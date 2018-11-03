Join 411’s LIVE NJPW Power Struggle 2018 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Kevin Kelly & Chuckie T are on commentary.

Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger, Volador, & Soberano vs. Taguchi, ACH, Henare, & Chris Sabin : Tiger & ACH start us off. ACH is playful to begin, but quickly picked up the pace and hits a running double stomp. Team Liger works quick tags, isolating Sabin and Liger hitting an apron cannonball to the floor. Back in and Liger locks on the Romero special, and then tags in Volador who hits a high cross and RANA. Sabin cuts him off by stunning him off the ropes and follows with a missile dropkick. Sabin connects with corner clotheslines until he runs into a superkick. Henare tags in, eats an enziguri and then catches a high cross and follows with a suplex for 2. He then blocks the RANA into a powerbomb. The lariat follows and we get wholesale changes to Taguchi and Soberano, Soberano runs wild and hits the tornillo high cross for 2. It breaks down and Taguchi runs wild with ass attacks, Taguchi Japan all hit ass attacks and have taken control. They isolate Soberano, and the double team x-factor finishes him. Taguchi Japan defeated Tiger Mask, Jushin Liger, Volador, & Soberano @ 6:12 via pin

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Robbie Eagles vs. Makabe, Honma, & KUSHIDA : Bullet Club attacks before the bell, Ishimori isn’t working here due to an ankle injury so Eagles gets another big shot. The faces fight back, as Honma works over Eagles until fuck face Jado hits him with a kendo stick, allowing Eagles to take control. Loa tags in and slams Honma, lays the boots to him and covers for 2 as KUSHIDA makes the save. Bullet Club maintains control, with Tonga in. Honma hits the desperation backdrop and tags in Makabe. He hits corner clotheslines on the Guerrillas and then tags in KUSHIDA. The faces work over Bullet Club with strikes, and KUSHIDA runs wild until Eagles takes out the knee. It breaks down, Makabe hits clotheslines and Honma hits a falling kokeshi. KUSHIDA hits the springboard dropkick and Honma hits another falling kokeshi. KUSHIDA counters gun stun into the hover board lock, but Jado hits KUSHIDA with the kendo stick and Tonga gets a roll up for 2. Ishimori in with a crutch shot, looking fine, and the gun stun finishes KUSHIDA. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Robbie Eagles defeated Makabe, Honma, & KUSHIDA @ 7:52 via pin

Kazuchika Okada & Trent vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale : Okada attacks White and they brawl to the floor right away as Chuckie T says, “Yeah Okada, get that ass!” Chuckie is a global treasure and he talks shit on White, calling him a knife pervert. Okada and White brawl on the floor and Fale works over Trent. Okada hits the draping DDT on the floor to White while Trent dropkicks Fale to the floor and hits a suicide dive. There is great intensity to kick this one off. Back in the ring and Fale works over Trent, hitting the splash for 2. Fale hits the grenade but Trent counters the bad luck fall into a cradle for the win! Kazuchika Okada & Trent defeated Jay White & Bad Luck Fale @ 4:50 via pin

– They all brawl post match as White & Okada try to kill each other. White challenges Okada one on one anytime, and beats up young lions before bailing.