Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

I dunno WHAT was goin on with Xfinity last week, but the entire show was without audio, and I had to find some creative ways that I cannot share to get audio on my phone whilst watching the show live on my iPad and finally recapping on my Mac. Thankfully, we got sound today.

Let’s go!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Seth Freakin Rollins is here to start the show!!

He soaks in the song of his people, then…

GETS ATTACKED FROM BEHIND BY FINN BALOR!! They tussle outside! Finn gets him on the announce desk then whips him into the ringpost. Finn mounts with some right hands. Refs and agents come to hold back our Lucky Charm man. Hey Jason Jordan, whats’ up, man! Finn escapes them, runs up the steps, and hops off with a stomp to the chest of Seth! Another one off the table!!! Deeeyum, Finn. You mad, bro?

Refs and agents walk Finn to the ramp, and FINN RUNS AROUND THE RING ONTO THE STEPS AND ONTO SETH FOR ANOTHER COUP DE GRACE!!!!!