Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. In the wake of WrestleMania we’ve now got one champion (still two belts) in form of the Undisputed WWE Universal champion. So high on the agenda tonight will be determining the next challenger for UwU champion Roman Reigns. Charlotte Flair did what Charlotte Flair normally does, refuse to put someone over at the time when they should be put over, and retained the Smackdown women’s title so we’ll see if she’s moving on from Ronda Rousey or if that feud must continue. I’m betting it must continue. Shinsuke Nakamura will need something new to do now that Rick Boogs got injured (hopefully he recovers quickly), WWE might remember that Ricochet is the IC champion, and hopefully Drew McIntyre can finally move on from this Happy Corbin stuff. There is a Happy Talk segment set for tonight though, and there’s a decent chance Corbin and Madcap Moss split up as there has been some friction between them lately. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.

We’re in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on commentary. We open with a video recap of WrestleMania, in case you missed it. Kayla is in the ring to welcome us to the show, then brings out Ronda Rousey. Guess we’ll have to wait for the main event for anything relevant to happen. Ronda has a mic and Kayla asks her about the WrestleMania match, giving us video highlights as though we didn’t just see this. There’s clear video evidence of Charlotte tapping out, and Ronda says she lost and isn’t here to make excuses. To be the best in the world you have to be able to beat everyone else twice on your worst day, because you don’t always get to fight on your best day and the refs screw things up. Kayla asks what Ronda’s next step is, and Ronda wants a rematch. But not a regular match, she doesn’t want Charlotte to have loopholes, she wants an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash (The most stupendous WrestleMania Backlash perhaps?). We get Charlotte in the back, claiming Ronda can’t beat Charlotte at anything, Charlotte doesn’t quit, it’s not in her DNA. But you know what is? Winning! Dated reference. Charlotte mocks Ronda and claims she can’t win when it matters, then declines her challenge for a rematch, tells Ronda to get in the back of the line, then adds a “bitch” so we know she’s serious. Ronda promises Charlotte that this fight is going to happen and Charlotte isn’t just going to say “I quit”, she’s going to scream it. Well, like every promo between these two, that was painful.

Another recap, this time focused on New Day taking on the Blind Peekers, as Butch will get his first main roster match when he takes on Xavier Woods. They hooligans are at gorilla, Ridge Holland and Sheamus hype him up then they head to the ring. They hit the ring and pose as we head to break.

Post break here come Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. New Day have mics, Kofi mocks them a bit then Woods gets the music cut so they can be heard. Woods brings up that he doesn’t have a WrestleMania win, Kofi tries to give him part of his title win. Since Mania is the season finale, that makes this the season opener and so all records are reset. Which means the score between them is 0-0. God that’s dumb. Woods says Butch’s own family want him to beat Butch’s “rabies infested ass”.

Match #1: Butch w/ Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods w/ Kofi Kingston

Butch lands a clothesline and goes to mounted elbows right away as Kevin Dunn tires to give the audience a seizure. Woods fights back with puna modified Fujiwara armbar. Woods uses the ropes to force a break then hits a jawbreaker and a Russian leg sweep then a drop kick. Butches and chops then trips Butch into the corner. Butch with an enziguri then a double knee drop to the arm and he goes for the arm with ch rolls out of the ring, then avoids a diving drop kick and lands an elbow then a release suplex onto the apron as we head to break.

We come back as Butch is still in control laying in strikes. Butch goes for a hammerlock, as McAfee gets in trouble for saying that there’s blood on Butch’s nose. I mean there is, but you’re not supposed to say it. More strikes from Butch get a 2 count. Butch goes back to the arm, Woods fights back up and lays in strikes of his own before they hit the ropes and he lands a rolling elbow. Super kick from Woods then a suplex attempt but Butch fights out only to eat an enziguri. Woods is sent to the apron and lands another kick then tries the jumping DDT but he’s caught with a right hand. Butch with more strikes and an enziguri of his own. More stomps from Butch then Woods avoids a running kick and grabs a small package to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Xavier Woods won

Rating: 2.5 stars

The commercial break hurt this, and it’s a crying shame they neutered what Woods and Pete Dunne could have done. Post match Butch gets pissed and throws hands at both Sheamus and Ridge, then pouts on the top rope. They’re apparently calling this trio the Eastie Boys, and when Xavier Woods uses a small package it’s the Back Woods.

After this break we’ll get more recap action.

When we come back we get highlights from Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville. Then in the back Sami Zayn complains to Adam Pearce about losing at Mania. He wanted an anything goes match, not something with interference. Sami’s been reduced to a laughing stock since losing that match, he dislikes cheese apparently, and he wants his respect back. So he wants a match with the next person to walk out of the locker room door. Pearce agrees, and here comes Drew McIntyre. Sami tries to crawfish on his wager, Pearce tells him his match with Drew will be later tonight. Now Sami thinks if he beats the toughest guy on the roster he’ll get his respect back, and wanders off. A PA gives Pearce a note, Pearce then says he can’t meet with Ronda right now because of this.

To the ring, here’s Ludwig Kaiser. The former Marcel Barthel talks, he’s the epitome of efficiency and elegance, and he’s here to introduce the ring general, GUNTHER. I’m still pissed about WALTER not being WALTER, but here’s our svelte ring general. After this break GUNTHER will be in action.

