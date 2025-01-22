Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and tonight the NXT Championship is on the line as Oba Femi gets his first sacrifice challenger in Eddy Thorpe. Elsewhere, Ridge Holland will challenge Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship and Lexis King defends his NXT Heritage Cup against the previous champion, Charlie Dempsey. That’s a light set of announcements thus far but those are the makings of a fun show.

Here at Thomas HQ, I had a buy week so my movie-watching was a bit light. I continued watching films for Giallo January in the highly disappointing Strip Nude for Your Killer, which wastes the incomprable Edwidge Fenech and a decent premise, but bounced back with Nieves Navarro in Death Walks at Midnight and the supernatural giallo-meets-Agatha Christie film that is The Killer Reserved Nine Seats. I also did a rewatch of the 1993 La Femme Nikita remake Point of No Return, which is decent if not at all great. Bridget Fonda is a 1990s icon.

I actually ended up busier with TV for once as I finished out Netflix’s 2017 docuseries The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which is well-made and depressing. I also went back to finally try and get progress made on Only Murders in the Building, which I adore but am bad about watching only a few episodes and then losing track for months. And Max has added the “Decades” docuseries from CNN at last, which means I went back to start in on The Sixties again so I can watch them all the way through. They’re great series and I highly recommend them all.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

A MILLION DOLLARS FROM NOW, I WON’T REMEMBER YOU! (AKA theme song)

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and Booker T and Vic Joseph are here with Corey Graves who says he’s where he wants to be. I bet!

* Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe are in the building, as is Bayley! And we’re kicking off with the NXT North American Championship on the line.

NXT North American Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland

Lockup to star and they jockey for position, then break. They tee off against each other, Ridge with a headlock and shot into the ropes — he runs Tony over. Lockup, Ridge with a headlock, shot into the ropes and Tony with a hiptoss and clothesline. Tony ducks a shot and gets a headlock takedown.

Back to their feet, Ridge gets Tony against the ropes and nails him. Irish whip reversed, Tony comes off the ropes with a shot and then hits a backdrop. Ridge is down — and Shawn Spears is here to watch and distracts Tony. Ridge swings but Tony ducks and sends Ridge to the floor.

Tony follows but Ridge slams him back first into the ringpost! He slams Tony’s head into the post and then wraps his arm around the post for a shot before throwing him back in. Tony fights back but is thrown into the corner shoulder-first, then he drops a knee on the shoulder. Wristlock by Ridge and an uppercut to the shoulder, he continues to work on it but Tony with a roll-up for two.

Ridge continues picking Tony apart and then locks in a shoulderlock. Spears is watching as Ridge wears down the shoulder. Tony up and punches his way free but gets knocked down and Ridge drops a knee on the shoulder before locking in another shoulderlock.

Tony fights back and hits a big punch, then dodges a charge. He’s teeing off on Ridge, hits a leaping punch off the rings and hits a fisherman’s suplex for two-plus! Spinebuster countered by Ridge, they start trading blows. Ridge with a pump kick and half-and-half suplex for a nearfall. He lies in wait but Tony ducks and hits a spear off the ropes! Spears is on the apron and Tony knocks him down off to the floor — and Jensen Brooks and Nico are here to brawl with the Family! Ridge sets Tony up for the Destroyer — and Izzi Dame nails Ridge! Tony wipes out Ridge for the pin!

Winner: Tony D’Angelo (7:26)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid but not great match. It was perfectly acceptable given the time they had but never got out of second gear.

* Wes Lee walks up on Dion with Tyson and Tyriek and says it’s funny that he walked up on Oba and said he could beat him. He says he has potential and Dion doesn’t. Wes says he’ll see him tonight and then starts mocking Trick who just walked in — and Trick bitchslaps him before walking off!

* Bayley WALKS backstage.

* Back from break and Bayley HAS ARRIVED! Bayley agrees with the crowd and says this is her home and that’s why she talked to Roxy last week because she cares about her and about the division, but it just got her a slap in the face. She says Roxy said she was acting like Punk and Nattie but that’s a compliment because people like Nattie gave back to her. She didn’t come back because she felt like NXT owed her anything; she came back to get rid of entitled idiots like Roxy.

But it may be too late because not only did she gets slapped in the face, she thinks Roxy loves her because she showed up on Smackdown and talked trash to her, then showed up on Raw and tried to put hands on her. She says that was just lame and small ball. It doesn’t prove she’s ready for Raw or Smackdown, it doesn’t prove that she’s ready to be a leader in the youngest locker room in WWE right now. She talks about how people like Jada and Lola are looking for opportunities and with Giulia as champion, people like that —

HERE’S GIULIA! She says coming from Japan and seeing Bayley, she wanted to be in NXT. Roxy may not look up to Bayley, but Giulia does. She hopes to hold the title with as much love and honor for NXT as Bayley did.

Bayley says that means a lot and she has a lot of respect for Giulia. She was very happy to see Giulia beat Roxy and says Giulia will make historic moments of her own. She says that title changed the landscape of the women in WWE.

ROXY IS HERE WITH CORA! She says it’s boring and is surprised Bayley is showing her face after back to back losses. She says Bayley needs to drop the act and if she cared about the future she wouldn’t have hit her. She asks Cora if they can believe she was their role model?

The crowd is booing them out of the building as Cora talks about how role models build this place up when people like Bayley choose to leave. She says Giulia should hand back the title to Roxy because no one cares about it like her. She says they’ve been holding it together since day one.

Roxy tells everyone to shut the hell up and they get louder. She says she won’t take anything away from Bayley’s accomplishments and runs them down, including inspiring people like Roxy and Cora, but thank you for your service because it’s no longer needed, bye bye! Roxy says everyone should be booing Bayley because she knows what Bayley’s doing: she’s been looking at the title and wants to be the #1 woman in the #1 division because she knows they’ve surprassed the Four Horsewomen era.

Bayley and Giulia attack Roxy and Cora! It’s a full-on brawl but Cora escapes a Bayley to Bayley and Roxy escapes Giulia. Seems like we have a tag match.

* Jaida is happy backstage that Bayley mentioned her, and Kelani says she mentioned her too. Jaida and Kelani start yelling and Karmen says it doesn’t matter because love is in the air. She says she loves Kelani and she’s so sweet and Jaida — Jaida cuts her off and says Karmen finally got a kiss. It turns into a shoving match while in the ring area, the four are still fighting until officials finally go to try and break it up.

Key word: TRY. They’re successful only intermittently and the fight continues until Roxy and Cora are finally sent to the outside and pushed to the back as Booker hypes ROW. Bayley and Giulia follow Roxy and Cora and it’s now them separated in the back with Ava trying to maintain order as Dion Lennox walks through for his match.