Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

RAW starts with Orton coming out. We see a few tag teams already in the ring, and it looks like tonight is starting with a tag team Battle Royal, and if you didn’t know who was going to win by the start of this alone, then I don’t know what to tell you…

Before the match starts, AJ and Omos come out. AJ wants to face the very best. What’s in the ring is what they want. For instance, The New Day. They’re legendary. Think about what they can do together – the same match they had at Mania. AJ wants to be honest with Mace and T-Bar – they don’t know a lot about them – he doesn’t think anyone does. Lol. AJ brings up Lince, saying AJ was probably his favorite at one point. AJ thinks they can do it with The Viking Raiders all over the world. AJ finally ends up on Orton and Riddle.

Kofi calls them booty. Kofi says they do not forget, they are still not registered as a tag team. AJ calls this “cap.” They don’t need papers when they got t he titles.

Orton tells AJ to shut his damned mouth. Riddle says he has a lot of experience, he says to just take the key, put it in your mouth, zip it, lock it, and throw it away. Riddle pimps his shirt, saying he’s wearing ytwo because Orton doesn’t wear shirts or pants. Riddle talks about his uncle and his uncle’s snake. Riddle raddles on until orton tells him to zip it. Riddle does so, gives Orton the key. Orton put is in his boot.

AWEEEESSSOOOMMMMEEEEEE!!!

Miz is pushed out in a wheelchair by Morrison. He is sorry, but Morrison says he has nothing to apologize for. Miz is courageous. Morrison is correct. Miz says he was injured at Backlash, but the tag team division has become dry. This is why Morrison bought his drip stick to moisten things up. Yes, I just said that.

Morrison has volunteered to compete tonight on behalf of their team.

RKO TO WOODS!!! RKO FROM RIDDLE TO KOFI!!!! ONE MORE FOR LINCE!!!

Just in case you were interested in this match, we come back from a break to see Lashley chillin with some ladies in the back, then a graphic showing there will be a contract signing later tonight.

Back in the ring, and how nice of everyone to wait for us to get back to the show. Seriously, everyone is just standing in the ring waiting for nothing.



Match 1: Tag Team Battle Royal

The New Day vs Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs T-Bar and Mace vs Lince Dorado vs The Viking Raiders vs John Morrison

Bell rings, and the heels go at it with the faces. Lince gets Morrison on the apron, nearly sends him out, but Morrison hangs on with his feet, grabs his drip stick, sprays Lince in the eyes, then eliminates Lince. Morrison turns and T-Bar and Mace are waiting. Morrison shouts for his drip stick. He sprays Mace but both big guys send Morrison to the outside. Ivar eats a big boot from T-Bar, then Mace and T-Bar rock Erik. Riddle hops in the arms of T-Bar, trying for a sub, but T-Bar hits a nkee to the back, then tosses Riddle aside. T-Bar barks order to Mace, looking to chokeslam Orton. They GOOZLE! But look to eliminate him instead. Ridle is there to save him. High Justice to Riddle.

Viking Raiders and Mace/T-Bar face off as if it’s epic It’s not.

New Day is up to attack, and twe get a ganging up on Mace and T-Bar. Each combo of faces eliminate T-Bar and Mace as we go to break.

WE ARE BACK, and we got three full teams in New Day, Viking Raiders, and Orton/Riddle. Woods nad Riddle go at it in the middle of the ring, with Woods hitting a rolling elbow. Raiders double team him, trucking him down hard. Erik grabs Riddle, sedsn him into a right, but Riddle fights back, elbows, kicks to both Raiders. Erik shoes him to the ropes, Riddle goes for. An RKO, Ivar sends Riddle into the clutches of Erik, who lifts him up and Ibar with a shoulder tackle. Whip to Riddle, and Riddle is eliminated! Woods and Kofi attack Ibar. Kicks from both men, right hands, kick to the knee, another kick dropping Ibar. Kofi hits the roeps, and Erik is there to eliminate Woods!!! Kofi whips Erik into the corner, Eirk hops over, rolls out of the way, squash from Ibar, dropkick from Erik, Erik lifts Ibar and drops him onto Kofi in the corner!!! Orton is up! Sends Ibar into the post!! Clothesline to Erik, another. Powerslam to Erik. Orton shoves Ibar, who cartwheels out of the way, send Orton into a knee!! Ibar body slams Orton, then Erik looks to do the same to IBar onto Orton, but Kofi flies off the top rope with a stomp to the back, squashing both Raiders!

Orton up, turns, Riddle is in and takes the Trouble in Paradise from Kofi!! Kofi is eliminated by Orton! Erik sends Orton over the top rope, and The Viking Raiders are your winners.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

Like Stacy Keibler after an RKO, this match fell flat.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 10:25

2 weels ago, Nikki beat Rhea in a Beat the Clock Challenge. last week, she did the same with Charlotte. This, seemingly, makes her superior to both.

BACKSTAGE, Charlotte tells Pearce and Sonya that she wants the loss taken off her record. Pearce and Sonya say no. Charlotte tried to ask nicely, but she sees that they are both jealous and want to see her flustered. They both need to agree that she deserves a rematch.

Here’s Rhea, saying she respects Nikki and won’t stand here and pretend that Rhea didn’t take her eye off the clock. If anyone deserves a rematch, it’s Rhea.

Pearce says there’s a compromise here. How about Rhea and Charlotte take on Nikki and a partner of her choice.