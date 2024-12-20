Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! Tonight on iMPACT, relive the Best of 2024 as we take a look back at the unforgettable moments, shocking matches, and biggest highlights of the year, including Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity, Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay and ABC vs. The System. Plus, we will find out the winners for Knockout of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Moment of the Year and One to Watch in 2025.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: December 19th, 2024

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay

Lock up to start and Josh grabs his wrist but Will flips out of it. Josh with a headlock and Will pushes him off but Josh gets him down with an elbow. Will drops Josh with a headscissors followed by a standing shooting star press for two. Will chops Josh and hits a backbreaker for two. Josh hits forearms but Will hits a dropkick and goes for a backhand spring but Josh catches him with a German Suplex followed by a powerbomb onto the knee for two. Ospreay and Josh are on the apron and Ospreay hits a Tiger Driver onto a table at ringside. Josh gets back in the ring at 9 but Ospreay hits a dropkick off the top rope across the ring followed by a OsCutter for two. Ospreay whips Josh in the corner but Josh drops to the ground out of exhaustion. Ospreay hits a dropkick and Josh fights back but Ospreay hits a Spanish Fly for two. Ospreay goes for a Stormbreaker but Josh reverses it and Ospreay hits a Stundog Millionaire and goes for a springboard cutter but Josh hits a forearm. Josh goes to the ramp and Ospreay goes to the top rope but Josh catches him. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade but Josh ducks and hits a Tombstone Piledriver. Josh takes Will on his shoulders and goes to the second rope and hits a rolling senton for two followed by an Ankle Lock but Will reverses it and throws Josh in the corner. Josh runs at Will in the corner but Will locks Josh up and hits the Cheeky Nandos and hits a Poisonrana off the top followed by a Hidden Blade for a nearfall. Will hits another Hidden Blade followed by a Storm Breaker ’93 for another nearfall. Will hits a kick but Josh turn Will inside out with a clothesline. Josh goes for a C4 Spike but Will reverses it into a Styles Clash but Josh gets out of it and hits his own Styles Clash for two. Josh hits a C4 Spike for the win.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Will Ospreay by pinfall

Rating: *****

Tom Hannifan announces Jordynne Grace as the winner of the “Knockout of the Year” award. A promo from Jordynne Grace who thanks the fans and TNA and says she wouldn’t be anything without it. She says deep down she thinks it won’t be her last win.