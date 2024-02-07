Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I'm Jeremy Thomas with you as always, and tonight NXT deals with the fallout of NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight's show will see Carmelo Hayes explain his brutal assault on his best friend Trick Williams at the end of the show, while the Wolfdogs will celebrate their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win. Plus Roxanne Perez will seek revenge against Lola Vice after Vice inserted herself in the NXT Women's Championship match and cost Perez the win, Riley Osborne will battle Lexis King for Thea Hail's honor and Nathan Frazer & Axiom will face their fellow Dusty Classic semifinalists in Malik Blade and Edris Enofé. And Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair will take on Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson of the Meta-Four. It's a packed episode as we begin the journey to NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend, so here's to a fun show.

* We’re LIVE in the Capital Wrestling Center and Byron Saxton is filling in for Booker T.

* And here comes Carmelo Hayes! Melo comes out to a chorus of boos with his trusty Trick-beating chair in hand. He sets up the chair and sits down to soak in the boos, as well as the chants that they’re having to mute out. Finally, he stands but the boos are still too strong. They turn into a chant and Melo pauses and says “Not yet,” setting the chair down and exiting the ring. Right then.

* We then get a montage from NXT Vengeance Day recapping the results as well as Melo’s assault of Trick.

* We’re back and the Wolfdogs are at the desk with their Dusty Classic trophy. Corbin starts the intro but Bron cuts him off and tells Alicia to do this. Alicia introduces them as the winners of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic — THE WOLFDOGS!

Corbin isn’t happy with the name and asks Alicia how much he paid her to say that. Corbin says that they dominated and their name is on the trophy — and his name is first. He says no one can stop them, but maybe the top rope can stop Bron’s face, pointing out Bron’s injuries. Bron says when you go 23 MPH, stuff’s going to go wrong. Corbin’s never done that, but he congratulates Corbin on his first dive and says he he wouldn’t have helped he wouldn’t have gotten over the rope.

Corbin says that they have a Tag Team Title shot and calls for The Family, before Bron says the Wolfdogs are on the hunt. However, no Family as Axiom and Nathan Frazer come out for their match.

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Axiom and Edris start off with some counterwrestling, they go into the ropes and Edris with a dropkick to Axiom. Kick caught by Axiom, Edris with a back elbow but gets nailed by Axiom, followed by an armdrag and dropkick, cover gets two. Axiom with a headlock, into the ropes and Frazer with the blind tag. Blade kicks Axiom but Frazer in and takes out Edris, then collides with Blade — and the two dive on their opposing partners on opposite sides of the ring! Back in the ring, Frazer off the top into a clothesline as we go to break.

We’re back as Axiom tags in and he and Frazer batter Edris, a DDT gets two. Kick to the back of Edris’ back and a whip into the ropes, thrust to the gut. Into the ropes again, Edris with a sunset flip but Axiom rolls through and nails Edris for a nearfall.

Sleeper hold by Axiom, Edris to his feet and breaks free but gets thrown into a kick by Frazer. He tags in, lifting front Cross Rhodes for two. Rear chinlock from Frazer, Edris to his feet but gets run over with a forearm for another nearfall.

Edris back to his feet and punches his way free, he goes for the tag but Frazer sends him to the ropes and trips him. Standing Shooting Star, cover for two-plus. Axiom tags in and picks Edris up, he runs into the ropes and crotches Frazer, then hits a knee to Axiom and tags in Malik!

Malik in hot and runs over Axiom, Frazer with a high crossbody but Malik ROLLS through for a Fallaway Slam! He runs over Axiom, powerbomb and cover for a two-count. ANOTHER powerbomb, this one sitting for a nearfall. Malik tags in Edris, who goes up top — BIG elbow drop, cover gets two but Frazer breaks it up.

Blade goes after Frazer but Frazer with a Downward Spiral into the bottom turnbuckle. Edris takes him out and goes up top but Axiom crotches him. SPANISH FLY from Axiom, Frazer with the Phoenix Splash, cover but Blade breaks it up! We’re on PIP break.

We’re back and Edris makes the tag to Malik, then gets Frazer on his shoulders. Blade up but Frazer slips off and hits a BIG superplex and brainbuster! Cover gets a nearfall. Axiom tagged in, Frazer up top — frog splash but Blade with the knees up! Axiom off the top into Axiom’s feet. Malik tags in Enofe, they hit a double Michinoku Driver and cover but Frazer breaks it up.

Blade and Enofe up top for a double top rope move but Frazer shoves Blade to the floor. Phoenix Splash, Golden Ratio, that’s it!

Winner: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (16:40)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Good lord, that was an incredible match by TV standards.Both of these teams absolutely killed it and came out of it looking better than they did before. Couldn’t ask for more.

Bron and Corbin attack Axiom and Frazer after the match and toss them out of the ring. And HERE COMES THE FAMILY! Baron calls for the match to take place next week and Stacks says they’ve got it.

* Ilja is asked by Kelly in the parking lot about Vengeance Day but he says now isn’t the time, he’s going to go get answers from Melo. He survives the parking lot and heads inside.

* Ilja is on his way to the ring! The NXT Champion gets on the mic and calls Trick Williams’ name. He says on Sunday night, they went to war. He says that he doesn’t just respect Trick; he likes him. But that doesn’t matter because he couldn’t let Trick slay the Mad Dragon. He says Trick gave him everything and would have been a worthy champion. But now, it’s his duty as NXT Champion to call out one person: CARMELO HAYES!

He says Melo has been attacking him with false allegations for the past couple months, and that there was never any manipulation from him. He says that Melo couldn’t see his friend reaching new heights in NXT, and demands Melo come out to face the music. He says the people gave it to Melo verbally, but he’s going to break the traitorous son of a bitch. No Melo, and Ilja says Melo will attack people from behind and he’ll go find Melo himself.

HERE COMES DIJAK! He tells Ilja to stay there and asks why he’s so obssessed with Trick and Melo. Big “YOU SUCK” chants. Dijak says he saw what Ilja did at Vengeance Day and bets Ilja saw what he did to Joe Gacy. They’re a couple of winners.

Ilja says now is not the night, and he’s not the main Dijak is looking for. Dijak tells the fans to shut up when he’s talking and then tells Ilja that he like to call himself Unbreakable, but he’s standing there with a broken nose and feeling regular Breakable. There’s nothing Ilja can do; Dijak learned what it takes to beat Gacy and break a man who thinks he’s Unbreakable. “SHUT UP T-BAR!” chants ensue.

Ilja tells Dijak to step away because he has Melo to deal with. And that when they meet again, Dijak will suffer like never before and learn why he is Unbreak–

Dijak nails Ilja in the nose! They start fighting and officials come in to break them up.

* Thea and Jacy are backstage with their calendar and Jacy says it sold out on WWE Shop in less than 30 minutes. Thea goes on an excited babble and says Riley has a match next, so she should be out there. Jacy says not to be too available and to play hard to get. Thea isn’t sure, but Jacy asks when she’s been wrong. Thea says “literally never” and agrees to Jacy’s suggestion.

* Von Wagner and Robert Stone are with Stone’s kids, and my feed went wonky but Von and the kids talk Stone into having a tag team match. One of the kids suggests a sneak attack.

Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

Lockup to start, King backed into the ropes but hits a headbutt. They go to the ground, back up and King takes over with a headlock and shot to the head. Chop ion the corner, they go into another corner and Riley up and over to hit some chops and a dropkick that sends King to the outside. Riley off the ropes and DIVES onto King!

King rolled back in and Riley in after, King to the to apron on the other side and RIley joins him. Kick to King’s head but King shoves Riley off the apron into the announce table. King throws Riley into the ring, springboard double stomp to the gut and a knee to the back of the head, cover gets one.

Seated elbows to Riley’s shoulders, and an abdominal stretch, Riley gets free but gets a shot to the gut. He fires back, off the ropes for a clothesline and then a leaping back elbow. Riley with a rollup for two and a bodyslam. He takes aim and hits a leaping knee to the head, cover gets two.

Riley up top, he notices Thea isn’t there and is distracted. That lets King hit a superkick and a Coronation off the top for three.

Winner: Lexis King (4:06)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Got off to an okay start, but didn’t have enough time to go far.

* Melo WALKS in the parking lot, he’s next.

* We get a vignette for Kelani Jordan with highlights of her matches. She says she’s faced adversity and gained confidence, praising the NXT Women’s Division but saying she isn’t afraid. She won’t settle for less and what’s meant for her is hers.

* Izzi Dame and Kiana Jordan tell some NXT women to move in the locker room and sit down. Kiana says the number of people who are happy to be here doesn’t cut it and Brinley walks in, talking positivity. Izzi tells Brinley to give Kiana her drink and says she wasn’t asking. Kiana takes the coffee and then says she doesn’t like coffee, so she dumps it in the trash and they walk off laughing.

* Melo is in the ring on his chair with a spotlight, listening to the crowd’s boos. Big “YOU’RE NOT HIM!” chant. Melo says the villain is always the villain when the hero is telling the story. But why is it no one wants to hear his side? He says he’s not jealous of Trick’s success; he allowed Trick to succeed and wanted him to achieve the highest of highs. He wanted Trick to make his parents proud. And just when he got close enough, he had to take it away to remind Trick of his place and what happens when you cross him; when you bite the hand that feeds him. He says the truth is, Trick crossed him first. Trick was going to go after the NA Title and he would go after the NXT Title. But Trick started to believe the hype and believed they were on the same level. No way.

Melo says Trick went after something that belonged to him, and in that moment he knew he had to do what he had to do. And the millon dollar question: did he attack Trick Williams? You’re damn right he did, and he’d do it again if he crossed him–

TRICK’S MUSIC PLAYS! But he doesn’t come out and Melo laughs, saying “Wow.” Can’t get nothing past us. He says Trick is in a hospital bed next to Booker T singing that stupid song. He doesn’t know what everyone is surprised; he’s always been this way. He says Trick got so caught up in the headlines, but nothing happens on this brand without getting passed by him. He says Trick started acting like Melo but at the end of the day he’s just a Trick. “SCREW YOU MELO, SCREW YOU!” chants. Melo says it was never a collaboration and Trick was always just his hype man. That’s all it is and all it will ever be.