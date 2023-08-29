Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas as always here providing your coverage and recapping services, and tonight NXT deals with the fallout from last week’s Heatwave. Tonight’s show will see a fatal four-way match as Gigi Dolin, Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport and Kiana James battle for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, while the Heritage Cup Global Invitational will kick off with Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey and Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey. We’ll also see The Creed Brothers battle The Dyad in a steel cage for the chance to return to NXT on the line for the Creeds. Should be a fun show — hopefully no one will use real glass, and we’ll be fine.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* In memory of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt.

* We get a recap of the events from NXT Heatwave including Bron Breakker spearing Von Wagner, Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dom losing to Lyra and Dragon Lee, Noam Dar winning the Heritage Cup, Ivy Nile beating Ava and Ava getting kidnapped by the Creeds to set up tonight’s match, Ilja defeating Trick Williams after a tough battle, and Carmelo Hayes beating Wes Lee for the NXT Championship.

* We’re starting with the steel cage match!

Steel Cage Match

The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

Brutus gets attacked before he can get in the ring and Julius is trapped inside as the match starts and Brutus is beat down and carried off! Julius is now alone with The Dyad, and he goes on the attack! The Dyard take start to beat Julius down, he fights them off and hits a belly to belly on Reid, then one on Fowler!

Julius grabs Reid but Reid grabs him back and Fowler joins in. They go for a double suplex, but Julius reverses it! He knocks Fowler down and grinds Reid’s head against the wall, but the double team takes over again and they put Julius down with a back elbow of the ropes. Reid and Fowler beat on Creed and Fowler grinds his boot into Julius’ head.

The Dyad go to catapult Creed into the cage but Julius grabs hold, flips over and takes over! He locks Fowler in an anklelock, and when Gajjer attacks he picks him up for a one-armed powerbomb! Fowler reacges the cage wall and Reid attacks Creed with a knee from behind. The Dyad go to grind Julius’ head against the cage, Creed blocks it but they whip him into the ropes and launch him into the cage! And we’re on a PIP break.