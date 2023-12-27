Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas here with you as ever, and tonight NXT is a week away from its big New Year Evil special. There’s plenty planned for next week, but tonight has some fun stuff for us as well as Dijak and Eddy Thorpe will do battle to settle their differences in NXT Underground. We’ll also see Cora Jade’s return to the ring as she faces off with Karmen Petrovic after Jade stole Karmen’s locker last week. And Josh Briggs will challenge for the NXT Heritage Cup as he takes on Meta-Four leader Noam Dar. It sounds like a fun show as we bide our time for next week.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re (not) live in the Capital Wrestling Center and ready for our first match, with Stacks and Tony D watching from the podium.

Chase U vs. Out The Mud

Chase starts with Price, lockup and Chase gets pushed to the ground. Lock back up, Chase gets shoved back to the mat again. Third time and Chase goes for a waistlock into a headlock, shot into the ropes and comes off into a bodyslam, but he floats over and hits a couple dropkicks. Duke tags in and they send Price back into the turnbuckle, then Duke takes over with a punch and goes for the bodyslam. Price blocks it and they start slugging, Duke takes over with shoulderblocks and tags in Chase for a double axehandle off the top. Duke tags back in for a shot to the arm and then a wristlock, Chase in and hits a drop toehold followed by an elbow from Andre for a two count.

Price manages to turn it around with a back kick and tags in Nima, who batters Chase with back elbows in the corner. He jumps on Chase’s back and covers for two. Big right from Bronco and then a boot choke on the middle rope for four. Nima gets Chase in the hostile corner and tags in Price, who trips Chase so Nima can hit a charging knee.

Price stomps on Chase’s hand, but Chase fights back until he’s driven into the corner. Price lies in wait on the mat and charges in for a BIG corner clothesline. Nima tags in and locks in a half chinlock, then sends Chase into the corner. Chase escapes and goes for the tag, he’s caught but manages to roll through for the hot tag to Duke! Duke on fire and big boots Price, he batters Nima with Chase U jabs and a Dusty Elbow. Price picked up for a DVD onto Nima, and SCRYPTS is on the apron but gets thrown out by Duke.

Chase tags himself in and goes up top but Price ducks and levels Chase with a boot. Big spinebuster, cover gets three.

Winner: Out The Mud (6:06)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Solid if unremarkable match with a predictable outcome. OTM is developing well enough, the story here is Chase U losing yet again.

* The first NXT Year-End Award is for Tag Team of the Year, which is The Creed Brothers. Yep, that makes sense. Female Superstar of the Year is Tiffany Stratton which also makes sense. Male Superstar of the Year: Ilja Dragunov. Yep.

* Melo walks up to Trick and says it’s messed up what happened to Ilja Dragunov last week. Trick asks if Ilja will make it to next week, and he says nothing can keep Ilja down. Trick is thinking about pushing the match back so he can have Ilja at 100%, and Melo says he needs to take his shot. Trick asks if Melo doesn’t think he can beat Ilja at 100%, and Melo pivots to say people won’t remember down the line that what condition Ilja was in. He tells Trick to take his shot.

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs

Round One

Briggs and Dar lock up, Dar gets shoved onto his ass. Back up and he gets thrown right back to the mat, he’s back up and calls for a test of strength but Briggs is too tall so Dar slaps him. Briggs lunges, Dar ducks and lays in some strikes but Briggs launches him.

Dar dodges into the corner, Briggs swings but Dar ducks. He still gets knocked down but he comes back and hits a throat thrust — but Briggs lays into Dar and covers for two. Briggs goes right into a single-leg crab, Dar tries to escape and eventually gets to the rope.

Briggs stomps on Dar and then picks him up for a clothesline, Dar floats over but Briggs off the ropes with a pounce for two. Dar in the corner, Briggs throws him across the ring, Briggs picks him up for a powerbomb but the time runs out and saves Dar.

Round Two (0 – 0)

Dar charges in but gets caught, Dar escapes and comes off the ropes into Boss Man slam for two. Powerbomb attempt but Dar counters into a dragon sleeper! Briggs powers out and puts Dar on the top of the corner, Dar with a shot to Briggs but gets picked up for a chokeslam — but Dar with a triangle choke! Briggs picks him up for a buckle bomb, BIG clothesline for a pinfall. And we’re off to PIP break.

Round Three (1 – 0 Briggs)

We’re back at the end of round three, Dar has been in control this round but it’s on the outside, Dar hits a Nova Roller on the outside off the guardrail to end the round.

Round Four (1 – 0 Briggs)

Dar charges in quickly with a big kick, then comes off the ropes of another. Dar up top for a diving shot to the back of the head and then off the ropes to take Briggs down for two. Dar lays in some shots but comes off the ropes and gets nailed by Briggs, big slam gets two.

Briggs charges into a boot and Dar goes up top for a knee to the elbow. Elbow from Dar and he knocks Briggs down for a modified ankle lock. Briggs pushes Dar’s shoulders to the mat for two bit Dar holds on until Briggs punches out of it. Dar is battering Briggs with elbows, he moves in but is hit with a knockout punch. Lash on the apron and nails Briggs in the back of the head with a bucket, Dar covers for two. Ora Mensah in with the bucket but Dar and Briggs battle for it, Briggs grabs it and nails Dar for a DQ.

Winner: Noam Dar

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: They had something going there until the DQ finish. It’s a cheap way out and another example of the Meta-Four Heritage Cup formula, but this was at least slightly different than the norm and suggests Briggs’ battle with Dar may not be over. I’m down with that.

* Axiom and Nathan Frazer talk about Ilja winning Male Superstar of the year and are not pleased they didn’t win, but they’re happy for the year NXT had. Frazer talks about how at least Bron Breakker didn’t win and how he’s always angry but doesn’t have anything to be angry about. Of course, Bron is right behind him.

Bron tells Frazer to slow down and think. Frazer tells Bron that he’s happy to say it to his face, and that leads to a match. Bron leaves and Frazer tells Axiom he could have warned him; Axiom says he was winking.

Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic

Cora talks trash to start and shoves Karmen, who tries to talk and gets shoved again. Lockup, Karmen with a back kick but gets shoved into the corner. Shoulders to the gut, Karmen goes up and over but gets send back into the corner where Cora charges into her. Karmen to the middle rope where Cora comes off the rope for a back elbow to the back of the neck.

Karmen sent across the ring into the turnbuckle and drops to the mat. Cora stomps on her, Karmen fights back but gets leveled. Karmen punching back but gets knocked down, Cora slams her head into the mat. Cora grabs Karmen and talks trash before coming off the ropes for a double stomp but Karmen moves and trips Cora. Cora charges into a big boot, Karmen with clotheslines and then a kick in the corner. Spinning roundhouse to a downed Cora for two.

Cora manages to trip Karmen into the ropes and hits a DDT for three.

Winner: Cora Jade (3:05)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Perfectly decent squash match to give Cora a win.

Cora goes after Karmen after the match but Gigi runs down to make the save. Cora bails and laughs coming down the ramp.

* Earlier today: Dijak survived the NXT parking lot.