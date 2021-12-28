Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Happy New Year everyone! I’ve been testing Negative for Covid, but positive for sexy, so let’s have some fun!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

RKO Bro is here to start the show. Matt has a Christmas card. It’s 12/27.

Riddle welcomes us to 2021, saying we’ll love what they do in 2022. He’d love to patent some shit, but Orton is focused on today – particularly Otis. He asks the production truck (something Riddle knows not what), and we see orton’s attempt to RKO Otis to no avail.

Gable and Otis come out to call Orton dumb. Gable says there is no dangerous man, no greater threat than his protégé, prized pupil, number one guy – Otis. Gable taught him everything. Look at that face. He could just kiss it. I know this because Gable does just that. Gable graduated with his Masters, getting a 4.0. People boo him, and he questions our booing of genius, although he is a bit advances for a town like this. Gable says Otis will send Orton limping into Day One, regardless of the outcome, it won’t be long before the titles are around the waist of The Alpha Academy.

Riddle tells them to slow his roll. Riddle consiers himself a man of “higher” education. What does Alpha Academy even mean? What’s the curriculum? Riddle’s got knowledge up in his brain he’d love to show Randy when he takes on Gable right here and now, bro. He’s got this – Orton made it look pretty easy last week.

Gable calls Riddle an ignoramus, questions his decisions, then gives in, offering a free lesson from Master Gable.



Match 1: Matt Riddle vs Chad Gable

We are back and Riddle and Gable are going at it already. Gable escapes a quick attempt at a submission. Lockup from behind, Riddle is sent to the corner, Gable attacks the left leg, snapping it on the bottom rope. Knee to the knee. Gable tugs the foot inward. Another leg lock to Riddle. Gable flips Riddle up, Tiger Suplex with a bridge for 1..2…NO!!! Riddle tries for a triangle,

Gable escapes with a spin and grabs an Ankle Lock! Riddle escapes, kicks Gable in the face. Floating Bro. Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Matt Riddle

Oh what could have been.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Shoot, like 5 mins or sumn

We are back, and the bell rings.



Match 2: Randy Orton vs Otis

Orton tries quickly with an RKO, but Otis kills him. Match is over. Randy is dead.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: