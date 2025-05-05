Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Happy Cinco de Mayo and welcome to this week’s review of Raw on Netflix! I’m Steve Cook, and this week’s Raw will feature some returning Superstars. Rusev will take on Otis in his WWE return match. JD McDonagh continues his return from injury by taking on on Penta. In non-title action, we’ll see Women’s Champion IYO SKY taking on the Prodigy Roxanne Perez. We’ll also hear from the likes of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch and others. It should be a good time!

Thanks to Tony Acero for filling in last week, it’s nice to see him back in the fold. The only downside is that his work is a little too good and I must try and follow it. Not sure it’s possible, but we’ll give it the ol’ college try!

If you’re wanting to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section! As the stupendous Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time.

We open with a video package of the situation with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman from last week. Sami thought it was a load of crap, Seth disagreed. Paul offered Sami a title match against John Cena or Randy Orton if he moved to SmackDown. Sami turned down the offer and told Seth to go to hell. Bron speared the crap out of Sami in a match. Sami got stomped by Seth.

Omaha, Nebraska hosts Raw! IYO SKY is WALKING, so is Roxanne Perez. Otis is WALKING with Maxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa, Rusev walks alone. Gunther is WALKING.

Jey Uso is WALKING down to the ring, so it’s time to yeet! Jey Uso is WALKING down to the ring, so it’s time to yeet! Pat McAfee & Michael Cole dap up Jey at the announce desk. The fans want one more yeet, so they get it. Main Event Jey Uso says he is now in their city. He’s here, he knows Logan Paul is here, so let’s stand on business tonight. Where he at?

Paul Heyman introduces himself. He didn’t come here to disrespect the World Champion, he dragged himself here to Omaha because he wanted to say something straight to the face of the World Champion. Jey says Paul has a lot of balls setting foot into the ring given what he did to his family. Jey saw past Paul from Day One, he warned Roman Reigns & CM Punk about him. Paul suggests that Jey should have warned him about CM Punk. Paul’s best friend put him in the position where it was guaranteed-he gets interrupted by the fans chanting CM Punk. Paul says the fans don’t know what’s in Punk’s black heart, and Paul was put in a position by Punk where he would be forced to betray Roman. Fans chant OTC. Paul had a dream with CM Punk while Roman was still playing football and wasn’t sure he wanted to be a wrestler. Did Roman think Paul would sell his secrets? Paul spent five years building up the Bloodline. He found a stray Big Dog and turned him into the Tribal Chief. “We” were Undisputed Champion for over 1,000 days, but it wasn’t Paul that lost the title. Roman lost the championship and went home, leaving Paul in the hands of the New Bloodline, who put him through a table. Roman didn’t come back to save Paul, he came back to save his ula fala. Paul Heyman is always at fault, he’s a double-crosser & a scumbag, but not this time. He’s in the right, and you blame him? Paul tells Jey & the rest of the fans “Screw You”. The fans chant that Paul sucks, then call him an asshole. Jey asks is Paul is ok. What does any of this have to do with Jey? Paul says it had nothing to do with him. Paul didn’t come out to talk about Brock or Punk, he came out to talk with Jey about Jey. Jey wanted that title, but it’s all about power and control. Jey doesn’t know about power & control. He knows about yeeting with the fans and putting on a performance, but he doesn’t know about being a champion. Jey wants to be champion, Seth Rollins has to be champion. He needs that power & control. Bron Breakker was Stage 1 of the plan, the World Championship is Stage 2. Paul’s going to do Jey a favor and let him choose the date he will lose the World Championship. Paul says that Seth Rollins challenges Jey Uso to a title shot. Jey can pick the time and place, because Seth will fight him for the title anytime, anyplace.

Jey asks Omaha for help. Did Paul just say the things he said? Jey wants Seth tonight for the championship!

Cole & McAfee throws us to the Highlight of the Night. Two weeks ago Penta was screwed in an Intercontinental Championship match by the returning JD McDonagh, who saved the title for Dominick Mysterio. The next week, JD & Finn Balor were screwed in a match with the War Raiders by Penta.

Paul walks up to Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker, and tells them that Jey fell for it. He can’t believe it, Seth was so right. Seth loves to say “I told you so” and tells Paul that. Paul explains to Bron that Seth defeated Roman Reigns & CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania. Jey is a great champion who tapped out Gunther. Jey is not focused on Seth, he’s distracted by Logan Paul and has had no time to prepare. Seth has been preparing for Jey because there’s nobody left. Tonight, Paul & Bron get handed the keys to the kingdom when the World Championship is held by Seth Rollins.

Cole tells us that this is the first World Championship defense on Raw in seven months.

Penta vs. JD McDonagh (w/Finn Balor & Carlito): Penta says Zero Miedo, JD takes him down. Penta wrestles to his feet, drop toe hold by JD, misses the dropkick but rolls Penta up for two. Standing moonsault also gets two. Pena fights back with some chops in the corner. He kicks JD’s leg out of his leg. JD misses a chop, Penta hits another one, then kicks the leg out of the leg again for two. Nice of Finn to wear his Dominick Mysterio t-shirt tonight. Penta kicks JD in the ear and places him up top. Penta ends up on the apron, catches JD with an enziguri. Finn with a slight distraction leads to a JD DVD on the apron! We see a replay as we go to commercial.

JD hangs Penta in the Tree of Woe, misses the sliding dropkick and crotches himself on the ring post. Penta with a handstand into a dropkick on JD for two. We see a replay of JD hitting a C4 during commercial. Penta avoids some shots and lands some of his own. Kick to JD then a Sling Blade. Cover gets two. Another near-fall for Penta, then Finn distracts the referee so Carlito can go for Penta’s mask. It doesn’t work and JD & Carlito end up outside so they can eat a Penta crossbody. Finn yanks Penta off the apron and Penta lands face-first on the apron. The referee catches Finn tossing Penta in the ring and tosses him & Carlito! CHAD GABLE appears! He grabs Penta, but Penta dives onto him. JD hits the Whiplash on Penta, but misses the moonsault. Mexican Destroyer by Penta, and that gets the three count!

Winner: Penta (7:52 shown via pinfall)

Grayson Waller talks to Austin Theory about his mistake last week, and gives him the match he was scheduled to have this week! Theory asks who it is, and Waller says it’s better being a surprise.