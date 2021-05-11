Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Heidi ho, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and NXT has a big show for us tonight. Both the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships will be on the line — the latter in a two of three falls match — while Karrion Kross will seek revenge against Austin Theory for last week and MSK battle Breezango. And of course there’s more, but without further ado let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.