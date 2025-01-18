Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone it’s time for another three hour episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight Solo Sikoa shows up for the first time since Tribal Combat so he’ll probably be talking to us, God help us, but there’s a real chance that Jacob Fatu at least turns on Solo tonight and obliterates the former would be chief. WWE seems to know what they’ve got with Fatu so I can’t imagine him just falling back in line behind a guy who still gets the “what” treatment and struggles to cut a compelling promo. Roman Reigns wont be here, and frankly is probably sitting out until appearing in the Rumble at which point we’ll gain some clarity around him. Tiffany Stratton defends her women’s title against Bayley tonight, and with Bayley looking like she’s jumping to RAW it’s not too hard to see Tiffany retaining here but Bayley should give her a good match. On the tag team side of things the Motor City Machine Guns will take on Los Garza with the winner getting a presumptive title match, so that indicates a schmoz type ending but who knows for sure. On the women’s tag team side of things Naomi and Bianca Belair had a minor miscommunication last week during the fatal 4-way so we’ll see if that plays at all tonight and we’re still waiting on something approximating a development on the attack to Jade Cargill. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are still going to try and kill each other, but I’ve got a hunch we’ll see some kind of deterrent put in place after they fell through tables last week. Shinsuke Nakamura is still the US champion and could use a new challenger now that LA Knight is likely to be more involved with Tama Tonga and Fatu after they cost him the belt last week. The Wyatt Sicks have moved to Smackdown apparently so we’ll see what’s in store for them on the blue brand. Poochie is likely to return soon, much to my chagrin, but at this point they might as well just save her for the Rumble rather than have her pop up on TV beforehand. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the action.

We open with Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett walking through the halls then talking and walking to the ring with mics to hype up the crowd and run down the card. They bring out Rey Mysterio because we’re in San Diego tonight so Rey can kick off the show. Rey heads to the ring then gets a mic and soaks in the adulation of the crowd for a bit then welcomes everyone to the show. He plays with the crowd for a bit then announces himself for the Royal Rumble. He reminds us that he won the Rumble from the second spot in 2006 and went on to win the title at WrestleMania. Now he’s not going to lie, the competition this year is heavy and he names some of the other participants, but reminds us he won in 2006 in memory of a friend they all know which prompts an “Eddie” chant. Kevin Owens then interrupts things because he’s a jerk, Owens has a mic and talks from the entrance stage and apologizes for interrupting Rey but he had to come out. He heard Rey talk about winning the Rumble and Owens says he respects Rey a great deal, in fact there’s no one in this industry who he respects as much as he respects Rey. Owens then runs down some of his resume, and he’s standing here holding the title belt he always wanted, the one he saw his heroes hold, and calls himself the rightful champion. As he heads into the ring he notes he wants to have a one on one match with Rey Mysterio because he hasn’t had that yet in his career. Owens hopes Rey wins the Rumble, but hopes Rey will promise that he’s the one Rey will challenge for Mania so they can have that dream match at Mania. Rey considers for a minute then says he’s all about challenges, but Owens isn’t the champion, with all due respect Cody is the champion. But if Rey wins the Rumble and Owens wins the belt he’d love to face him for the belt at Mania. Good guy Rey there. Owens of course is a jerk and yells about being the champion and asks if Cody has gotten to Rey just like everyone else. Rey asks him to chill and likens Owens to Dominik, that rightfully pisses off Owens so they brawl, Rey sets Owens for a 619 but Owens escapes and yells about not being like Dominik. Decent if slightly overwrought opening promo.

In the back Naomi and Belair meet, Naomi has no updates on Jade Cargill, then Belair apologizes for the hair spot last week. They do have a match with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, but Naomi does ask Belair to wrap up her hair so as to minimize issues. Belair obliges.

Jax and Candice head to the ring and we head to break.

Post break Nick Aldis and Rey talk in the back, Rey got a match with Owens for later tonight. Cody Rhodes walks in and says he’d have been there but they’re running him through medical testing. Rey tells him to heal up and he’ll deal with Owens tonight. Once again, Rey is a great guy. Cody tells Nick he’s got a clean bill of health, and Nick says he’s got an addendum for Cody and Owens that he needs both of them to sign. Cody looks at it and says he’ll sign when Owens does.

Back to the ring and here come Belair and Naomi.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Non-title match it looks like. We get some wildness to start but settle into Jax and Belair. Jax does a lot of yelling at the crowd and just kind of meandering around. Candice tags in but Belair knocks her down then hits a suplex and kips up. Belair goes up for a 10 punch and hits them then flips over a charging Jax. Candice is able to boot Belair but Belair then grabs her with a military press and throws her out of the ring onto Jax and that sends us picture in picture.

