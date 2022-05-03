Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, my Tuesday night family! It’s time for another episode WWE NXT. Jeremy Thomas, here with you as ever as we make our way to Spring Breakin’! True confession time: I’ve never been to any kind of Spring Break party so I don’t know what it entails. Are there usually cult leaders battling third-generation stars for supremacy or Vikings showing up to face brother duos? Seems a little sus to me, but I’ll go with it. We also have a triple threat NXT North American Championship match as Cameron Grimes defends against Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes, while Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons will take on the heel team of Natalya and Lash Legend. It’s a big show and even when the cards have been a bit shaky, WWE NXT tends to deliver on these big shows so let’s keep our fingers crossed!

Here at Thomas Headquarters, I’ve been on a very specific kick. After watching Netflix’s nobly-intentioned but still seamy The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, I decided that I needed to do a watch (or in some cases, rewatch) of all of Monroe’s films. I’ve always been a big Marilyn fan who felt her acting skills were sold short due to her sex appeal. I managed to see three of films in the past week: 1948’s Ladies of the Chorus, which is a fun but inconsequential little B-film of its era; 1952’s Don’t Bother to Knock, an incredibly underrated thriller with a stellar performance from Monroe; and Bus Stop, which is again a great Monroe performance but this time in an absolute garbage plot. I also decided I needed a comfort watch last night and that led to my rewatching Happy Death Day, which gets better each time I watch it. Of course, Happy Death Day 2U followed and it also remains a lot of fun.

Outside of film, I’ve been keeping up on Shudder’s Cursed Films II which had a great episode on the Wes Craven classic The Serpent & The Rainbow. I also began my quest to finally finish up The Good Place (I’m midway through season three) and get caught up on Critical Role’s latest campaign (I’m still WAY behind). I know, I’m behind on a lot, but c’est la vie.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We kick things off with a hype video focusing on asses and midriffs — from Pretty Deadly! They talk about how they’re kicking off tonight’s show and tan with their titles, talking about the Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers and the other matches as “hot stuff.” But the real hot stuff is them and it’s heating things up, so they submerge in the pool. “YES BOIIII!”

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And we’re kicking it off with the North American Championship match.

NXT North American Championship Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa

Hayes slaps Solo to start and turns around to talk shit to Grimes, but Solo lays into him and Grimes gets a shot as well. Backdrop by Solo, kick by Grimes, and they go for a double superkick but Hayes ducks out of the ring. Solo sends Grimes into the corner for a shoulderblock, Grimes rolls up Solo for a couple of two-counts. Grimes pushes Solo into the ropes, knocking down Hayes for another two-count on Sikoa.

Hayes now in the ring at last and gets kicked down. Grimes on Solo’s shoulder but slips off, Hayes gets thrown into Solo but hits a rana on him. He splashes Grimes, takes out Solo and then hits a springboard legdrop on Grimes through the ropes. Grimes throws Hayes out of the ring and kicks him on the apron, shoulder to Solo’s gut and a top-rope crossbody for two, broken up by Hayes.

Melao and Hayes trade shots, Grimes takes over but Solo comes off the ropes and takes out Melo, only to be rana’d by Grimes. Grimes charges but gets hip-tossed into the corner. Solo runs in but Melo with a tilt-a-whirl bulldog. Grimes hits the 180 crossbody and Sikoa takes him out as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Melo standing and the other two down. He stomps Grimes and picks up Solo, slapping him and talking trash only to get a throat thurst and headbutt. Senton from Solo off the ropes, and Grimes comes off the ropes to take out Melo with a clothesline. He charges into a Hayes boot, Hayes goes for a powerbomb but gets on Grimes’ shoulders for an Alabama slam — superkick by Solo to Grimes! Solo beats on Melo in the corner but Hayes is fighting back. Hayes on the rope, Grimes leaps onto Solo’s shoulder and it turns into a stack superplex that leaves all three down!

Grimes up to a sitting position first, he gets to his feet as does Hayes. Solo up now and they all trade punches and chops and forearms. Grimes goes for a roundhouse, Melo ducks and Solo gets hit. He comes back quickly though and puts Hayes down in the corner, then throws Grimes into a tree of woe. Charging avalanche! He takes out Grimes with a big shot and grabs Melo, powerbombing him into Grimes! Spinning uranage on Melo, cover but Grimes breaks it at two.

Grimes gets tossed out by Solo, who goes up top but Grimes is still on the apron and takes out Sikoa with a big kick. He goes up top, leaps at Melo but Melo moves. DOUBLE RANA by Grimes, Poisonrana on Melo and a cover — NO! Grimes is going to the moon, but Hayes scouts the Cave-In and catches him with a surprise move. Cover for two, Melo goes up and leaps into a Solo superkick. Solo with a BIG Superfly Splash, cover for a nearfall but Hayes breaks it up.

Solo with a shot to Hayes, he pushes him in the air and Melo lands on his feet. He charges but goes up on Solo’s shoulder — Grimes with a top-rope Cave-In on Melo! That’s it!

Winner: Cameron Grimes (14:06)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: There was one not-well-executed moment early on with Solo’s double clothesline, but otherwise this match was fire to start us off. Grimes gets the win as he should, but Melo and Solo looked great too.

* Mandy Rose walks into tanning salon to get a little base before the beach. She tells Jacy and Gigi to meet her there before they head to the beach and gets in the tanning bed. And here comes Wendy, sneaking into the room of course. She turns up the duration on the bed and runs away giggling. Mandy comes out looking bright red. She walks out and Gigi and Jacy are in shock. Mandy freaks out saying she can’t go like this, and Jacy says she looks like a strawberry. Mandy says they should hang inside for a couple days, but Jacy and Gigi already have reservations. Mandy looks at herself and screams.

* McKenzie is with Nathan Frazer who agrees that Mandy looks like a strawberry. He says Grayson Waller has mad Twitter game, but he’s thinking about his NXT debut against Waller and has been waiting for this moment literally his entire life.

* The Creeds are sparring when Roderick Strong comes in and tells them tonight they need to show him they’re ready. He says the Raiders are their toughest challenge yet and it can’t be a repeat of what happened in the gauntlet match. He calls Ivy over and says he’s the leader of Diamond Mine, and what he says goes. He leaves and they don’t look happy.

* Indi Hartwell is backstage looking sadly at her ring. Duke walks in, also looking sad. Duke goes to kiss her and Indi says “Oh hell no!” Duke says “You wish!” and they split.

Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller

Lockup to start and Waller throws Frazer. Frazer shoves Waller, and they lock back up. Some counters of each other’s transitions, Frazer up on the second rope and the lockup becomes an arm drag. They go into the ropes back and forth and Frazer with a big dropkick, then a headlock. Waller gets to his feet but Frazer flips him over again.

Back up to their feet, Frazer sent into the ropes, Waller hiptosses him but gets kicked down and Frazer right back to the headlock takedown. Waller shoves Frazer into the ropes, Frazer dodges under and around Waller and dropkicks him to the outside. Frazer goes to give but Waller backs up and sits on a beach chair. Frazer follows and beats on Waller on the outside, then rolls him in. He follows and gets taken down with an elbowdrop, followed by repeated shots to the head.

Waller in control and he hits a Euro uppercut, but Nathan dodges a change and chops Waller hard. He sends Waller head-first into the corner and charges in, sent to the apron, Frazer goes to springboad but Waller catches him and sends him face-first into the ropes to the outside! Waller slides out and hits a hard shot at Frazer, then grabs a beach ball and rips it up while staring at the Chase U section as we go to PIP break.