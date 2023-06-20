Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas once again, and tonight WWE kicks off their two week NXT Gold Rush event. Tonight’s show will see Bron Breakker challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as the special guest referee. In addition, Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin will to face-to-face ahead of their NXT Championship match next week and Dana Brooke battles Cora Jade. The NXT Tag Team champions Gallus will get new #1 contenders as Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Hank & Tank, and Edris Enofé & Malik Blade face off, and Thea Hail will get a Chase U pep rally before next week’s NXT Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton. That’s a loaded show, and it should be a lot of fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

