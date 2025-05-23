Join 411’s Live TNA Under Siege 2025 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, fine TNA fans! I feel like I have stepped through the next dimension and dropped in on my head, because here I am with you all to provide live coverage for TNA Under Siege, coming to us from Brampton, Ontario, Canada!

Plenty of titles will be on the line tonight, starting with Steve Maclin defending the International Title against Matt Cardona. The tag team titles are on the line, as Ryan and Nick Nemeth will defend against Matt Hardy and Leon Slater. All the Knockouts Titles are on the line, as Masha Slamovich will defend against Victoria Crawford, and the tag team titles will be defended by Ash and Heather by Elegance against Spitfire, and if Spitfire lose, they have to disband. Joe Hendry and Elijah will team up to face Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana will face off with AJ Francis, Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, and the Good Hands will face the Rascalz, Indi Hartwell, and a partner to be named. Tessa Blanchard will face Araiana Grace, and Cody Deaner will face Eddie Edwards, and if Cody wins, he gets a contract extension. That and, I am sure, much more on tap tonight.

Enough of that, it’s time to see if we can survive being…UNDER SIEGE!