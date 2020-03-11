Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Recap of last week starts us.

Tonight’s episode is from the Performance Center.

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee [c] vs. Cameron Grimes

Lee’s size is instantly a problem for Grimes, causing him to take breathers and reconsider his strategy. Lee tosses him around and sends him outside but it opens the door for Grimes to fire off some kicks. Lee catches him like a baby and trips up his legs. Grimes’ hat goes flying when they fight in the corner. Grimes knocks him back and hits a flying cross body heading into break. During that time, Grimes wears Lee down. Returning, Lee fights back but takes a Superman Punch. Grimes keeps him fighting from behind with a series of kicks. An impressive German suplex gets Grimes two. Grimes gets another near fall but has the Cave In countered into a powerbomb attempt. Grimes fights out but takes a Pounce. Lee adds the Big Bang Catastrophe and that’s it.

Winner: Keith Lee in 12:00 [***]

Keith Lee has his celebration cut short when Damian Priest jumps him from behind with a nightstick like his name is the Big Boss Man. Dominik Dijakovic runs him off before more damage could be done.

Number One Contender’s Qualifying Match: Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

There’s history here since Dakota attacked her at War Games. Kai misses a dropkick and gets rolled up multiple times for two. Miz fires off shots but Mia hits harder. Mia takes out the leg and gets two on a dropkick. Kai misses a boot and gets her leg stuck on the middle rope, which Mia kicks at. As Kai gets the referee’s attention, Gonzalez catches Mia off the apron with a slam heading into commercial. Returning, Kai hits a running boot only to get tripped up. Rollins cannonball gets Mia a near fall. Dakota fights back and yells that she’s going to Takeover. She hits a slow Kai-Ropractor for two. Kai misses a big boot and gets lifted for a powerbomb. She holds the ropes to block but still gets hit. Gonzalez knocks Mia’s leg aside, breaking the count. Dakota rolls Mia up but the referee is arguing with Gonzalez so he misses it. Mia wins with a Codebreaker.

Winner: Mia Yim in 9:41 [***]

Gonzalez immediately attacks Mia after the bell. She adds a powerbomb to leave Mia lying.

Tommaso Ciampa arrives. When he’s asked about doing thing’s Johnny Gargano’s way, he says, “His way, huh?” and storms into the building.

We get another creepy vignette saying something about “tick tock.”

Kushida vs. Raul Mendoza

Surprisingly, they start by trading forearms. Then it goes into the more traditional fast-paced exchange. Raul wins out with a dropkick. He comes off the top right into a fastball punch that stops his momentum. He comes back with a quebrada for two. After some back and forth, the fight moves to the top. Kushida comes off with a flip leading into the Hoverboard Lock. Raul taps.

Winner: Kushida in 4:00 [**1/2]

Earlier today, Tyler Breeze was interviewed about the PC. He was interrupted by Austin Theory, who says he watched him on Breaking Ground when he was in high school. he also says some people from the PC don’t pan out, like Breeze. Breeze took a picture of him and said he looked good…for a flash in the pan.

Rhea Ripley comes to the ring for a promo. She says Charlotte needs a better game plan to get in her head. She will beat her royal ass at Mania. That brings out Charlotte Flair to interrupt. She shuts up some “you don’t go here” chants by saying she “made here.” Charlotte puts over Rhea but says it’s too much, too soon to be facing her. Charlotte is too much for her to handle. As Charlotte enters the ring and says she’ll drown her in deep waters, Rhea attacks. The two trade shots, with nobody gaining the upper hand. That is until Charlotte catches her with a big boot. Rhea kicks away from a Figure Four and Charlotte heads outside. She wraps Rhea’s leg around the ring post and locks in the ring post figure four.

A WALTER vignette airs. Finn Balor has his passport and may be coming to see him.

Moments ago, Mia Yim is being interviewed in the parking lot. A car speeds past them and Raul Mendoza. Two men in masks get out and kidnap him.

Number One Contender’s Qualifying Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tegan Nox

Solid back and forth between them to start. Purrazzo takes control with corner stomps and a sweet T-Bone. Tegan with a running uppercut but has her Cannon-Boar blocked by knees. Purrazzo takes a kick out and goes into the Fujiwara Armbar on Tegan’s injured arm. She counters into a pin for two. Shiniest Wizard ends it.

Winner: Tegan Nox in 2:28 [NR]

The same vignette of random images runs again.

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Broserweights [c] vs. The Undisputed Era