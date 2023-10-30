Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

HAPPY HALLOWWEEEEENNNNNN (sorta!)

Last week, I spent the weekend in Vegas for the birthday, and did a sick ass Stephen King’s IT themed escape room. IT was everything I dreamed it would be and more! Highly recommend! Anyway, let’s do this wrestling thing…

It’s Monday…you know what that means

The Judgment Day minus Finn and Priest is here as commentary lets us know what’s poppin tonight.

Rhea Ripley welcomes us, making sure we know that they run the show. They have taken down everyone that has stood in their way. Tonight, her Dirty Dom will put down Ricochet, and JD will remind Seth Freakin Rollins what it feels like to be an enemy of The Judgment Day. As for Rollins and Drew, they’ve got some decisions to make. Whichever one makes the right one will likely be the one walking out with the title come Crown Jewel.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, the odds are stacked against her, but this is just another opportunity to prove to us all that she is the most dominant woman in the WWE, and why Mami is always on top.

Sami Zayn has heard enough! He is so sick of hearing her talk about power and how Judgment Day has all the power, all the titles, and how they run RAW. His entire career, his entire life, he has fought people like The Judgment Day. They think as long as they chase power, they can oppress whoever whenever. If that’s the name of their game, fine, but understand that if that is their game, his name is not Sami Zayn, it is REBELLION, RESISTANCE, and he will fight all of them, five on one if he has to, as long as there is a breath of air in his body. He will fight. He will fight until The Judgment Day is no more.

Rhea laughs this off, says this is hilarious He can resist all he wants, it doesn’t matter. They don’t need the numbers when it comes to Sami. He can go one-on-one tonight against Damien Priest.

Dominik Mysterio tries to talk, but the crowd hates him. JD wants to double team Sami now, but here comes Ricochet to even the odds. JD leaves.



Ricochet vs Dominik Mysterio

Ric with a quick pin for 1. He then corners Dom and hits a chop. Rope work and Dom holds on, avoiding a kick. Ric gets sent to the apron, kicks through the ropes, but Dom catches it and pulls Ric’s leg, crotching him. A kick sends Ricochet to the outside where Rhea stands by to talk some shit. Dom sends Ric into the announce table fast first. Dom sends Ricochet inside the ring. He follows. Dom corners Ric and hits some shoulders. Chest first to the post. Dom stomps Ric in the corner. He taunts the crowd a bit then drops a boot to the chest of Ricochet. Dom whips Ric into the corner hard, back first. Ricochet kicks from the apron, springboard, lands on his feet, runs up Dom, enziguri to Dom. Ric is hyped. Northner Lights and he flips into a brainbuister.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: