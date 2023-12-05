Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s beginning to look a lot like…..ROYAL RUMBLE SEASON!!!!

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Drew McIntyre is out to start RAW proper. He and his sword make their way to the ring. He’s facing Sami tonight, and it looks like we might open with that.

Drew welcomes us to RAW. He says it feels like everyone hsas lost their minds recently. Liars, hypocrites, cowards, just plain idiots. Apparently, you can talk crap and leave the company, do what you want, come back, and you’re instantly forgiven these days. Look at our champ, trying to pull a fast one on Drew. He headbutted Seth in his stupid face. Speaking of Jey, he ran to Orton with his tail between his legs. Apparently, he’s capable of an apology. There is someone he is forgetting…Sami Za—

Spek of the bearded devil.

Sami Zayn makes his way down the ramp and into the ring. He is curious as to what Drew has to say about Sami, and he may as well say it to his face.

Drew does. Last wek, Sami tried to compare them two, but they are nothing alike. Drew has something to say, and it’s the truth. Sami is the one person in the world who deserved to get screwed over by The Bloodline. Sami was part of The Bloodline, their little lapdog. He joined them, then screwed them over. What did Sami think was going to happen? He deserved it.

Sami says Drew is right, theya re not alike. He is not a delusional person. There is a. big difference. When Sami lost in front of his family and let everyone down, he stayed hungry, driven, motivated, and it carried him to victory in the main event of Wrestlemania. Sami got redemption, and made his family proud. Does Drew think that he is making his family proud?

Drew takes offense, says one of them is not walking out on their own tonight. He wants a ref and the bell.



Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn

Drew with a quick belly to belly. He chops Sami across the chest. Another drops Sami on his ass. They end up outside and Drew sends Sami ito the apron, then tries to post ihm but Sami slips off and shove Drew into the ringpost. Drew sends him back into the ring. Sami hits the ropes and dives over onto Drew!

We return to a chop-a-thon, and Drew wins that with ease. He stomps Sami down a bit then hits Sami with a big boot as soon as he stands. Drew stomps the leg, focusing on the knee. Drew corners Sami, Sami hits a back elbow. Sami to the top, kicks Drew. Sami drops an elbow to the top of the head. Sami is walking with a limp. He kicks, locks t he head, lifts the arm, tries for a suplex, but Drew holds on, lifts Sami, Sami counters, Drew lifts, Sami lands behind him. Drew rushes the corner, Sami moves and Drew is posted. Kick from Sami, locks up, SUPLEX TO DREW! Sami blocks a right, hits one of his own, another, another. Whip is reversed but Sami slips under and spins for a DDT! Cover! 1….2…NO!!! Sami to the apron, then to the top rope. Drew is up! Elbow attempt but Drew catches him and hits a Belly to belly! Another to Sami!

Drew kips up, Sami is laying in wait, he rushes forward with a clothesline and Drew is knocked out of the ring! Sami springs himself over the toponto Drew. Drew catches him! He tosses Sami aside like a sack of potatos over the announce table!

WE COME BACK to Sami hitting a posion rana, gets a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Spinebuster from Drew!!! 1..2…NO!!! Sitout powerbomb from Drew! 1…2…NO!!! Daaammmnnn Sami! Drew lift Sami, to the shoulders, Drew climbs the corner, Sami slinks down the back of Drew and is able to sunset flip into a powerbomb! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Sami tries for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but cant lift Drew. Sam beats down on the back of Drew a bunch of times to try again, but Drew stays planted and hits Glasgow Kiss. Drew up. Sami slow to stand. Claymore attempt but Sami with a HUGE KICK! BLUE THUNDER BOMB! PIN! 1..2….NO!!! Drew chops Sami a few times, Sami tries to get one of his own in. Drew stops him. Sami with a kick. Another, whip Sami hops over Drew, lands on his bad leg, drops to the floor. Drew tries to attack but the ref holds him back. Right hand from Drew. Sami sends Drew outside.