Belair sends Candice back into the ring but Jax then trips her up so Candice can hit an enziguri and take over. Some corner work from Candice then Jax tags in. Belair fights back by whipping Jax with her hair a few times then hits a dropkick. Jax recovers and knocks Belair to the floor. Candice gets some cheap shots then sends Belair back into the ring and tags in. They start trading strikes then Candice lands a knee. We come back to Candice still in control. Candice jumps off the second rope but Belair catches her and rolls through but Candice squirms free and yanks Belair down by her hair which has long since come loose. Belair avoids a senton but Jax runs around to pull Naomi off the apron and prevent the tag. School Boy from Belair gets 2 then Candice tags Jax back in. Jax hits a Samoan Drop but then runs into a boot. Belair avoids a charge then yanks Candice into the ring post when she gets involved. Jax catches Belair up top and goes for an avalanche Samoan Drop but Belair fights free then hits a massive cross body to put both women down. Naomi returns to the apron and gets the tag, she lands a head kick then hits a slingshot X-Factor for 2. Jax winds up posting herself, Naomi then hits the split legged moonsault and Candice has to save the match. Naomi hits Candice with an enziguri then tags in Belair, but Jax fights back with a headbutt to Belair and Samoan Drop to Naomi. Candice with a blind tag and Belair Spears Jax. Candice then dropkicks Belair and hits a senton, Jax follows with a senton of her own but only a near fall on the cover. Candice is in disbelief about that, then gets tossed into the corner and Belair hits a spinebuster then follows with the handspring moonsault, then Belair avoids a Jax leg drop which crushes Candice. Naomi tags in to hit the Bubba Bomb into Gedo Clutch and gets the pin as Belair handles Jax.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair and Naomi won in 10:34

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Enough better than average to warrant 3 stars, though Naomi doing very little work while Belair does the heavy lifting is contributing to Naomi leaning just a little heelish.

We head to break after the match.

As we come back we get a video of an interview between Byron and Bayley, Bayley runs down some of her career highlights and talks about falling a little bit short of what she wanted to do as champion after beating Iyo. She lost that belt due to Tiffany’s interference and tonight she realizes is a big opportunity. Tonight it’s personal. Oof to that final line.

In the back Michin and B-Fab talk about Chelsea Green’s cheating ways. Piper Niven enters and makes sure it’s clear for Chelsea Green to enter. Green shows up and talks, B-Fab gets involved and winds up going face to face with Piper setting up a match for later.

Elsewhere in the back Jimmy Uso walks and talks, he’s proud of Jey getting a title shot and tonight Jimmy is starting his run for singles gold. Oh, and Melo, Big Jim is Him. Decent little promo from Jimmy.

Jimmy heads to the ring and we head to break.

Post break here comes Carmelo Hayes. He’s got a mic, oh joy, and talks on his way to the ring. He says Roman is in the Rumble, Jey’s got a world title shot, and Jimmy is still living in shadows but wants to take shots at him. So he wants Jimmy to lace his shoes up tight and prove that he doesn’t miss.

Match #2: Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Jimmy yanks Hayes into the ring and then punches away at him. Hayes avoids a superkick and powders, Jimmy has put on the sunglasses of Hayes. Hayes snaps Jimmy over the top rope and starts stomping on him. Some chops from Hayes but Jimmy fights back with a hip toss into a neckbreaker. Jimmy wants the hip attack but Hayes avoids it but then gets punched onto the apron. They fight on the apron for a bit and Jimmy hits a suplex on the apron then follows up with a suicide dive that sends Hayes over the announce desk and us to commercials.

We come back to Hayes landing some stomps in the corner. They head up top and Hayes wants an avalanche back suplex but Jimmy elbows him down but then misses a Whisper in the Wind, Hayes then hits a fade away DDT for a 2 count. They fight over a suplex spot then wind up on a double clothesline spot putting both men down. Jimmy with a few punches then enziguri, Hayes comes off the ropes for a La Mistica facebuster and another 2 count. Chop from Hayes but Jimmy hits a big pop up Samoan Drop for a near fall, Hayes got some serious elevation on that one. Jimmy heads up top but Hayes intercepts a flying Jimmy with the First 48 to get a near fall. Hayes goes up top again but Jimmy avoids Nothing But Net and blasts Hayes with a superkick for another near fall. Hip attack from Jimmy then Hayes avoids a Samoan Drop then lands his own superkick but runs into a Spear. Jimmy goes up top again but here’s Jacob Fatu on the apron to stare him down and Tama shoves Jimmy down to earn the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy Uso won via disqualification in 11:53

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Might have gone higher before the ending, Jimmy playing the bigger man is an interesting wrinkle for him.

Fatu crushes Jimmy with a hip attack then Tama follows with his guard pull DDT. Hayes wants to celebrate with Fatu and Tama but Fatu just obliterates him with a lariat. Fatu with another hip attack to Jimmy, he looks like a monster right now. Solo Sikoa’s music then hits and out comes Solo. Solo will talk, unfortunately, after this break.

Solo has a mic in the ring as we come back. He ultimately just drops the mic and walks out of the ring and heads off through the crowd. Best Solo promo ever. Fatu and Tama remain in the ring though and Fatu is staring daggers after Solo. Fatu and Tama share a few looks, then Fatu picks up the mic and begins to chew out the crowd. He’s tired of the disrespect, tired of the hate, and even on his worst day you can’t touch him. You thought he was crazy or losing it, well the crazy thing about this situation is that he’s just getting started. LA Knight then shows up from behind and attacks Fatu and Tama. He does well but the numbers do eventually catch up with him and Fatu runs him over. Braun’s music then hits and he’s back. Tama jumps at him but Braun just catches him the tosses him aside. Braun and Fatu stare down but Tama pulls Fatu out of the ring and tries to talk sense into him. Fatu and Tama head out while Knight and Braun pose in the ring.

In the back Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez hype up Angel and Berto for their match tonight. They were never handed anything, they’ve had to take it and tonight they have to do that again.

Back to the ring and here come the Guns. Their entrance sends us to break.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Elektra Lopez

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: