Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and tonight NXT kicks off Spring Breakin’ with the first of two nights! And it’s a big night as Ilja Dragunov will defend the NXT Championship against Trick Williams and if Trick doesn’t win, he has to leave the brand! In addition, Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in a triple threat match while Sol Ruca takes on Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl. The D’Angelo Family will be in six-man tag team action against the No Quarter Catch Crew as well. Plus, Natalya and Lola Vice sign the contract for their NXT Underground Match. That’s a big card and a lot going on, so it should be fun.

I’m keeping busy on my movie-watching at Thomas Central, with a mix of new and old watches this week. I got a bit caught up on my 2024 watching with the solid Netflix dramatization of the infamous Prince Andrew interview, Scoop, and watched Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which was perfectly fine if a little paint by numbers for a Ghostbusters film. I also saw the delightful vampire flick Abigail and Alex Garland’s political war thriller Civil War, both of which are high on my 2024 rankings thus far. And finally for 2024 watches I saw the HBO documentary An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th, which does a good job of charting the events leading to the Oklahoma City bombing even if it fails a bit in the aftermath portion.

In terms of older watches, I finally checked out the famous 1992 British found footage horror flick Ghostwatch, which was a lot of fun, and did a rewatch of Michael Mann’s best film in Heat. I finished the past week off with my first rewatch in a little while of Casablanca, which remains the greatest film ever made.

On TV, I finished out Drag Race season 16 with the Grand Finale which was fabulous and have stayed caught up on X-Men ’97. I’m also well into my Dark Side of the Ring rewatch and am up to the Chris Kanyon episode.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis (the latter via TV screen) talking with Ava. Nick says he has his eye on a few of Ava’s roster members at the Draft, and Pearce says he has his eye on a few people too. They both say they’ll be watching the NXT Title match.

Ava says it’s not just about who goes to Raw or Smackdown; it’s about who steps up to take their place and NXT will never be the same.

* Earlier today Trick, Ilja, The Family, Sol Ruca and Natalya & Karmen Petrovic arrived separately and survived the NXT parking lot.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and kicking off with the NXT Women’s Title match!

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

Bell rings and Tatum offers Roxy a hand, but Lyra pounces on Tatum and stomps her down in the corner. Tatum with a roll-up that Roxy breaks up before turning around to a crawling Tatum. Roxy is freaked out and backs up to the ropes, where Lyra pulls her out of the ring and then catches a dive dropkick by Tatum and pulls her down. Roxy takes out Lyra and then hits the dropkick through the ropes before rolling Paxley in.

Roxy goes up top, Lyra grabs her and pulls her down before climbing. Tatum ducks a dive but Lyra off the ropes with a crossbody. Slap by Lyra and a dropkick into the corner, a short-arm whip into the corner and Northern Lights suplex, Roxy breaks up the pin. Roxy tees off on Lyra but is caught with a Northern Lights for two.

Lyra with a waistlock, Roxy elbows out and rolls Lyra up, Lyra reverses for two. Counter-wrestling, Tatum with a waistlock but Lyra with a back elbow, rollup by Roxy for two but gets shoved to the outside. Lyra rolls Tatum up for two and goes up top but gets knocked to the floor by Roxy. Roxy with a high cross body but Tatum turns it into a cover for two. Tatum tosses Roxy to the outside as we go to PIP break.