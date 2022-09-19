Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Shoutout to the only Buffalo Bill Fan I know Harry Broadhurst who’s gotta decide whether he watches them or another fabulous edition of RAW!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

RAW startin off with the fire, cuz here is Seth Rollins to BURN IT DOWN!

Ew, that was horrible…

Anyway, out comes Rollin, and he’s in action to start off RAW.



Match 1: United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley

LOCKUP and Lashley shoves Seth down with ease. Seth with the go behind into a side headlock. Lashley lifts Seth and tosses him away, again with ease. Fingers locked, Seth kicks, side headlock again, and Lashley lifts again, this time slamming Seth down instead of tossing him away. Seth mushes Lashley then runs out of the ring. Lashley follows, Seth back in, kicks Lashley on the outside, goes for a suicide dive, but Lashley stuffs him and gets a fireman’s. He tries to post him, Seth slinks off his shoulders and shoves Lashley into the post. Seth sends Lashley into the ring, Seth springboards, Lashley tries for The Hurt Lock, Seth hits the corner, Superkick! Another! Seth hits the ropes, tries for the stomp, but Lashley keeps his arms locked and the stomp doesn’t happen! NICE!

Lashley up, hits a clothesline to Seth! He leaves the ring. Lashley follows and trucks Seth better than Braun ever did.

WE ARE BACK FROM BREAK and Seth drops Lashley’s right arm on the top of the rope. Springboard knee to the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Seth with a headbutt to the right arm, seth swings Lashley down on his back, drops a leg on the arm, and pulls back on it with a lock. Rollins getting a hell of a face reaction. Lashley turns Seth to his back, lifts him with one arm and slams him down hard. Seth sends Lashley to the outside, hits the ropes, suicide dive! Seth grabs Lashley, Lashley reverses and sends Seth into the ringpost from his shoulders!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: