him with a combination of strikes, Rocky with a spin kick to Gresham sends him to the outside. Rocky follows and leaps off the stairs into a rana. Rocky sends Gresham into the ring sliced bread into a cover for two. Romero with a big kick to the chest of a seated Gresham, he covers for another two. Gresham fights back, moonsault off the middle rope and sends Rocky to the outside, Gresham with a suicide dive and tosses Rocky right back into the ring. Gresham floats over into a roll up and the crowd pops huge as Gresham secures the victory in 10:45. Rocky stares down the ROH World Championship post match and shakes the hand of Gresham after the crowd chants for it.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: Oh hell yeah we got another really solid wrestling match on this show and I love it. These two are awesome, this wasn’t exactly some magnificent story or huge match but it was such a good tv match and Gresham has consistently done a great job everytime he’s gotten the opportunity to do so on Impact. Rocky’s recent stops across the US in various promotions has been really awesome especially when we get matches like this out of it.

– We get a video package hyping up Moose vs. Josh Alexander. This is smart and well done, the story between these two is probably six months long at least so you have to remind people of most of it at least. This was a good job of this and with the PPV just a week and half away it’ll be hard to overdo it before then like some promotions can do.