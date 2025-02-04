Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with live coverage of Raw for two weeks in a row, which is a new record for me. I assume everybody loved my effort last week since I wasn’t fired, and the comments I did see were positive. If you’re mad that I didn’t see your negative comments, hit me up at [email protected] or on the social media. I try not to doom scroll too much these days for the sake of my mental health, so I can’t promise I’ll see your hot takes unless they’re soooo hot I have to see them.

The Royal Rumble took place last Saturday, and I wasn’t shocked by either of the winners. Charlotte Flair winning was obviously a certainty, and we’re supposed to see her tonight. Jey Uso was one of many potential Men’s Royal Rumble Winners, I guess some people got mad that he won but I wasn’t one of them. Jey is an over mammajamma with WWE’s audience. I was told Jey winning was shocking, but I wasn’t shocked. I do wonder what Jey winning does to the Road to WrestleMania, because I can’t see Jey vs. Gunther closing either night.