Match #2: GUNTHER w/ Ludwig Kaiser vs. Joe Alonzo

This is going to go poorly. GUNTHER tosses Alonzo around, backs him into a corner then starts chopping away. Big boot from GUNTHER, then another chop. More bludgeoning to the chest from GUNTHER, then a scoop slam. The crowd starts with a “WALTER” chant, God bless them. Another chop from GUNTHER, then a folding powerbomb to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: GUNTHER won

Rating: Romanesco. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

In the back Kayla talks with the former Raquel Gonzalez, now going by Raquel Rodriguez. The height difference is amusing. Raquel says Smackdown has an impressive locker room of women, but they’ve never seen anything like here. In come Los Lotharios to hit on her, they want to welcome her with a kiss, but she declines and they head out. Kayla confirms those two are always that annoying.

To the ring and here comes Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Moss is happy, while Corbin is a sad eyesore. Seriously, that shirt is loud. Some highlights from Mania, including Drew chopping a couple of the ring ropes. Moss moves over to the Andre the Giant trophy and points out his name, right below Jey Uso and please don’t look at the top couple of names because neither Cesaro nor Paul “Big Show” Wight work here anymore. Happy Talk will be up after this break.

Post break Moss is still happy while Corbin is not. Corbin says this was supposed to be the happiest Happy Talk ever. We’re supposed to be celebrating his victory over Drew McIntyre at Mania. But at these low points you figure out what kind of man you are. Corbin thought about that on his yacht, he had an honest conversation with himself and is ready to admit that there’s only one person to blame for his loss. And that’s Madcap Moss. Moss, somehow, didn’t see this coming. Corbin would never have lost to Drew if not for the distraction. Moss is sorry, but Corbin doesn’t care. Somehow Moss made WrestleMania all about him winning the Andre the Giant trophy, and Corbin mocks his “accomplishment”. Brief “Madcap Moss” chant. Corbin thinks Moss is too big for his suspenders and has forgotten his place, he’s here to tell jokes. Moss has a joke for him, “What do you call Moss when he’s such a bonehead he cost Corbin a match? Madcap loss!” Corbin correctly calls that terrible, and demands another joke. Moss: What would you call Adam Pearce if he ran a brothel? Madame Pearce. Corbin thinks that one sucks too. He brought Moss here to make him laugh and all of Moss’s jokes lately have been terrible. So now Corbin is giving Moss another chance, he wants a funny joke, a joke that could save his job. Moss: What do you call a guy who treats his friends like garbage? Who thinks he’s better than everyone else? Who dresses like he’s going to a funeral for Tommy Bahama? You call him Happy Corbin. Corbin asks if we think that’s funny, then whacks Moss with the mic. Moss starts fighting back and abuses Corbin for a bit before tossing him out of the ring. Corbin jumps Moss as he follows him and tosses him into the barricade. Again Moss fights back and bounces Corbin off of the announcers table a few times. Back in the ring Moss hits more punches then clotheslines Corbin out of the ring and stands tall.

In the back Jinder Mahal and Shanky complain about not being on the Mania card to Adam Pearce. Jinder says he wants an Intercontinental Title shot, but before Pearce can continue Ronda interrupts the meeting. Ronda wants to know if she gets the I Quit match. Pearce says we’ll get an answer on that tomorrow.

Back to the ring, here comes Drew McIntyre. After this break he’ll take on Sami Zayn.

Post break here’s Sami Zayn.

Match #3: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Sami runs out of the ring right away. Drew just waits for him to get back in the ring. Again Sami rolls out of the ring rather than lock up, but this time Drew follows him and starts tossing him around the ringside area. Back in the ring Sami lands a kick but takes a belly to belly suplex, then another one. Drew lays in a chop, then Sami rolls out of the ring again. Sami gets abused on the announcers table, they’re telegraphing the count out finish pretty hard here. Back in the ring, Sami rolls back out of the ring and begs off. Sami decides this isn’t worth it and starts walking to the back, but Drew follows him and lands a clothesline. Drew carries Sami back to the ring and they head in. Drew wants a Claymore, but Sami rolls out of the ring yet again. This time Sami runs through the crowd and Drew just lets him go.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won via count out

Rating: DUD

I mostly get the story they’re trying to tell here, but this fell incredibly flat.

Another recap will be up after this break.

Post break they follow through on the threat of another recap, this one about Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory and all the associated shenanigans. Also, Pat McAfee is a better worker than Ridge Holland. The edit job done by the company is impressive, you’d almost believe Vince wasn’t nearly immobile. McAfee’s Stunner sell, and drinking beer while still Stunned, are still great.

Next is a video from Lacey Evans. She brings up being from a small town and her tough family situation. The combination of emotional and physical abuse became too much and she and her mother had to relocate. She spent the rest of her childhood in women’s shelters and camp grounds. But all that proved that she could adapt and overcome, she refuses to give up. She may not have had the same straight shot to stardom as others, but because of what she’s gone through she is the woman she is now. None of that makes her better than anyone else, but no one is better than her either. We’ll get another update next week.

To the ring, here comes Sasha Banks. After this break she’ll be in action against Liv Morgan.

Match #4: Sasha Banks w/ Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: