Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Welcome back folks for another impact wrestling live recap/review with your boy. We are fresh off of impacts latest impact plus live monthly event Against All Odds where we saw Josh Alexander successfully retain his impact wrestling world heavyweight championship against Joe Doering. Now we are here to see the aftermath of the event, the show was fun from top to bottom and it looks like they’re ready to follow up with another exciting episode of impact. Tonight we will see “Speedball” Mike Bailey defending his X Division championship against former AEW superstar Alan Angels. This is Alan’s impact wrestling debut and it’s sure to be an interesting match. Outside of that match there are several other on the card that make tonight’s impact look like it’s sure to be one to watch. So let’s get to the action!

– They open the show with a recap from Against All Odds including highlights from The Good Brothers, AMW & Heath vs. Honor No More. We also see highlights of the main event match featuring Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander, with Josh successfully retaining his championship against the big man.

X-Division Championship Match

Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Interesting choice to have Alan jump right into the title mix but I dig it as long as it’s not old school TNA style where the newcomer becomes champion in his first match. Alan didn’t get a ton of TV time in AEW but when he did he shined and his work on AEW Dark was pretty underrated because it was commonly overlooked. Bailey’s already showing a great reign as the face of the X-division defeating Trey Miguel in a banger at Against All Odds now he has a chance at another significant defense.

Great reaction for both guys as Alan is from Atlanta so the crowd is certainly familiar with his work. Handshake early but Alan follows with a slap. Both go for a shoulder block neither with an advantage, Bailey leaps over Alan, Alan runs right into a kick to the chest from Bailey, Bailey with his combination kicks into an enziguri that sends Alan to the outside. Bailey with a springboard moonsault to the outside landing right on Angels. Both men on the apron and Angels lands a running uranage on the apron dropping Bailey. Angels on the apron mocking Bailey before hitting a frog splash off the apron onto the back of Bailey. Ouch. Alan covers for a two count. Alan with a running forearm and covers for two. Angels and Bailey exchange chops, Angels with a northern lights and covers for two. Angels off the top right into a kick from Bailey. Bailey with a spinning kick to the chest of Angels. Bailey limping as he heads to the corner, Bailey attempts Ultima Weapon, Angels moves but Bailey lands on his feet, grabbing the knee. Angels with a stomp tot he back and an enziguri. Bailey ducks a clothesline and hits a kick to the face, Bailey runs into a Spanish Fly from Angels. Bailey and Angels exchange forearms then stiff chops. Bailey takes advantage laying into Alan with a series of Chops and a kick to the chest. Bailey off the ropes and a pump kick for Angels but he ducks it, Angels with a big forearm he lifts Bailey up and hits the Halo Breaker and covers Bailey for a two count! Angels attempts a wing snapper but Bailey counters and rolls up Angels for two. Angels up on the top rope but Bailey catches him looking for the Flamingo Driver, Angels counters and hits the wing snapper he covers for two. Angels with the frog splash attempt Bailey moves. Bailey with the spinning kick in the corner and hits Ultima Weapon, Bailey covers for the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: Awesome opening X-Division championship match Bailey and Angels delivered. Angels is definitely over in his home town and the crowd gave him love here making him feel like a big deal right away. The difficulty for a guy like Angels is he doesn’t have an established finisher to many outside of his diehard fans so it’s hard to get fans to bite on the nearfalls. This was a fun match even if the result was never in question, hope Angels sticks around for the long haul.

Post match: Doering and Deaner hit the ring and beat down Bailey and Angels leaving the X-Division champion laying in the center of the ring. Deaner grabs a mic and calls out Josh Alexander but instead Eric Young answers the call out staring down Doering and Deaner before slowly making his way to the ring as we go to break.

– Eric Young asks Doering and Deaner what happened, he says he is the designer and this isn’t part of his design. Deaner says he thought they were doing what he’d want, he says that when Eric couldn’t do it they though Doering could do it. Eric tells Deaner that Doering was undefeated under his watch. He tells Joe he was once one of the most feared men in pro wrestling, and now look at him. Eric says he thought they were better than the worthless fans who can’t see the truth just like everyone in the back is worthless. Eric says maybe the only choice is that he purges them both. Deaner says Eric is 100% correct and he’s speaking truths that Deaner and Doering can see crystal clear. Deaner asks Eric to give them a chance to prove to him that they can make this right. Eric agrees but says it needs to be clear, Eric says that they need to understand this world belongs to him before dropping the mic and walking off.

– Honor No More are backstage, Bennett says no matter how much hard work they put in they get screwed over time and time again. He says Impact wrestling doesn’t want them. Bennett claims they aren’t the problem Impact Wrestling is. Kenny King says they didn’t want them here but they didn’t deserve them. Maria Kanellis says at Against All Odds they suffered a setback, they can’t tolerate Setbacks or failure. Eddie Edwards tells PCO he will have tough decisions to make, he asks how much does he truly believe in their message. PCO attempts to speak but Eddie cuts him off and tells him he wants to see his answer tonight in the ring against Black Taurus. Eddie says failure is no longer an option.