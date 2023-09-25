Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

For like the third week in a row, we start with Cody Rhodes and I must be completely out of touch, because WWE RAW is in Ontario tonight, and I had no idea…

We get a recap of Jey Uso v Drew McIntyre, and Jey’s trouble with The Judgment Day.

We come back to Cody asking us at home to forgive him as he turns his back on us to stare at the sold out crowd. He’s been interrupted two weeks in a row, so he’ll just cut to the chase. Jey Uso moving to RAW means someone is being traded to SD. It also means there is a disgruntled locker room, a locker room that thinks he should just let Jey Uso sink. No, he and Jey are not best friends, and perhaps there are other reasons he’d want Jey Uso here – something tells him that we are no longer in the third inning, boys. Either way, he was not going to let a man get beat down 3 on 1 for making the right decision. That decision being turning down The Judgment Day – the most toxic faction in the history—–

The Judgment Day is here (sans Rhea Ripley) to interrupt Cody, yet again. They got a hell of a lot of gold. Finn Balor mocks Cody while Damien Priest says they tried to recruit Jey, but Cody had to come and save the day because everything must be about Cody. Dominik Mysterio tries to talk but gets the boos he deserves.

Cody tells them if they want to get it on, he’s game. But before that, all of them are defending their titles tonight, so what happens when Mami comes back and they’re empty handed.

Priest tosses the mic down HARD, that’s gotta be a fine. They look to attack, but Jey Uso is here to help Cody. He comes through the crowd and stands in the ring with Cody. The Judgment Day is still down. They hop on the apron for the 3-on-2, but here come Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn! We got a 4 v 3 now, and Judgment Day thinks better of it. They back up the ramp, and here is JD McDonagh with two chairs. Finn and JD run down the ramp, Doim follows, but Priest stays up top, not wanting to do this.

Sami and KO stop JD and Finn! Jey tosses Dom out of the ring. Priest finally gives in and runs down the ramp. He is surrounded by the four faces. Superkick from Jey, chair shot from Cody. Priest runs out the ring.





Shoulder tackle from Reed, but Otis doesn’t budg.e Side headlock to Reed, and Otis gets a shoulder tackle, but Reed eats it. They both hits the ropes, both try for a clothesline, and neither moves. They shove each other in the face, then hit the corner. Another big clothesline from each, and both men get knocked down, but they get up again. You’re never gonna keep them down.

On the outside, they each hit a clothesline, then head back into the ring. Reed gets Otis on his shoulders and hits a Samoan Drop! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Reed captures the head in a vice grip. Otis turns into it, hits some gut shots. Headbutt from Reed, kicks, gets caught both men hit the ropes. DOUBLE CROSS BODY! Otis with right, left, right, a bunch of blows ot the back, a back ebow to the chin. Whip to Reed, Otis rolls and turns into a shoulder tackle. ANGLE SLAM FROM OTIS! Reed is up, turns into the corner. Splash in the corner. Down goes Reed! CATERPILLAR TIME! Otis is quick to climb, bounces off ,but eed rolls out of the way.

Reed with a running senton to Otis! He drags Otis to the corner. Call up DVBBS & Borgeous because we’ve got a TSUNAMI! Cover! 1..2….3!!!!



Winner: Bronson Reed

Aw that was fun.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 4:17

Backstage, Becky Lynch is shining her title. Here comes Tegan Nox. Becky tells her what happened last week, she saw Tegan at the curtain, why didn’t she come out? Tegan say Nattie stepped up and since she’s a vet, Tegan let her go. Becky tells her you need to step on some heads to get to the top. Becky says she wants Tegan after tonight.

Backstage, Tegan Nox hits Pearce up, asking if she can get the winner of Becky’s match on Saturday.

Here comes Natalya, who wants a rematch. Nattie tells Tegan Becky is playing games with her. She has the passion.

The word passion triggers Tegan and she goes off. Nattie…hopes Tegan is hungry and forgets her manners tonight.

Earlier tonight, Wiggy Kaiser challenged Tommy Ciampa.



Tommaso Ciampa vs Ludwig Kaiser

Kaiser with a side headlock. Ciampa escapes, stomps Kaiser out, mocks Kaiser, then chops him. Another chop. Kaiser with a right. Another. Kick from Ciampa. Chop. Right hand to the face. Antoher chop. Kick from Ciampa. Another. Kaiser with rights in the corner. He sits Ciampa on the top rope and hits a hard right, dropping him down to the apron.

We are BACK And Kaiser is hitting a dropkick to the hanging Tommaso Ciampa in the corner. The ref starts the count and Ciampa gets back on the apron at 5. He flips Kaiser over the top rope to the outside. Kaiser hops onto the apron immediately. Chop to Kaiser. Kaiser to the floor. He rolls Kaiser into the ring. Ciampa with a clothesline! Kaiser is back outside! Ciampa slams his head on the apron, then the desk, and into the steps. Ciampa, with an evil grin, rolls into the ring and grabs the head of Kaiser. Willow’s Bell to Kaiser! Cover for 1.2…..NO!!!! Double underhook, tries for a Fairy Tale Ending, but Kaiser counters. Hits a right, another. Kick from Ciampa! H swings, Kaiser with a fireman’s, but Ciampa with a reverse DDT! Cimapa drops the knee pad. Vinci on the apron. Cimapa with a knee! ENZIGURI FROM KAISER! Ref is checking on Vinci, and doesn’t count.

Kaiser is pissed. He kicks Vinci out of the ring. He turns. BIG KNEE FROM CIAMPA! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

The commercial cut this thing in half, but everything after the break was non-stop ass-kickery. Solid.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 8:15



Tegan Nox vs Natalya

They do some chain wrasslin with Tegan working the arm. Nattie flips out of it, turns it into a hammer lock from behind. Nattie reverses. Nattie is over it and hits an elbow. She misses a spinning hit and Tegan with a leg takedown. Natie shoves her up, Running uppercut from Tegan. Running kick to the chest. She locks the head of nattie, lifts up for a suplex and drops her in front. Tegan turns her kneepad around, goes for a big hit, but Nattie rolls her up. Nattie lifts up for a powerbomb. HITS IT! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Nattie grabs the legs.

Stomp to the stomach, tries for a sharpshooter. Tegan escapes! WORLD’S SHINIEST WIZARD! COVER! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Tegan Nox

Nice lil win for Tegan.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:33

Backstage, Finn and Dom are talking to JD. Priest comes barging into the dark purple area of the backstage area and tells JD he isn’t in Judgment Day and will never be, he just took a beating because of him. He tells him to get out. NOW.