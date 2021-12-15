Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my NXT peeps! It’s another Tuesday night, and that means another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as usual, and tonight we have the fallout from last week’s shocking ending as Grayson Waller will address his attack on the exiting Johnny Gargano. In addition, Bron Breakker will battle Roderick Strong in a match that should be quite good while Cameron Grimes will face Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred attempt to snatch his wig. Oh yeah, and probably more Joe Gacy stuff, considering Harland is making his in-ring debut. Yay.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with a recap of Johnny Gargano’s speech from last week, culminating in Grayson Waller’s heinous attack on him to close the show including his own cell phone footage of the aftermath.

* Moments ago, Waller arrived at the Capitol Wrestling Center to a chorus of boos, plus “Asshole” and “You Suck” chants. He films the crowd, then mocks them.

* And we’re starting with the No Holds Barred match! We get a recap of what got us to this point, including the WarGames match and Hudson with his silly wig last week.

No Holds Barred Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

Grimes kicks Hudson off the apron to start the match, puts a garbage can on his head and kicks it. He goes to the floor and slams a garbage can lid on Duke’s back, then does it once more for good measure before rolling Hudson in. The crowd chants “One More Time” so Grimes comes in, but Hudson gets the lid and hids Grimes with it, then stomps Grimes down in the corner.

Hudson walks in but eats a boot, and Grimes with a moonsault for a nearfall. Duke rolls out of the ring and Grimes follows, grabs him by the wig and slams him into the steel steps. He grabs a chair but gets kicked by Hudson, who rolls Grimes back in and throws the weapons down the ramp. Grimes grabs the wig but Hudson hangs him out on the ropes and fixes the “hair.”

Hudson springboards into the ring and hits a German suplex, causing Grimes to roll out as Hudson fixes the wig again. He goes out and grabs a chair from under the ring, swings but gets kicked in the gut. Grimes striking back but Hudson with a jab to the cheek. He picks Grimes up — Razor’s Edge countered into a rana that sends Duke into the Plexiglas! Grimes staggers over and rolls Hudson into the ring, grabs the chair and sets it up, then throws a garbage can lid into Hudson. He springboards off the chair but gets caught by Duke — uranage onto the chair! We’re now at the PIP break.

We’re back and a poker table is set up in the ring, with Duke trying to superplex him through it. But Grimes fights out and headbutts Hudson away, then hits a high crossbody for two! Big kick by Grimes, caught by Hudson who rolls him up and holds the tights but only gets two. Grimes counters with a roll-up for two, then makes Hudson eat a boot. Grimes goes up but gets tripped on the top by Hudson, who goes for the Razor’s Edge — Grimes slides out and hits a kick, then a superkick. He goes for the Cave-In, but Hudson POWER BOMBS him through the table! Cover but he’s on the table and he has to move, so he drags Grimes off it and covers for a nearfall.

Hudson out of the ring and he goes under the ring for — CLIPPERS! He’s back in and sets the chair down, sitting on it, and grabs Grimes’ hair. But Grimes kicks Hudson in the face! Poison Rana and a Cave-In through a chair! Cover for three!

Winner: Cameron Grimes (11:15)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: It was a fine match, though it wasn’t wild to the level that a No Holds Barred Match needs to be. It was fun, but felt like the two guys were holding back just a bit.

After the match, Grimes de-wigs Hudson who is totally bald. Hudson rolls out of the ring in shock and Grimes throws the wig to the crowd. Barrett says it’s disgraceful that Grimes “scalped” him.

* McKenzie Mitchell is with Cora Jade backstage and asks about the unfinished business she ahs with Dakota Kai. She says there is, but she’s excited because she’s medically cleared. Kai comes in and says Raquel is doing the same thing with Jade she did with Kai: latch onto someone and make them do all the dirty work while she gets the glory. Jade says “Thanks mom,” but she doesn’t need the advice. She’s about to go on a win streak. She walks off and Kai freaks out.

* Waller is walking around backstage and everyone is shunning him, but he don’t care. He’s up next.

* We get a vignette with Jensen and Briggs going to a country concert with a fine-ass truck. Briggs asks where the girls are at, and Kacy and Kayden show up. They proceed to enjoy themselves at the concert, with Kayden and Kacy teaching dance moves as Briggs and Jensen watch in shock.

* And here comes Grayson to a chorus of boos. Waller soaks in the boos and asshole chants, then gets on the mic and says he loves it. He says a wise man once said, “You can never fail if you bet on yourself.” He says it was a beautiful spech and he nearly had a tear in his eye, but Gargano overstayed his welcome. He wanted to thank the fans, as if the fans have done anything! Waller says last week he personally, by himself, did what he said he was gonna do. He had all the views and was trending everywhere, which is what happens when you bet on yourself. He tells them to play the footage again.

The crowd boos and he says they didn’t like that? He says let’s be real though; last week he cemented himself as THE NXT Superstar by ending the career of an NXT legend. What did all of the fans do? Complained online about someone that’s more successful than them. He runs through all the tweets taking shots at him and mocks them all, including one by Wade Barrett calling him a POS. Waller says that it’s not 2010 and he doesn’t care what Wade thinks of him. He tells Vic that last week he did that to his best friend right in front of him, and he didn’t do a single thing. Shows what kind of man he is.

Waller says he doesn’t need friends, family, or any of the fans. The only thing he needs to get to the top of this industry is Grayson Waller. He drops the mic, puts on his glasses and celebrates in the ring.

Thoughts: Waller still needs to get more into his character, which is a bit generic and doesn’t scream “potential top heel” at this point. But his delivery was pretty good here and it was well-constructed to really get the crowd against him.

* We get a recap of MSK finding their shaman last week in Riddle.

* Malcolm Bivens talks up Roderick Strong’s match with Roderick Strong, saying Bron isn’t the workhorse of NXT or THE champion. Those are strong. Also, Ivy Nile is ready to crack some skulls, and she heads off with Bivens.

* Oh yay, it’s Lashing Out with Lash Legend. Her guest this week is Jacket Time. Karen Q walks along in her PJs in front of the camera, and then we get a look at the two being fashionable. Lash asks their secret, and they say it’s “Style Strong.” She asks what is going on with them and the Grizzled Young Veterans. Kushida says they attacked last week but they should not be underestimated. They say in Japanese that they are the superior team and will wipe the floor with GYV. Ikemen then stands up and says “It’s Jacket Time!” to dispel the tension, and that’s all we have time for.

Amari Miller vs. Ivy Nile

“Ivy’s Gonna Kill You” chant as we start, and Nile takes Miller down with a headlock. Miller turns it into a headscissors but Ivy headstands out of it and they both get up. Nile goes behind and gets a waistlock, taking Miller down. Both back up and Nile takes Miller down but Miller escapes again.

Miller with a wristlock into counter-wrestling, but Nile with a shot to the back and she takes over. Headslam into the corner and then a headscissor submission in the corner and push-ups on Miller. Miller slowly up, Nile grabs her and snap suplexes her, then kips up. Nile goes for a bodyslam but Miller slips out, gets a few near-fall pins but runs into a shot to the gut. Backslide by Miller but Nile slides through. Miller strikes at Nile and hits a spin kick in the corner, a kick downs Ivy and a front dropkick.

Miller with another spin kick, Nile dodges and grabs Miller into a spinebuster. She plants MIller, rolls her up but Miller rolls through and Nile with the neck trap for a submission.

Winner: Ivy Nile (3:41)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Too short to be a decent match, too even-sided to be a squash. Didn’t love this, it didn’t help either woman.

* McKenzie is backstage with Xyon Quinn and asks about Elektra’s intentions in the match last week. Quinn says he runs it straight and now that he knows the rules of the game, it’s game on. McKenzie goes to throw it back to the announcers and Stone says no, he’s tired of the disrespect and he’s going to be taken seriously. Von Wagner walks in and says that next week he’s going to continue breaking bodies, smashing into the ground. He’s gone full caveman.

* Joe Gacy is in a mysterious place talking up Harland and telling him not to be afraid to be who he is. That’s next.

* Riddle is backstage with MSK, and he asks what else is in their fanny pack. Scissors, a couple batteries, a single earbud, glasses — and Riddle goes DEEP in the bag, coming out with a baseball bat. There’s also a traffic cone and the spinner WWE US Title. Riddle says it’s cluttering their lives and they need to focus on one thing only: winning the NXT Tag Team Titles again. They asks how to let go, and Riddle reaches into the Fanny Pack of Holding for a scooter. He says you have to dig deal, and they both reach in to get their own scooters. Off they go.

Harland vs. Guru Raaj

Guru goes in for a lockup and gets shoved to the ground. Harland slams Guru’s head repeatedly into the mad and drives his forearm into the side of Raaj’s face. Gacy looks on with a smile as Harland grabs Guru by the hair and picks him up one-handed. Guru hits some punches but gets picked up and slammed down hard for three.

Winner: Harland (1:03)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Now THAT was a squash match. RIP Guru Raaj.

Gacy asks Harland if he feels better, and Harland shakes his head no. He walks over and continues brutalizing Raaj until officials tell him to go and Gacy lures him away.

* Outside the CWC, LA Knight drives up and is asked about Grayson Waller. Knight says Waller’s the guy who did half a cool move at WarGames, then got pissed at him leaving with the hot girl and threw a hissy fit. He says to have Waller come find him or tell him where Waller is as he walks into the CWC.

* Harland is being ordered to go by various officials. He grabs one of them and launches them down the stairs while Gacy looks on with his creepy-ass grin.

Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

Mandy Rose is here to sit in on commentary.