Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Trinity will make her IMPACT debut at Cicero Stadium, Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh and Shera vs. PCO and two partners of his choosing, Moose and Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar, Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat and Sami Callihan accepts Deaner’s challenge. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: Cicero Stadium, Chicago

Date: 4th May, 2023

Match 1: Moose and Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar