Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Drew McIntyre is here to start the show! He’s got some regret. He had to talk to himself a bit. He told himself, convinced himself, that the better man didn’t win – he didn’t lose fair and square. It was Damien Priest! He tried to cash in? Why did he do it during the match? Why didn’t he wait till it was over and he had the title? Priest screwed himself and Drew. Between all these people, Cody using his political powers to get Jey here, CM Punk being welcomed to wide-opened arms. Maybe he should leave for nine years and get a hereoes reception when he returns!

CM PUNK’s music hits! He mentions that we are in Piper Country! He’s surprised Drew didn’t come out in a kilt, but then people might actually like him. Piper was known for talking. Punk is known for talking. Is Drew known for that? Since Punk came back, that’s all Drew has done. He figure since he heard his name, he’d come out and let Drew speak to his face. He’ll sit in the corner and allow Drew to say what he wants.

Drew smirks as Punk lays across the corner in his new Js.

First of all, he wants to say congratulations. It’s just over a month, and Punk is still here. Some guys and he have a bet that he’ll crash and burn soon. He’s costing people a lot of money, the longer he’s sticking around. Maybe him and Seth have more in common than they realize. Drew is one of te few that traveled the world with him for years. He knows the real Punk, so many things happened caused by him. First thing that comes to his mind…Punk was champion and used to refer to himself as the leader. He’d come into the locker room and announce it. Back then, he needed a leader, he was in a dark place. Drew is good now, he’s got it these days. But back then, he didn’t. He was just a kid. He had personal issues. His career was in a tailspin, and he could have had a real leader tell him it was be ok, but Punk say him as a threat. He spoke to Orton about this, but Orton couldn’t help him – he had his own demons. Punk is Straight Edge, he didn’t have demons, he IS a demon. Once he got fired, he stepped up and learned himself. He’s CM Punk’s leader now, kid.

Drew, mockingly, sits across the buckles ala Punk.

Punk says he called himself a lot of things in life, but a leader was never one of them. He led by example. If he wants his hand held, he can pledge allegiance to the Straight Edge Society. If he isn’t a leader, who did Drew watch walk out of this company? Who did he watch walk in and become bigger, faster, stronger. He won the Rumble, main evented Mania. Drew followed his way on the way out, and Punk is following Drew the way he did. And now he’s mad? As far as being a demon, he’s not a demon, but when pushed he is Satan himself, and if Drew is one of the few that saw that side, it says more about Drew than it does about Punk, because he’s a real real nice guy until it’s time not to be.

CM Punk looks at his watch.

It looks like it’s getting to be that time. He isn’t here for friends. He’s here to win the Rumble and Main Event Mania.

Drew says there is an issue here. Drew has won and main evented, something Punk has never done. But that wasn’t for him. Those title wins were for the entire world. Some of the roster stepped away, and Punk would have too if he were here. He will win the Rumble and win the title with live fans, and this time it will be for him.

Punk steps up to Drew, going chin to chest.

Its getting a little spicy, he says. He is going to lead by example and walk away before he knocks Drew’s teeth down his throat. There is one person who can stop him from getting what he wants, and it’s him. He got out of his way al ong time ago. Drew cant stop him, Seth cant stop him, Cody cant stop him from winning the Rumble. Leader to leader, in the Rumble, he’ll throw Drew out last.



Tommaso Ciampa vs Finn Balor

LOCKUP!!! Ciampa with a tackle knocks Finn on his ass. Chop in the. Corner. Another. Fin walks out, rope work and Ciampa tries for a Sunset Flip, but Balor hits a dropkick! Cover! 1..2.N!O!! Elbow to the dome from Finn. Thesz Press from Ciampa! Finn rolls out of the ring, Ciampa follows and runs into Priest. Ciampa eyes him down the enters the ring and Finn attacks. Priest distracts on the apron and Finn sends Ciampa flying into the announce table!

