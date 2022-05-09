Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Did you watch Wrestlemania? Well, they dedicated an entire PPV to remind you of what happened! Missed that, too?! Don’t worry, because RAW is here to remind you of what happened, too!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle start the show after the recap of their match last night. Crowd is pro-Randy, as he welcomes us to RAW. Unfortunately, last night, they lost the battle to The Bloodline, but they will win the war. It was The Usos idea in the first place to unify the titles, but that didn’t happen. Nothing was on the line because a few weeks ago, Reigns tore up the contract because he knows The Usos cant hold a candle to RKBRO. So here’s what’s going to happen – they now want The Usos’ titles. THEY want to unify the titles.

Riddle says since it seems Usos cant make a decision, and Reigns makes them for them, they will go to Smackdown this Friday and hit Reigns up directly for the match. If he says no, it just goes to show his lack of confidence in The Usos.

The Street Profits stop Riddle short. Tough loss last night. The Bloodline are a tough squad, but RKBRO shouldn’t be worried about them, they should be worrying about The Street Profits. Ford takes offense to them talking about going over to Smackdown when they got next. THEY will unify the tag team championships. Why are they not mentioned. 420 shirts must have got their brains all fogged up because in a couple minutes, its them vs RKBRO for the titles. They want the smoke.

Riddle has something to say. RKBRO 420 says they just smoked their asses.