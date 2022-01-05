Join 411’s Live WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT fans and non-fans alike! We’re in a new year, and with 2022 comes New Year’s Evil for NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we have the NXT’s latest special episode. We have a big show tonight (and one with limited commercial interruptions, natch!) as Bron Breakker goes after the Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Championship for a second time. In addition, Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez, while the Cruiserweight Championship and North American Championship will be unified with either Roderick Strong or Carmelo Hayes walking away with the title. Plus, you know…the return of WALTER as Imperium takes on Riddle and MSK in six-man tag action. And finally, AJ Styles will confront Grayson Waller again.

Whoo, that’s a lot of big matches right there. Whatever we think of NXT 2.0, the brand has always been able to deliver in a big way when it comes to their specials. This will be a big test for the new version of the brand, and we’ll have to see if they can keep that track record going.

Here at the Thomas household, I’ve been busy with end of year stuff like the Wrestling Year-End Awards. That means I didn’t have a huge amount of movie-watching, though there were a few. The best of the films I saw was Spencer, the Princess Diana pseudo-biopic starring Kristen Stewart. It’s a fascinating, depressing film that should put a nail in the coffin of the (incorrect) perception that Stewart isn’t a phenomenal actress and contains some really disturbing scenes that border on horror-esque. Less good was Blood Red Sky, the “vampire on a plane” movie on Netflix which has its fun moments and uses its setting very well but goes on way longer than it should have. And finally, I dove back to 1986 to appreciate the pure gay camp that is the Tawny Kitaen horror flick Witchboard. It’s not good, but it’s fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.