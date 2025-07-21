Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! We’re getting closer & closer to SummerSlam, and we’ll hear from folks like CM Punk, Gunther & Becky Lynch in relation to that. We’ve also got a big Women’s Tag Team Championship match & will determine some #1 contenders for the Men’s version. It should be a good time, so let’s hook em up!

If you'd like to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight's show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section!

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

Last Monday, CM Punk won a Gauntlet Match to earn a title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam. Bron Breakker beat everybody until Punk showed up. Then Roman Reigns came out at the end and people sang!

SummerSlam is 12 days away! Raw is in Houston, Texas. Sami Zayn went to an Oasis show and he is WALKING! Becky Lynch is looking through the closet for clothes! The Judgment Day exits their SUV! AJ Styles is a valet and he throws the keys over his shoulder!

LIKE MUSSOLINI! CM Punk marches on down to the ring while people sing. Michael Cole & Corey Graves are on the call. The fans chant Punk’s name and he mentions the town’s name. Punk is happy to be here. He had a couple of goals when he came back. He’s main evented WrestleMania, now he wants to be a World Champion again. Gunther is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and Punk is looking forward to locking up with him. He isn’t promising a win, but with the fans’ support he’ll leave it all in the ring. He’ll give us everything he has. He lists some of Gunther’s accomplishments, and says that he’s been training for this his entire life. Punk is not just any other wrestler, he’s the Best in the World!

Gunther’s music hits, and our World Heavyweight Champion & Ring General enters the ring.