Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

We start RAW with a recap of last week’s happenings with Sami and Drew. Sami gets some well-deserved time off, and Drew’s heel turn is cemented.

The new RAW opening begins and we hear UUUUSOOOOO!!!

It’s the return of The Yeet! Jey Uso comes down and he has the crowd hyped. He’s ready for action.

There’s a Yeet chant as Jey welcomes us to Monday Night RAW.

Jey:“I got yeet back.”

Lol. He’s excited about that. He’s also excited about CM Punk being in the building. Tonight he’s going to decide whether or not he wants to sign to RAW. Punk would be a real one if he does. We lost a real one last week, too. He tells Sami to get well. Drew did this. Him and Drew are about to stand on business tonight, and he bout to get got.

Drew cuts him off, tired of the Yeetisms.

Drew McIntyre is out with a mic and tells Jey that’s enough Arse-kissing. He pleads with Pearce to let Punk go. Smackdown can have him, we don’t want Punk in that locker room. He’ll destroy this place from the inside out. We don’t personally know him. He knows him, what he’s actually like, and knows how this story ends.

This is about Jey, though. Seth got what he deserves, but maybe Sami didn’t. Maybe Drew has a little to do with him being at home. Sami ran his mouth a lot and crossed the line when he talked aobut Drew’s family. HE is sorry, though. See this, Jey, it’s called an apology. Something Jew is incapable of. Boo him like he’s wrong, that’s fine. Imagine, Cleveland, someone hurt a family member of yours, you, your parents, would you want revenge. Imagine they never apologized. Who, by show of hands, would want to take revenge. The truth will set you free.

Drew calls out Austin, in the crowd, and tells his family that he doesn’t care about them. Hahaha.

Drew mocks JEy’s yet and hand movement, thinking everything is just forgiven?

Jey tells him how to properly do his hand move, says he cannot dance, and the bell rings!



Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre

Jey with the Yeetdown! Right, another, another, a final one sends Drew out of the ring!

BACK and Drew is beating down Jey with ease. Jey gets to his hands and knees, Jey locks his head, but Drew dead lifts into a suplex. Jey is up, tries to get some revenge with right hands, chops Drew against the ropes, whip is reversed ad Drew hits a back elbow. Drew corners Jey, then hits a huge chop. Jey to the outside. Drew follows, waits, tries for a Claymore! But Jey moves and Drew lands on the announce table!!! Jey enters the ring. Hits the ropes. Suicide dive to Drew on the outside!

WE ARE BACK!

Drew shoots Jey out of the corner with a release German off the top rope! We missed Drew catapulting Jey into the metal part of the ring during the break, so Jey is hurting.

In the ring, Jeyt blocks a right, hits his own, another, another, dances and spits, hits a right, Drew with a huge Glasgow kiss! To the ropes! Jey ducks under, SAMOAN DROP! Cover! 1..2…NO!! Jey with a hip attack attempt, but Drew moves, ducks under a right, neckbreaker, both men down! Drew with a kip up! Jey struggles in the corner. Drew calls for a Claymore, runs! SUPERKICK FROM JEY!!! Jey to the top rope! Splash! Drew has the knees up!!! FUTURE SHOCK! Cover! 1….2……NO!!!! Drew calls for another Claymore! HE RUNS! SPEAR FROM JEY!!!! AHHHH!! Cover! 1….2…..NO!!!

The ref sees a buckle pad is loose, Drew rakes the eyes of Jey, hits him with a thumb, ref turns. ClAYMORE! Cover! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Drew’s turn has been amazing. Even here with his attempts to win this like any normal man and only resorting to the heelish tactics after feeling like he cant fully do it cleanly. He didn’t just flip a switch and become a dick. Wrestling-wise, Jey has thoroughly learned how to be a single’s star, complete with his own Five Moves of Doom and ability to command the ring. Just great stuff.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 17:08

Shinsuke Nakamura has another video package for Cody. He brings up Cody wanting to finish his story, and talking about it for over a year, yet he is nowhere near closer. He is a dog chasing a car. As great as Cody is, he is not enough, and never will be. Cody doesn’t respect Shin? That’s his weakness, his admiration for others. Shin feed himself form that burden years ago. He draws his own destiny, paints his own story.

We get anime Shinsuke! He brings Cody’s story to an end! Shin is the real nightmare. Always remember, Cody asked for this.

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh are getting admonished by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. Damien Priest is pissed, saying them losing sucked, but also people not showing up on RAW sucks, too. Rhea notes that, but says it appears that saying you’re the leader is a lot easier than actually being the leader.

Priest is about to go in on her, but Rhea stops him and tells him this is about the family, and people respecting them. She will make an example out of Maxxine tonight.

We head to Alpha Academy’s locker room where they and The Creed Brothers hype Maxxine up. In comes R-Truth to tell them that Judgment Day is just misunderstood. He then wishes them Happy Thanksgiving and runs off.



Rhea Ripley vs Maxxine

Maxxine ducks a right hand, another, hard slap from Maxxine, and Rhea is pissed. Rhea grabs the right arm. Big short arm clothesline to Maxxine. Another, another, ANOTHER! Rhea lifts Maxxine up for a powerbomb. Maxxine makes this really sloppy, Rhea tries to recover, lifts her up, Maxxine with a sloppy rana, Rhea is pissed. They run the ropes, Rhea shoots Maxxine off of her then hits a big boot ot the chest. Rhea with a Riptide. Maxxine seems to be sandbagging, but not on purpose.

Rhea screams at Maxxine, says she is nothing. Rhea locks in the Prism. Ref calls for the end after the tap.

Winner: Maxxine

Yeesh…Maxxine was sandbagging like a motherfucker, but not on purpose. My guess is Rhea’s strength frightened her and she lost focus on being a dance partner.

Total Rating: DUD

Match Time: 2:00

Rhea refuses to let go of the hold until Ivy Nile hops on the apron to stare Rhea down. Rhea lets go, grabs her title, and holds it up high.

Rhea leaves, telling them that these girls are nothing in her world.

For a second, I thought EDC was advertising on WWE tv, b ut it’s just a video promo for Kayden and Kitana. They have their eyes on the titles.

We are back and Adam Pearce is in the ring with a contract. He says the time for talking is over, so let’s get to a segment full of talking!

CM Punk is introduced, and out comes the man.

Pearce hands him the mic, and the crowd is firmly behind the man.

Punk says he thought he was in a bit of a sullen mood, then he comes out and hears everyone. Truth is, he – WE – have a huge decision to make. The reason he’s been so worried about it, is because he loves us, but the truth is, this town, this building has not always been kind to CM Punk. He walked through the halls, and there are a lot of ghosts. He’s doing his best to face them head on. He debuted here with Mickie James on his arm. True story. It was so good that they told him in the back he was going to OVW. He didn’t want to go, but while he was there, he learned how to love it. Just like when he was in the WWE for the first time. He learned to love it.

He came back to this town, this building, world heavyweight champion, ready to put on a show. Then Orton kicks Punk in the head backstage, and Punk wakes up and they tell him that he was stripped of the title, he couldn’t compete, he is no longer the champion.

What about ten years ago? Do we remember that? 10 years ago, he had to make the hatrdest deicison of his life. He doesn’t regret it, but there was always that part that wondered if anyone paid to see him, if they were disappointed.

Backstage, a little girl named Indi told him she felt betrayed. He remembers when Roddy made him feel the same way. If we are here now and were disappointed about him walking out, he understands and he apologizes.

He says Nick Aldis put together a great offer. He went to NXT and hung out with Shawn Michaels – who offered him a spot to help mold the next generation. Pearce has put together a deal that is head and shoulders above both those other deals. But he wants to be real and honest – his mind was probably already made up when he saw Cleveland on the calendar. He’s here to bury the ghosts, right a few wrongs. His future starts now. You couldn’t write a better tv show. Ten years almost to the day, CM Punk walked out – and no matter how you feel – CM Punk walks right back in. If you’re happy about it, mad about it, better learn to love it, because CM Punk is the newest RAW Superstar. CM Punk is home.

CM Punk shakes Pearce’s hand and signs the contract.

Punk celebrates in the corner, pounds his chest, and is all smiles until…

SETH FREAKIN ROLLINS Music hits!!!

OHHH SHIIIIIIIT

Seth enters the ring, and they go face to face. Pearce tries to keep the peace. They stare a hole into one another as the crowd chants Holy Shit and the censors do a piss poor job at covering that up.

Not a word is passed between the two, only several camera cuts.

Finally, Seth grabs a mic and tells Ohio hello. CM Punk…welcome to Monday Night ROLLINS.

He hopes Punk knows how fortunate he is to even be standing in this ring right now, but do Seth just one little favor and…don’t dare call this place home. Punk abandoned this place ten years ago. He actively tried to tear it down. He spent ten years slandering Seth, the locker room, and now he wants to walk back in and call this place his home? This is not Punk’s home, this is Seth’s home! He has been here. His brothers and sisters in the back. Everyone watching. That is his family, and this is “OUR HOME!” He will do everything to protect it from people like Punk.

He wants to be perfectly clear. He wants us all to understand. He’ll say it plainly with every fiber in his being.

Seth: “I hate you.”

BUT. If Punk is going to be a part of the WWE again, then he wants Punk on RAW. The truth always comes out. We all know this is Punk’s last chance. So one of two things will happen – either Punk will expose himself, self-destruct like he always does, and Seth will be the first person to slam the door shut on Punk’s legacy….or if by some miracle Punk has changed, and he’s got any gas left in this old tank, maybe one day he’ll be lucky enough to stand across the ring from Seth in a title match and then he will expose Punk for the fraud that he is. He will show that there are levels to this, will wrestle circles around Punk, and let him understand in real time what it means to be the best in the world.

CM Punk: “Are you done?”

That’s your one pass to stand here and speak to Punk disrespectfully without Punk coming after him. He has never asked for anything to be handed to him, and he’s always done things the hard way. If we’re making things official, let’s make it official. CM Punk is entering the Royal Rumble, and when he wins, maybe, Seth, it’s him Punk is coming after.