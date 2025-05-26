Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix! I’ve been with you all Memorial Day weekend, some people loved it and some people didn’t. Tonight we’ve got some MITB qualifiers along with a huge Tag Team Championship Match. Let’s hook em up!

If you’re wanting to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section! As the Legendary Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time. I tend to read books rather than doom scroll through social media nonsense, it’s much better for my mental health.