Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, will perform one of his signature live concerts to kick off iMPACT, Nic and Ryan Nemeth get an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity against the reigning champions, Fraxiom, The Hardys and Leon Slater will battle The System’s Moose, JDC and Eddie Edwards, top Knockouts collide in a Battle Royal to challenge Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts World Championship, Mike Santana will go 1-on-1 with Matt Cardona, Ace Austin is out for revenge as he battles Tyson Dupont, we’ll hear from Eric Young and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: February 6th, 2025

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry’s concert opens up the show. Joe Hendry sings Queen’s “We are the champions” by changing the lyrics to “Hendry is the champion”. He sings another song where he sings that the world is going to hell but that doesn’t matter because Joe Hendry won the belt. He sings that this is the part where someone cuts him off and Jake Something’s music hits. Jake Something says he went up to Santino Marella and next week he will face Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry sings “I accept”.

Gia Miller is backstage with Masha Slamovich and Masha says she thrives in chaos and she’s looking forward to seeing who wins the Battle Royal. She talks about Cora Jade and says she draws her X’s in lipstick and Masha draws her in blood.