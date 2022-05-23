Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hello everybody! Lee Sanders here and I’m here for one night only in place of the excellent Tony Acer as he’s on assignment somewhere in the Multiverse! We’re talking WWE RAW. An interesting change of pace for me as normally I cover AEW RAMPAGE. With the ongoing NHL playoff schedule and RAMPAGE coming on at weird times on Fridays, it’s had me not able to cover the show. Looking forward to being back covering it for you guys soon as playoffs are over.

I’m sacrificing watching my NBA Playoffs and the mid season finale of BETTER CALL SAUL for you guys, ain’t I great?! Other than that I’m preparing for a panel I’ll be hosting and moderating with Julian Cannon of The Wrestling Court, and Anthony Mish Thomas of Wrestling Soup at Awesome Con! Check it out as it’s going down Friday, June 3rd at 6:30pm ET. We’ll be talking about the Current State of Prowrestling and Pop Culture. Learn more info by clicking here. Onwards to WWE RAW coverage!

Recap of Usos defeating RKBRO for to become the Unified Tag champions from Smackdown is shown to open up RAW. Great visual seeing all those little kids hopes crushed by the way. I love it! Matt Riddle comes out without Randy Orton as he’s not his usual happy dancing self. Did he forget his stash? Riddle opens up talking about how Randy’s is his friend, partner, mentor, and his bro. The last couple of years has been hard for Randy despite their tag team run. Apparently Randy’s back has been giving him problems and how much fans were looking forward to the Unification tag match on Smackdown. Riddle credits Usos as one of the best tag teams but is sour how they won the titles as Roman interfered to help his cousins win. Riddle promises he will get his vengeance on all of them. Riddle tells Orton he loves him very much but isn’t sure what the future holds for RKBRO. He gets the fans in the arena to chant RKBRO as we head into a commercial break.

MATCH 1: Riddle, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins vs Sami Zayn, Jimmy & Jey USO