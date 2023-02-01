Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and going right into the action, with limited commercial interruptions.