Sami wants the ropes but he cant run. He drops to one knee, cant even stand. Drew smells blood. He enters the ring. Sami stands and Drew with a chop block! CLAYMORE!@ Cover! 1…..2….3!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

This was GREAT. A great story, great wrestling, and a much needed physical proof to the verbal promos Drew has been cutting. He no longer cares. No compassion, no empathy. This wasn’t overboard or over the top, but worked well. The match itself was solid as well.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 20:05

Backstage, Shayna Baszler is getting ready with Zoey Stark. In comes Byron to ask her about Nia. Shayna says it was her who put Nia on the shelf two years ago, and she will remind her of that tonight limb by limb.

Jey Uso gets a nice little video package/promo making sure to note that his brother is who hurt him, and he is starving and ready to eat. It’s just him now, and tonight he proves to the whole world, Seth, his family, and himself why they call him Main Event Jey Uso.

We are backstage with Ms Interviewer, but here comes Drew sending Sami flying. He beats him down, screaming that he is nothing like Sami. He yells that Sami brought this on himself, then steps on his ankle, possibly breaking it just as agents and refs come.

When we come back to RAW, Jey Uso is checking on Sami. He says it’s going to be alright, tho.

Becky Lynch is backstage with Byron. He is about to ask something, but here comes Nia Jax to suck the air out the building. Becky tells Nia she had forgotten about her, but then she showed up in one of her interviews, and Becky still owes her a receipt. Nia says once she is done squashing Shayna, she is all Becky’s.



Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax

Shayna starts with kicks to the legs. Nia punches her then tosses her across the ring with ease. She smashes Shayna in the corner. Nia shoves Shayna a few times then tosses her across the ring again. Another splash but she misses. Rising knee from Shayna. She locks the fingers of Nia, then climbs the corner and sits on her shoulders. Shayna tries for an arm bar to break it again but Nia with a sitout powerbomb. Nia works the arm on the outside. Shayna drops off the shoulders and shoots her into the post. Shayna leaves the ring to break the count then gets to the apron and hits a punt kick. Shayna tries to stomp the elbow on the apron, but Nia trips her up. Leg drop to the back of the head of Shayna.

WE come back to the show, and Nia has Shayna’s head in a grip. Shayna escapes, corners Nia, hits some rights and gets dropped with an STO like move from Nia. Nia posts Shayna. She hits a hip attack on the apron, smashing Shayna’s head into the post. Nia covers. 1..2..NO!!! Nia corners Shayna, hits a chop to the chest, then slaps Shayna around a bit. Shayna fights back, tho, hits some rights, hits the ropes. Side slam from Nia. Nia lifts Shayna and lams her down head first, again, sits down for a pin getting 1….2…NO!! Nia works the head again, trying to submit Shayna. Shayna escapes, hits a right, another, Nia stays standing, Nia misses a clothesine. SAMOAN DROP OFF THE ROPES! Nia tries for a hip attack, misses, Shayna trips her up and Nia’s head hits the buckle. Shayna with a running knee. Cover fro 1..2.NO!!!

Shayna with kicks over and over. Nia up! SMASH AGAINST THE ROPES! Running senton! Pin! 1..2…..NO!!!! Nia to the top rope for her finisher, but Shayna is up for a ROUGH looking GERMAN! Nice. Shayna with The Clutch! Nia is fading! Shayna is on her back! Nia is on all fours. She pushes herself up to one knee but collapses!

Nia turns onto her stomach. Shayna still has the hold. She is back on all fours, to her feet, stands! She drops Shayna hard on her back! Nia to the 2nd rope! ANIAlator! Cover! 1..2….3!!

Winner: Nia Jax

Probably one of Nia’s best matches of all time, although that is not sayin much. Shayna did a lot of…heavy lifting here, and Nia looked good for the first time ever.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 12:09

After the match, Becky Lynch comes out to chase Nia out of the ring.

We get a CM Punk video package and cole is sure to say that there is a bidding war for him between RAW and Smackdown, where he will appear next.



