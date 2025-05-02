Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, The Nemeths team with Frankie Kazarian to face TNA World Champion Joe Hendry & the former champs, The Hardys, KC Navarro takes on Leon Slater, Mike Santana is back in action, Steve Maclin speaks out, Jody Threat seeks redemption against the Elegance brand’s newest weapon, Maggie Lee and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: May 1st, 2025

Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry opens the show and he says he is still the TNA World Champion. The fans chant “Happy birthday”. He talks about facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania and defeating Ethan Page and Kazarian. He says he was attacked by Trick Williams, so he showed up at NXT and Trick was nowhere to be seen, and instead he was jumped by Dark State. He calls out Trick Williams. Trick Williams’ music plays but he shows up on the screen. He says he’s not in the building but he’s watching. He talks about Hendry’s boo-boo on his shoulder and tells him to watch his back. Hendry says the show will go on and tonight Nemeths and Kazarian will face Joe Hendry and The Hardys.

Gia Miller is backstage with The Rascalz. Wentz said he pinned the X-Division Champion Moose and he’s looking to do it again tonight.